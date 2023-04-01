Where to eat and drink in L.A. right now, according to our food writers

2023 is zooming by, and somehow, L.A.’s food scene is keeping pace. As usual, our writers are trailing not too far behind, braving slick streets to share little-known gems such as a historic Irish pub that claims the best — you guessed it — Irish coffee around, a guaranteed mood booster on a dreary afternoon. Our critic marked spring’s subtle arrival with a Persian pop-up feast that showcased California’s seasonality in dishes far beyond the usual kebabs. As another beloved neighborhood haunt shuttered, decorated journalist Linda Deutsch mused on what it feels like to lose a restaurant that feels like home.

In theme with the blooming season, there is reason to be hopeful, if only because you’re now stocked with 19 of the best and most exciting restaurant openings from the last month, spanning a hand-roll counter in Culver City, an heirloom pizzeria in the Original Farmers Market and a river-adjacent dining room that feels both new and nostalgic. That’s not counting drinking dens that range from a queer bar residency in East Hollywood to a surprisingly approachable wine bar in Beverly Hills. Here are the coolest spots to put on your dining agenda this month: