Shu Lin's Rice Cooker Salt-Baked Chicken

1 hour 10 minutes
Serves 4
Hakka-inspired chicken cooked in a rice cooker with a side of ginger and scallion sauce.
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times)
For the chicken
1

Pat the chicken dry with a paper towel.

2

Pour the contents of the seasoning packet into a bowl and add the salt and white pepper.

3

Place the chicken in a dish and rub the exterior of the chicken with the seasoning. Season the interior cavity of the chicken as well. Rub the chicken all over with the neutral oil.

4

Add half of the shallots, ginger and green onion to a rice cooker. Stuff the other half of the aromatics inside the chicken. Let the chicken marinate in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.

5

Remove the chicken from the dish and place it into the rice cooker. Turn the rice cooker on and cook for 20 minutes. Flip the chicken over and cook for another 20 minutes or until the juices run clear.

6

Remove the chicken and let cool for 20 to 30 minutes. Add the sesame oil to the top of the chicken, slice and serve.

Variations:
The Mei Wei Jia salt-baked chicken seasoning packets can be found at 99 Ranch market.
A friend, Joe Zee, shared his grandmother’s simple ginger-scallion condiment, which can be served alongside the chicken. Combine 1/2 cup grated ginger with 1/2 cup chopped green onions, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and 1/4 teaspoon white pepper in a heat-proof bowl. Heat 1/2 cup neutral oil in a small pot on the stovetop until hot. Pour the hot oil over the aromatics, stir and serve. It’s the perfect condiment for the chicken, a bowl of congee or any other rice-based dish you might cook up for the week.
