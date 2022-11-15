Long Beach to elect first Black mayor, Rex Richardson, after opponent concedes

Rex Richardson will be the first Black mayor of Long Beach.

He made history on Tuesday after his opponent, Suzie Price, conceded and cleared the path for Richardson to become the city’s first Black leader.

“The city is special, and there is not often you hear stories like mine, where someone can come here as a young man, become the youngest City Council member, become the youngest vice mayor … and break barriers as the first African American mayor,” Richardson said. “Long Beach is a special city like that.”

California Another election first: California sending first openly gay immigrant to Congress In a pair of historic firsts, Robert Garcia, the former Long Beach mayor, is set to become the first openly gay immigrant in Congress. The candidate who could take over Garcia’s former job would become the city’s first Black mayor.

Advertisement

In a statement posted to Twitter, Price, a City Council member for the 3rd District, said that although an unknown number of votes remain to be counted, the “trend is going in the wrong direction for our campaign.”

“It appears that the people of Long Beach have spoken and selected Vice Mayor Richardson as our next mayor,” Price said in her statement. “I wish him nothing but success on the journey ahead.”

According to the Los Angeles County Registrar’s office, Richardson has 55.29% of the vote Tuesday morning, compared to Price’s 44.71%, or a difference of 8,166 votes.

Richardson, who is currently the city’s vice mayor and council member for the 9th District, said that Price called him early Tuesday morning to offer congratulations. This is a watershed moment for Long Beach, Richardson said.