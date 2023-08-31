Advertisement
Filters

Neighborhood

Filter

Restaurants

Price

Sort by

Showing  Places
Filters
Map
List
Alejandro De Anda finishes preparing a Cucumberita drink at Morning Nights’ restaurant.
Alejandro De Anda finishes preparing a Cucumberita drink that is available in the bar and patio area of the Morning Nights restaurant in the Long Beach Exchange in Long Beach.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Food

A local’s list of the absolute best bars in Long Beach

By Leslie Antonoff
Share

After spending my childhood in Long Beach, I always knew I’d return one day as an adult. As the second-largest city in Los Angeles County, Long Beach boasts similar comforts to L.A. — often with fewer crowds and a lower price. It’s home to rich neighborhoods like Cambodia Town and serves as a welcoming safe space for the deeply rooted LGBTQ+ community, signified by the rainbow-painted crosswalk at Junipero and Broadway and Harvey Milk Promenade Park, the first in the country to be named after the activist. And in 2022, Long Beach elected its first Black mayor, Rex Richardson. Diversity isn’t just a buzzword here; it’s ingrained in the culture. That’s what led my husband and me back to Long Beach when the opportunity arose for us to purchase our home. Coming back to a place rooted in diversity and culture where our kids could thrive was a no-brainer.

Long Beach, CA - August 13: Long Beach Walls artist Stevie Shao sprays paint on a mural in progress on a building at the Renaissance High School for the Arts on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 in Long Beach, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Entertainment & Arts

This art festival has brought more than 100 murals (and counting) to Long Beach

Long Beach Walls and Art Renzei’s annual art festival supports the creation of new public art for the city. This year’s additions have turned a high school’s white walls into a colorful inspiration.

Aug. 17, 2023

From North Long Beach to Bixby Knolls down to Belmont Shore and clear to Alamitos Beach, there are time-tested neighborhood joints like the Falcon, which celebrated 25 years last year, as well as notable new hot spots like Baby Gee. As one server at the Bungalow, the open-air clubhouse at 2nd & PCH, says, “I love that this bar is a place in Long Beach where my people, [real] Long Beach folks, can relax and chill with a view and a vibe.” Those real Long Beach people she was referring to? The wind surfers, the Pilates mommies and everyone in between, including the generation that remembers when 2nd & PCH was the Seaport Marina hotel.

The ingredients for a great bar include cocktails where the flavors are complex and unique, snacks that stave off a hangover and a welcoming crowd. We went on a journey to discover where Long Beach locals are venturing to for cocktails and bites. Here is just some of what we found.

Showing  Places
An overhead shot of the signature Red Door cocktail and sticky rice from Morning Nights.
(Leslie Antonoff)

Morning Nights

Long Beach Vegan Dim Sum Bar/Nightclub $
At the Long Beach Exchange retail center, or LBX as it’s often called, there are no shortage of eateries to choose from. But inside the the Hangar food hall, down a short hall and behind a looming red door is where you’ll find a true hidden gem. Morning Nights is a plant-based dim sum restaurant and craft cocktail bar, serving up delights like shumai, spicy wontons and fried rice that even the most carnivorous eater can enjoy. Order signature cocktail the Red Door, a take on an Aperol spritz spruced up with notes of orange and elderflower. Find a seat on the patio to jam out to the well-curated playlist as you enjoy your drink.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Exterior of ReMIX Kitchen Bar
(Leslie Antonoff)

ReMIX Kitchen Bar

Long Beach Global Californian Bar/Nightclub $$
Reservation
Also in the LBX retail center is ReMIX Kitchen Bar, one of chef Ross Pangilinan’s four Southern California eateries, with a focus on blending different elements of French, Italian and modern Filipino cuisines. The menu includes items such as chicharrones with spicy vinegar, pastas, a Loco Moco burger and reinvented Filipino staples like shrimp lumpia and pork cheek adobo. Stop by for Wine Wednesday when a three-course dinner with wine pairing is offered for $45 or a daily happy hour with $10 cocktails and $3 snacks. If you don’t mind a pricier cocktail, get yourself a Thug Passion. A rum number with lime and passion fruit, it’s perfectly tart and an ideal choice for a summer evening. You can dine inside where the space features an industrial feel with touches of glamour or outside on the patio that overlooks the grassy knoll which on any given night could be hosting creator markets to live music.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Murphy's Irish Pub is a no-frills spot for bar snacks and brews, with over 70 beers available.
(Leslie Antonoff)

Murphy's Irish Pub

Long Beach Pub $
Raise a pint in honor of the still-standing Irish pub that almost became a COVID casualty, but was resurrected when longtime employees Jessica and Anthony Delaney stepped up alongside owner Brandy Kaufman to purchase the bar. Sitting above a gym on 2nd Street with 70 brews available, there is bound to be something that tickles your fancy here. Murphy’s isn’t big on fluff: You know exactly what you’re getting when you head up the narrow staircase and into the bar — live sports playing on TV, blasting A/C to cool off from the heat and a simple bar menu with spicy pickled eggs and pretzels, deli and hot sandwiches and salads. Murphy’s doesn’t exactly count as a rooftop bar, but the outdoor balcony where you can enjoy your cold one does make for excellent people-watching.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
The lounge area at the Bungalow.
(Leslie Antonoff)

The Bungalow

Long Beach American Bar/Nightclub $$
Located in a large craftsman replica at outdoor shopping mall 2nd & PCH, the Bungalow features a gorgeous view of the marina, a game room outfitted with pool tables and velvet couches and vinyl album covers lining the walls, plus a sprawling space that makes it easy to host large groups. It’s a great spot to grab a beer, with options from local breweries like Angel City and Four Sons. Or go for craft cocktails like the Fuzzy Naples, a mezcal concoction that’s cool and refreshing with prickly pear, cucumber and lime. For $12, you can mix and match three tinga, fish, carnitas, or potato street tacos. If you’re looking for a post for your next Sunday Funday, the Bungalow has you covered.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Advertisement
A glass of sangria and La Penelope cocktail from El Barrio Cantina.
(Leslie Antonoff)

El Barrio Cantina

Long Beach Modern Mexican Bar/Nightclub $$
Reservation
Down in the 4th Street corridor you’ll find the best “lonche” in the neighborhood at El Barrio Cantina. But the good vibes and delicious flavors here extend far past midday hours. The tapas-style menu mixes influences from Japanese and Latin cuisines, like cauli esquite, or cauliflower that’s been given the elote treatment with cilantro crema, cotija cheese and chili powder. Food items include botanas like taquitos de papas; seafood dishes like oysters a la Mexicana with chimichurri, furikake and pico de gallo; traditional options like chicken in red mole sauce as well as inventive items like birria lasagna and Mexican hot fried chicken. The drinks are just as eclectic, spanning classic cocktails, frozen refreshments, wine, beer, non-alcoholic creations and agua frescas. The spicy yuzu pepper margarita is a standout but it’s the passion punch sangria with a red wine floater that’s the real winner. For those not partaking in the booze, you can delight yourself with La Penelope, a snappy bev with ginger, pomegranate and mint — it’s a refreshing option that still packs a punch sans spirit.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
A view of the bar at the Grasshopper LBC bar
(Leslie Antonoff)

The Grasshopper

Long Beach Bar/Nightclub $$
Venture farther north away from the beach and you’ll find the Grasshopper, a Baroque-style bar with a sparkling ceiling where the music is funky and the drinks are simple yet potent. It’s dark, moody and known for music nights that span funk, disco, Afrobeats, Latin, pop, reggae, cumbia and more. With the sounds of artists like Little Beaver blasting through the speakers, cozy up to the bar and order a cocktail such as the Honey Blossom, a gin-based drink that tastes as it sounds; floral, warm, with a hint of honey that helps it go down smooth. With plenty of outdoor seating, it’s a great place to chill adjacent to downtown.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
A Oaxacan sunset and ube colada cocktail from Rosemallows
(Leslie Antonoff)

Rosemallows

Long Beach Bar/Nightclub $$
Downtown on Long Beach Boulevard, stroll into a corner bar that leans on ’80s nostalgia with boomboxes, flexi-straws, neon lights and neon accents, combined with wood elements and rattan pieces. With a neon hibiscus flower sign perched above a pool table, Rosemallows is the type of place where you can easily lose track of time. You don’t want to miss Sunday Sessions when DJs spin house, disco and techno jams from 5 to 11 p.m. While you’re there, order an ube colada that gets a savory kick thanks to the purple potato. Rosemallows hosts occasional food pop-ups from local restaurants and chefs, with Fonda Tobala and Little Coyote representing past vendors.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Vibes Beach Cafe serves a frosé with grapefruit, tequila and fruity wine that's perfect for weekend brunch.
(Leslie Antonoff)

Vibes Beach Cafe

Long Beach Breakfast/Brunch $$
Located in the Peninsula, Vibes Beach Cafe, with its ever-loved Tulum aesthetic, is perfect for getting work done over breakfast or lunch, enjoying a cup of coffee after the morning surf or catching up with friends. And if you’re in the mood for a boozy brunch, there’s nothing basic about the rosé here. Vibes elevates the drink of the summer by putting it into a fun pouch for an adult Capri Sun-style frozé. Some frozés can be bland but at Vibes the flavor is balanced with touches of grapefruit, a hint of tequila and fruity wine. If you’re hungry, the brunch menu includes shareable bites, a breakfast burrito, a stacked bagel, bowls, burgers, pizzas and sweets.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Advertisement
A monkey pod cocktail from the Bamboo Club
(Leslie Antonoff)

The Bamboo Club

Long Beach Tiki Bar $$
Reservation
Stepping in the Bamboo Club is like transporting to an alternate universe. Just beyond the traffic circle off of Anaheim Street, find respite in this tiki bar with tropical drinks that are as strong as they are eye-catching. Like the Monkey Pod, creamy, topped with nutmeg and mint foliage, this rum cocktail is the perfect balance of comforting and refreshing. Though this guide is about the best bars in Long Beach, you should know that the food at the Bamboo Club is not to be skipped. The wild-caught fish sandwich is so crispy it can practically be heard over the James Brown blaring through the speakers. If you’re in the mood for a tropical vacation but not quite up for the splurge on the ticket to get there, step into the Bamboo Club and count on being whisked away.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Strawberry milk cocktail held in a guest's hand
(Leslie Antonoff)

Baby Gee

Long Beach Pizza Bar/Nightclub $$
In North Alamitos Beach, Baby Gee is a delightful newcomer to the area. The cocktails served in this blush-hued den are intricate and packed with flavor, and bartenders take their time getting them just right. Ranging from $13 to $17, options include It Tickles, a pink delight with pisco, Aperol, pink peppercorn, lime and egg white, and the Ancient Thinker that’s whipped together with mezcal, gin, essence of palo santo and cacao. If you get hungry before you move on for the night, grab some pizza or small snacks like warm mixed olives or toasted focaccia with burrata.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Advertisement