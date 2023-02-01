The best places to eat in L.A. right now, according to our food writers

We’re in a new year, but time still feels as ephemeral as ever. January in particular always feels like an awkward month, with everyone burnt out on holiday socializing and overwhelmed by all of the emails they promised to circle back on — and two weeks of back-to-back rainstorms certainly didn’t help matters.

While Angelenos cocooned indoors, our food scene remained as lively as ever. A stylish, family-run banquet hall landed in Arcadia, while a splashy disco-inspired dance hall lit up in the Arts District. Sadly, local favorites like Konbi, Genever and Eszett permanently shut their doors this month. Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles gave us a scare when they unexpectedly closed their long-standing location on West Pico, but as they shared with our reporters, the planned closure was intended to redirect focus to the newest outpost on the corner of La Brea and Washington.

If you need help deciding where to dine as we move into February, L.A. Times Food has you covered. We’ve been braving wet roads to bring you the city’s breaking food news, including a whimsical waterfront restaurant from heavy-hitting restaurateurs, a Vietnamese food crawl with an Emmy-winning host, sustainable sweets from a Michelin-starred destination and plenty of pop-ups in between. Here are some of our highlights from the last month and your best options for eating and drinking in L.A. right now.