The best Thai breakfast spots in L.A., for any time of day

The category of breakfast in Thailand is loosely defined because, for the most part, Thais will eat just about anything for breakfast — fish curries, sticky rice loaded with custard, salted beef jerky and pork skewers are all fair game.

Even the foods that are coded as breakfast can be eaten at any time of day, including past midnight to sop up a night of drinking. These dishes are generally on the plainer side: rice porridge with peppery meatballs, omelets filled with softened sliced onions, Chinese doughnuts dipped in condensed milk. Eggs are a main component and rice is a necessity in a standard Thai breakfast.

In Los Angeles, where the diversity of Thai food is limitless, you can find these classics executed in true Thai fashion. Beyond that, there’s also Thai breakfast influenced by American diner culture that arrives in the form of Thai tea pancakes and shrimp paste crepes. Whatever style of breakfast you choose, here are nine places to get a taste of mornings in Thailand.