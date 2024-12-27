Just down the street from the Vista Theatre, HomeState has tacos, migas, chips and dips that make perfect movie snacks.

Where to pick up theater snacks for before, after or even during the movie

As a city, Los Angeles is known for being great at (at least) two things: movies and food.

Movies are made here, sure, but they’re also watched here — with a huge population of people who work in the industry or just love our hometown’s most celebrated craft. And the local food scene is just as sought-after, with global options that span street eats, fine dining and everything in between.

As a result, you can find a solid independent movie theater in nearly every corner of L.A. County, and about a million fabulous restaurants too. But Alamo Drafthouse aside, these two worlds don’t come together as often as we’d like, with most of the city’s best theater concession stands confining themselves to a standard menu of popcorn and candy. And not to hate on Milk Duds, but sometimes you just need a little something extra.

The solution, of course, is the fine art of movie theater snacking subterfuge. While each theater has its own rules on outside snacks (more on that below), as long as you keep it quiet, don’t eat anything too aromatic and don’t leave a mess behind, you’ll likely be fine.

Here are 10 of L.A.’s favorite movie theaters, and the perfect snacks nearby to pair with each screening, or spots to stop by before or after for a lively film discussion over food. Consider it an homage to our city’s two greatest art forms, brought together one deliciously covert (or overt) bite at a time.

