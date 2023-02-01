The best places to eat in L.A. right now, according to our food writers
We’re in a new year, but time still feels as ephemeral as ever. January in particular always feels like an awkward month, with everyone burnt out on holiday socializing and overwhelmed by all of the emails they promised to circle back on — and two weeks of back-to-back rainstorms certainly didn’t help matters.
While Angelenos cocooned indoors, our food scene remained as lively as ever. A stylish, family-run banquet hall landed in Arcadia, while a splashy disco-inspired dance hall lit up in the Arts District. Sadly, local favorites like Konbi, Genever and Eszett permanently shut their doors this month. Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles gave us a scare when they unexpectedly closed their long-standing location on West Pico, but as they shared with our reporters, the planned closure was intended to redirect focus to the newest outpost on the corner of La Brea and Washington.
If you need help deciding where to dine as we move into February, L.A. Times Food has you covered. We’ve been braving wet roads to bring you the city’s breaking food news, including a whimsical waterfront restaurant from heavy-hitting restaurateurs, a Vietnamese food crawl with an Emmy-winning host, sustainable sweets from a Michelin-starred destination and plenty of pop-ups in between. Here are some of our highlights from the last month and your best options for eating and drinking in L.A. right now.
Simón
Read Bill Addison’s Simón review.
Tonchin
Read about the noodle-making room at Tonchin.
Monarch
Read about the Leon family’s new restaurant.
Or Bar
Read about West Hollywood’s newest bar.
Correa's Mariscos at Smorgasburg
Learn about the 2023 Smorgasburg L.A. vendors.
Forever Pie
Read about Beverly Grove’s new vegan pizzeria.
Dear Jane's
and a dollop of caviar, with seven-layer dip served on the side. In Bill Addison’s recent review, he hailed the shrimp scampi as his favorite of the four pastas and praised the trout amandine, blackened salmon and sand dabs grenobloise — the latter of which he petitions to appear on more L.A. menus.
Read about Marina del Rey’s new seafood haven.
Nawal
Read about the Syrian breakfast pop-up.
Let's Go Disco
Read about the Arts District’s new disco den.
Golden Skewer at Smorgasburg
Read about the 2023 Smorgasburg LA vendors.
El Prado
Read about the revival of a Silver Lake wine bar.
Providence
Read about Providence’s zero-waste chocolate program.
Pho So 1
Go on a Vietnamese food crawl around L.A.
Ms Chi Cafe
Watch how to make cheeseburger dumplings.
Willie Mae's
Read about New Orleans transplant Willie Mae’s.
Holey Grail Donuts
Read about Holey Grail’s new brick-and-mortar.
Voodoo Vin
Read about L.A.'s mortadella obsession.
CJ's Wings
Read about Jenn Harris’ new favorite wings.
Hollywood Shawarma
Read about Bill Addison’s new shawarma find.
