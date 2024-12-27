Advertisement
Foil-wrapped tacos with plastic cups of salsa
Just down the street from the Vista Theatre, HomeState has tacos, migas, chips and dips that make perfect movie snacks.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
Food

Where to pick up theater snacks for before, after or even during the movie

By Emily Beyda
  • The snack selection at L.A. movie theaters can be limited, but some theaters are loosening their policies on outside food.
  • Here are 10 of the best places to pick up food before, during or after a movie, including a Filipino grocer, Fairfax burger joint and local mini-chain with Tex-Mex breakfast tacos.

As a city, Los Angeles is known for being great at (at least) two things: movies and food.

Movies are made here, sure, but they’re also watched here — with a huge population of people who work in the industry or just love our hometown’s most celebrated craft. And the local food scene is just as sought-after, with global options that span street eats, fine dining and everything in between.

As a result, you can find a solid independent movie theater in nearly every corner of L.A. County, and about a million fabulous restaurants too. But Alamo Drafthouse aside, these two worlds don’t come together as often as we’d like, with most of the city’s best theater concession stands confining themselves to a standard menu of popcorn and candy. And not to hate on Milk Duds, but sometimes you just need a little something extra.

The solution, of course, is the fine art of movie theater snacking subterfuge. While each theater has its own rules on outside snacks (more on that below), as long as you keep it quiet, don’t eat anything too aromatic and don’t leave a mess behind, you’ll likely be fine.

Here are 10 of L.A.’s favorite movie theaters, and the perfect snacks nearby to pair with each screening, or spots to stop by before or after for a lively film discussion over food. Consider it an homage to our city’s two greatest art forms, brought together one deliciously covert (or overt) bite at a time.

A person on one side of a counter talks to the server behind the counter preparing food
(Silvia Razgova / For The Times)

Vidiots and Arko Foods International

Eagle Rock Movie Theater
By Emily Beyda
Originally founded as a neighborhood video store back in the 1980s, Vidiots is an L.A. institution. Not only can you rent a video to take home with you, if you stick around for the in-theater programming, you’ll be rewarded with an eclectic schedule of everything from new art-house releases to nostalgic cartoons, retro favorites and under-the-radar gems. While Vidiots does have a menu of wine, beer and light bites, its policy of allowing reasonable outside snacks means you can bring in something interesting to pair with that IPA.

Five minutes away on East Colorado, family-run Filipino grocery store Arko Foods International is the perfect place to grab a snack, with excellent lumpia, BBQ skewers and sweet, crispy turon that make for the perfect pairing with Vidiot’s flights of cinematic fancy.
Route Details
A hand with chopsticks lifts nigiri from a plate of the sushi lunch special at Murakami Sushi
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

The New Beverly Cinema and Murakami Sushi

Fairfax Movie Theater
By Emily Beyda
With its perfectly broken-in seats and soft velvet curtains, the New Beverly is a true old-school charmer, the perfect place to snuggle up and enjoy a double or triple feature. With a schedule that leans heavily on vintage exploitation and grindhouse, plus much-loved cinematic classics and, of course, the more than occasional Tarantino joint, those long, late nights of movie watching call for something more substantial than popcorn.

Less than a mile up the block, Murakami Sushi is a top pick for a pre- or post-film debrief. Its famed sushi bowls might be a little too hefty to haul in, but an order of gyoza or chicken karaage goes down nicely. Keep in mind that the New Beverly’s official policy is that no outside food is allowed, so you’ll have to be subtle with your snacking — or save those forbidden treats for intermission.
The restored scarab ceiling decor above the screen at the Egyptian Theatre
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

The Egyptian Theatre and Robert's Russian Cuisine

Hollywood Movie Theater
By Emily Beyda
One of the city’s great movie palaces, the Egyptian Theatre’s atmospheric courtyard and glimmering scarab motif ceiling call back to a time when moviegoing was an art. Its themed series reward repeated patronage, allowing you to sink your teeth into the oeuvre of a legendary director or dive deep into an actor, genre or era.

All that studious cinema consumption can work up an appetite, and fortunately Robert’s Russian Cuisine is just half a mile from the theater. Pick up a couple of orders of excellent, feather-light vareniki, petite pelmeni you can devour in a single bite or brothy khinkali if you’re really confident in your dexterity. Since the Egyptian has a no-outside-snacks policy, we recommend saving your dumpling feast for a post-feature discussion.
A trio of tacos with two small cups of salsa
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

The Vista Theatre and HomeState

Los Feliz Movie Theater
By Emily Beyda
With a programming schedule that’s heavy on under-the-radar classics and screening times that range from matinees to midnight showings, plus double and even frequent triple features, the Vista is a theater to sink your teeth into. Keep in mind that the Vista has a strict no-outside-snacks policy, so you’ll have to keep it under the radar or risk losing your lunch.

Grab a quick bite before or after your screening around the corner at HomeState, where you can pair a round of frozen Palomas with breakfast tacos, migas and dips. If you opt for the pregame option and are feeling brave, you can try bringing in a cookie milk iced coffee to sip during your movie.
Curly fries spill out from a paper bag onto a blue-and-white checked tabletop
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times)

Brain Dead Studios and Trophies Burger Club

Beverly Grove Movie Theater
By Emily Beyda
With a much-loved membership program and a schedule packed with art-house gems, forgotten classics and cult favorites, Brain Dead Studios has become something of a Mid-City community fixture — and it’s one of the few theaters that is totally fine with outside snacks, as long as you buy your booze here.

It also happens to be right up the block from the consistently excellent Trophies Burger Club, where you can pick up crispy curly fries and a shake to dip them into, perhaps the ultimate nostalgic movie theater snack. If you’re looking for something more substantial, the towering double burgers might be a little too daunting to bite into sight unseen, but a single smashburger patty is the perfect size to nibble in the dark.
A banh mi sandwich on a plate on an orange table
(Robert Campbell / Fatty Mart)

Nuart Theatre and Fatty Mart

Sawtelle Movie Theater
By Emily Beyda
Famous for its eye-catching marquee, the Nuart is more than a pretty façade. Inside, you’ll find an eclectic programming calendar packed with new-release independent films, foreign-language favorites, midnight movies, restored classics and a robust schedule of in-person filmmaker chats and Q&As. There are a few hot items on the concessions menu, such as hot dogs and pizza, and it’s preferred that you eat any outside food in the lobby, rather than the auditorium.

Nearby Fatty Mart is the perfect place to stock up on treats. Order something from the prepared-food menu, such as a savory Taiwanese breakfast roll or bulgogi cheesesteak sandwich, or shop the shelves for a truly unparalleled selection of international snacks. Pairing shrimp chips with an Olipop might just be the ultimate L.A. theater treat.
A stacked sandwich with mozzarella, sprouts, avocado and more, seen from the side
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)

The Aero Theatre and Bread Head Sandwiches

Santa Monica Movie Theater
By Emily Beyda
Run by the fine folks at the American Cinematheque, the Aero Theater is a cinephile’s haven, showing multiple films a day, seven days a week, and covering an ambitious spread of genres, eras and tastes, accompanied by frequent filmmaker appearances and other live events. As befits a temple of cinema, the Aero is serious about its no-snacks policy, so keep that in mind if you decide to munch.

A proud standard-bearer in L.A.’s much vaunted sandwich renaissance, Bread Head Sandwiches is just down the block and the perfect place to pick up a pre- or post-theater snack. All of the sandwiches use homemade focaccia that’s soft enough to absorb a bite with no giveaway crunch, leaving nary a crumb behind. Classic fillings such as ham and butter, roast beef and chicken salad pair perfectly with the carefully curated collection of chips.
Laemmle Royal Theatre and Nanbankan

West Los Angeles Movie Theater
By Emily Beyda
The Laemmle movie theater chain feels like the kind you’d find in a small town, with the laid-back vibes to match. During a recent visit, an employee said that guests can bring in outside food as long as nobody on staff sees, even though technically it’s not encouraged. Filled with new releases by indie directors, foreign films and the occasional throwback, the calendar is a celebration of creativity dedicated to unearthing hidden gems.

For the perfect balanced theater snack to go with your experience, head down the block to yakitori bar Nanbankan to stock up on skewers for your screening. Eating them in the dark is a bit of a Russian roulette-like experience where you can’t be sure if you’re about to bite into chicken hearts, scallops or beef tongue, but we think the element of surprise adds a delicious appeal. If you prefer a less clandestine dining experience, plan to review the film over skewers after the show.
Rows of red theater seats inside the David Geffen Theater at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

David Geffen Theater and SK Donuts

Mid-Wilshire Museum $$
By Emily Beyda
It’s run by the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, so you know the David Geffen Theater is serious about educating via the medium of film. Heavy on remastered classics, often paired with discussions of the film’s history and production, it’s the perfect place to delve into the roots of modern cinema. And of course these folks are no-nonsense about the food policy, only allowing water bottles inside the theater.

But if you’re craving sweets after your flick, you’re mere minutes from SK Donuts, an always-open neighborhood institution that has been slinging oozy croissant breakfast sandwiches, wonderfully dense cake doughnuts and airy glazed beauties since 1989. There’s also Fanny’s, a daytime cafe with table service for dinner that’s attached to the Academy Museum.
The cheeseburger at Yuca's
(Lucas Kwan Peterson / Los Angeles Times)

Los Feliz Theatre and Yuca's

Los Feliz Movie Theater
By Emily Beyda
From the tiny theaters to the shockingly low ticket prices in our era of $30 screenings, this pocket-sized gem feels like a true throwback. Showing a well-curated selection of indie new releases, it’s the perfect place to catch an art-house flick or foreign film. There’s no clear policy on outside snacks in the theater, but if you’re not too obvious about it, you’ll probably be fine.

You’ll want something suitably classic to match the vibe, and Yuca’s fits the bill. Its burritos are bound to cause a deliciously oozy mess, so this time opt for one of the often-overlooked burgers, smashed to a perfect crisp on the well-seasoned griddle, ideally topped with chiles and cheese.
