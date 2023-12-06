Coffee, tea, wine, sake and mezcal: Our critic’s favorite spots to drink in L.A.

My vote for the best all-around place to imbibe in Los Angeles goes to Everson Royce Bar. Choose your mood: the narrow, intimate interior with blue tufted-leather banquettes and shelves of bottles backlit against scruffy brick, or a back patio arrayed with picnic tables and shaded with strung material that resembles mainsails catching the wind. The collection of spirits fills a literal volume, diving particularly deep on bourbons, whiskeys and single-distillery scotches. Randy Clement of Silverlake Wine is one of the co-owners; the wine list is succinct but still covers a range of styles and regions. Beer lovers have a half-dozen options on draft, and the green michelada brings no-joke chile heat. Food here has always been better than it needed to be, which is to say that the patty melt and a plate of biscuits hold far more appeal than just soaking up booze.