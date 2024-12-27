Where to pick up theater snacks for before, after or even during the movie
- The snack selection at L.A. movie theaters can be limited, but some theaters are loosening their policies on outside food.
- Here are 10 of the best places to pick up food before, during or after a movie, including a Filipino grocer, Fairfax burger joint and local mini-chain with Tex-Mex breakfast tacos.
As a city, Los Angeles is known for being great at (at least) two things: movies and food.
Movies are made here, sure, but they’re also watched here — with a huge population of people who work in the industry or just love our hometown’s most celebrated craft. And the local food scene is just as sought-after, with global options that span street eats, fine dining and everything in between.
As a result, you can find a solid independent movie theater in nearly every corner of L.A. County, and about a million fabulous restaurants too. But Alamo Drafthouse aside, these two worlds don’t come together as often as we’d like, with most of the city’s best theater concession stands confining themselves to a standard menu of popcorn and candy. And not to hate on Milk Duds, but sometimes you just need a little something extra.
The solution, of course, is the fine art of movie theater snacking subterfuge. While each theater has its own rules on outside snacks (more on that below), as long as you keep it quiet, don’t eat anything too aromatic and don’t leave a mess behind, you’ll likely be fine.
Here are 10 of L.A.’s favorite movie theaters, and the perfect snacks nearby to pair with each screening, or spots to stop by before or after for a lively film discussion over food. Consider it an homage to our city’s two greatest art forms, brought together one deliciously covert (or overt) bite at a time.
Vidiots and Arko Foods International
Five minutes away on East Colorado, family-run Filipino grocery store Arko Foods International is the perfect place to grab a snack, with excellent lumpia, BBQ skewers and sweet, crispy turon that make for the perfect pairing with Vidiot’s flights of cinematic fancy.
The New Beverly Cinema and Murakami Sushi
Less than a mile up the block, Murakami Sushi is a top pick for a pre- or post-film debrief. Its famed sushi bowls might be a little too hefty to haul in, but an order of gyoza or chicken karaage goes down nicely. Keep in mind that the New Beverly’s official policy is that no outside food is allowed, so you’ll have to be subtle with your snacking — or save those forbidden treats for intermission.
The Egyptian Theatre and Robert's Russian Cuisine
All that studious cinema consumption can work up an appetite, and fortunately Robert’s Russian Cuisine is just half a mile from the theater. Pick up a couple of orders of excellent, feather-light vareniki, petite pelmeni you can devour in a single bite or brothy khinkali if you’re really confident in your dexterity. Since the Egyptian has a no-outside-snacks policy, we recommend saving your dumpling feast for a post-feature discussion.
The Vista Theatre and HomeState
Grab a quick bite before or after your screening around the corner at HomeState, where you can pair a round of frozen Palomas with breakfast tacos, migas and dips. If you opt for the pregame option and are feeling brave, you can try bringing in a cookie milk iced coffee to sip during your movie.
Brain Dead Studios and Trophies Burger Club
It also happens to be right up the block from the consistently excellent Trophies Burger Club, where you can pick up crispy curly fries and a shake to dip them into, perhaps the ultimate nostalgic movie theater snack. If you’re looking for something more substantial, the towering double burgers might be a little too daunting to bite into sight unseen, but a single smashburger patty is the perfect size to nibble in the dark.
Nuart Theatre and Fatty Mart
Nearby Fatty Mart is the perfect place to stock up on treats. Order something from the prepared-food menu, such as a savory Taiwanese breakfast roll or bulgogi cheesesteak sandwich, or shop the shelves for a truly unparalleled selection of international snacks. Pairing shrimp chips with an Olipop might just be the ultimate L.A. theater treat.
The Aero Theatre and Bread Head Sandwiches
A proud standard-bearer in L.A.’s much vaunted sandwich renaissance, Bread Head Sandwiches is just down the block and the perfect place to pick up a pre- or post-theater snack. All of the sandwiches use homemade focaccia that’s soft enough to absorb a bite with no giveaway crunch, leaving nary a crumb behind. Classic fillings such as ham and butter, roast beef and chicken salad pair perfectly with the carefully curated collection of chips.
Laemmle Royal Theatre and Nanbankan
For the perfect balanced theater snack to go with your experience, head down the block to yakitori bar Nanbankan to stock up on skewers for your screening. Eating them in the dark is a bit of a Russian roulette-like experience where you can’t be sure if you’re about to bite into chicken hearts, scallops or beef tongue, but we think the element of surprise adds a delicious appeal. If you prefer a less clandestine dining experience, plan to review the film over skewers after the show.
David Geffen Theater and SK Donuts
But if you’re craving sweets after your flick, you’re mere minutes from SK Donuts, an always-open neighborhood institution that has been slinging oozy croissant breakfast sandwiches, wonderfully dense cake doughnuts and airy glazed beauties since 1989. There’s also Fanny’s, a daytime cafe with table service for dinner that’s attached to the Academy Museum.
Los Feliz Theatre and Yuca's
You’ll want something suitably classic to match the vibe, and Yuca’s fits the bill. Its burritos are bound to cause a deliciously oozy mess, so this time opt for one of the often-overlooked burgers, smashed to a perfect crisp on the well-seasoned griddle, ideally topped with chiles and cheese.
