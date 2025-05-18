Shu Lin's Rice Cooker Salt-Baked Chicken
London-based content creator Shu Lin came up with a quick and easy version of Hakka-style salt-baked chicken. She uses a packet of store-bought salt-baked chicken powder to season the bird and cooks it whole in a rice cooker.
Note: Mei Wei Jia seasoning powder is available at select Asian markets.
Pat the chicken dry with a paper towel.
Pour the contents of the seasoning packet into a bowl and add the salt and white pepper.
Place the chicken in a dish and rub the exterior of the chicken with the seasoning. Season the interior cavity of the chicken as well. Rub the chicken all over with the neutral oil.
Add half of the shallots, ginger and green onion to a rice cooker. Stuff the other half of the aromatics inside the chicken. Let the chicken marinate in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.
Remove the chicken from the dish and place it into the rice cooker. Turn the rice cooker on and cook for 20 minutes. Flip the chicken over and cook for another 20 minutes or until the juices run clear.
Remove the chicken and let cool for 20 to 30 minutes. Add the sesame oil to the top of the chicken, slice and serve.
