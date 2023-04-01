Where to eat and drink in L.A. right now, according to our food writers
2023 is zooming by, and somehow, L.A.’s food scene is keeping pace. As usual, our writers are trailing not too far behind, braving slick streets to share little-known gems such as a historic Irish pub that claims the best — you guessed it — Irish coffee around, a guaranteed mood booster on a dreary afternoon. Our critic marked spring’s subtle arrival with a Persian pop-up feast that showcased California’s seasonality in dishes far beyond the usual kebabs. As another beloved neighborhood haunt shuttered, decorated journalist Linda Deutsch mused on what it feels like to lose a restaurant that feels like home.
In theme with the blooming season, there is reason to be hopeful, if only because you’re now stocked with 19 of the best and most exciting restaurant openings from the last month, spanning a hand-roll counter in Culver City, an heirloom pizzeria in the Original Farmers Market and a river-adjacent dining room that feels both new and nostalgic. That’s not counting drinking dens that range from a queer bar residency in East Hollywood to a surprisingly approachable wine bar in Beverly Hills. Here are the coolest spots to put on your dining agenda this month:
Barra Santos
Grab Portuguese snacks and wine in Cypress Park.
La Dolce Vita
Check out Frank Sinatra’s old hangout.
Sur le Vert
Read about Beverly Hills’ snazzy new wine bar.
Coucou
Read about the new French spot in Venice.
Friends & Family Pizza Co.
Get a slice at a new pizzeria in the Original Farmers Market.
Lingua Franca
Read about the new riverside restaurant.
Ma Lu Bian Bian
Read about composing the perfect hot pot.
Love Hour Bar
Read about Koreatown’s new natural wine bar.
Uoichiba
Read about the new hand-roll stall at Citizen Public Market.
Bar Envie
Read about the bar that’s bringing the Big Easy to Long Beach.
Angler
Read about the hot fried sea bass collar at Angler.
Burritos La Palma
Read about the new burrito stand in Highland Park.
Neighborhood Grill
Read about the Natural History Museum’s new, locals-driven food program.
Honey's at Star Love
Read about East Hollywood’s new queer bar residency.
Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen
Read about the return of themed restaurants.
Irv's Burgers
Read about the new Irv’s Burgers on La Brea.
Borekas Sephardic Pastries
Read all about Sherman Oaks’ influencer-approved bourekas.
Bavel
Read about Theo Rossi’s almost-vegan food crawl.
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
Read about the new Hilltop location on Hill Street.
It's a date
