14 nouveau L.A. cafes for a chic coffee or matcha break
- A new crop of coffee shops and cafes have opened across Los Angeles recently.
- Helmed by locals and international brands, these concepts are standing out with exceptional culinary programs, influencer-certified brews and perfume-paired coffee drinks.
We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Los Angeles is a coffee city. In fact, it might just be the best coffee city.
There are world-class coffee shops, internet-famous cafes, Vietnamese coffee destinations and specialists that source beans only from particular regions and appellations. Every imaginable coffee experience can be found across the region, and some of its newest are the most exciting.
Over the last few months, L.A. has seen a boom in these openings, be it standalone coffee shops or cafes that also offer ample food programs. Some flip from daytime concepts to full-fledged restaurants or wine bars by night. One is a meticulous matcha purveyor. Another doubles as a record store, complete with listening stations and a DJ booth, while a new East Hollywood cafe hopes to be a community art gallery. You can sip strong Armenian coffee with soujuk breakfast sandwiches in Historic South-Central or pair brews with perfumes in a Koreatown penthouse.
Every week it seems a new cafe or coffee shop is sprouting up in L.A., a kind of hyper-caffeinated hydra. Established coffee names are also expanding their footprints; this month, popular local roaster Madlab unveiled a new outpost in Chinatown, while Dayglow recently announced an expansion into Venice.
While this is by no means a comprehensive list of all the new coffee shops and cafes that planted a flag in the region over the last few months, it is a collection of more than a dozen great new places for sipping and, in some cases, dining, shopping artisanal ceramics or taking in local art.
Bahr Cafe
Bahr Cafe, from chefs Travis Matoesian and Alan Rudoy, serves a blend of Middle Eastern, Italian and Californian cuisines that pair with fragrant Armenian coffee within the Reef complex. The rotating menu of pizzas, rice pilaf bowls, salads and chicken fingers with date barbecue sauce blend the Armenian roots of Matoesian with the Eastern European Jewish heritage of Rudoy. Between them, they’ve also worked in restaurants such as Bavel, Destroyer and Kato.
The duo, which also operates pizza pop-up El Gato Negro, also bake Bahr’s pastries, including slabs of carrot cake, flaky boreg and Armenian nazook, a kind of cardamom-laced sweet bread. They serve Kavat, the Armenian coffee from Serj Tankian of the band System of a Down (who operates a coffee shop of his own in Eagle Rock). Bahr offers a traditional espresso menu in addition to specialty drinks like a honey latte or the signature cardamom cream top latte, plus several teas.
Bread, Espresso &
The mou comes in sweet varieties (melon matcha, honey toast, hojicha cream and beyond) as well as savory (curried beef and vegetable, croque madame, edamame with bacon). A grab-and-go case uses mou for chilled sandwiches, but order at the counter for toast plates; piping-hot skillets where mou cubes overflow with clam chowder or lobster bisque; and French toast. Matcha, coffee and tea are all available, but an extended cafe drink menu is slated to launch soon.
Café 2001
Café 2001 is an offshoot of chef Junya Yamasaki’s lauded Japanese restaurant Yess, and in the two-story adjacent space, chef Giles Clark (Yess, St. John’s, Chez Panisse) is heading a cafe menu that turns out exquisite pastries and creative cafe fare that might veer British, Japanese, French or beyond. To wash it all down opt for espresso and drip coffee or a range of matcha and hojicha alongside beer, wine and concoctions like a warm shochu toddy made with yuzu.
Chamberlain Coffee
Chamberlain Coffee’s retail goods can be found here, but if you’re waiting for a taste, opt for the freshly made lattes, cortados, cappuccinos, mochas and more, which can all be customized with cream tops, flavor shots of pistachio, lavender, salted caramel and beyond, and milks in flavors like pistachio or “Emma’s touch,” an almond-and-coconut creamer. The signature drinks include a layered matcha-and-strawberry concoction with a vanilla-strawberry cream top and the salted caramel cold brew with flaky sea salt. Round it out with a fresh croissant, cookie or slice of loaf cake from local bakery Sugar Bloom, which keeps the pastry case stocked.
Doto
Elorea
Take a wood-paneled elevator up to the roof and walk across the terrace to enter Elorea, where you can shop, find a caffeine fix or both. Straightforward matcha and espresso drinks can be found here, but the cafe’s signature concoctions are inspired by some of the company’s most popular scents, and each drink comes with a paper scent blotter that corresponds to the fragrance. In coffee form, Earth is made with misugaru, espresso, ginger, vanilla, milk and dark chocolate, then smoked with wood under a glass cloche to mirror the woody and warm notes found in the Earth eau de parfum. At Elorea, alternate between sipping and smelling for maximum effect.
Established Today
GG Coffee & Matcha
Gong Gan
The Korean cafe serves equally eye-pleasing dishes including croissant-waffle “croffles” drowning in ice creams, matcha, black sesame and other flavors; French toast under burrata, fresh strawberries or Earl Grey blueberries; croissant-bun burgers; and kimchi fried rice.
Good Friend Coffee
Kettl
The new Los Feliz shop offers tea lattes and cortados, fresh-milled matcha, sparkling matcha, brewed hot tea, iced buckwheat tea and more, plus a wall of take-home teas, ceramics and other specialties. For a more bespoke experience, book one of Kettl’s tea omakases held at the counter. In the future, the Mangans plan to host tea classes and other events in the mezzanine space for even more tea education.
Takagi Coffee
Takagi’s made-to-order, griddled pancakes are so popular that they’re served over one million times annually and come in flavors of matcha with adzuki bean, caramel apple, chocolate banana, mango, berry, or build yourown. They pair best with the cafe’s ample selection of coffee, each listed with details of its growing altitude, processing method, flavor notes and more. If you find one you’re particularly fond of, Takagi also sells bags of these beans, which are roasted on site.
Tomat
Finely laminated croissant dough might burst with pistachios, guava jam with clotted cream or strawberries with cream flecked with vanilla bean. Lattes and flat whites can accompany sausage rolls that dunk into damson-based ketchup. Posner and Dial are looking to expand their cafe menu in the coming months too, possibly with sandwiches and other savory options featuring house-baked bread.
Wynd Coffee & Art Gallery
