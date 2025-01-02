Advertisement
Pho dac biet, a rice noodle soup with rib-eye, brisket, tendon and tripe, served at Golden Deli.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
11 must-try spots in L.A. for a comforting bowl of pho

By Tiffany Tse
Few meals are as restorative as a steaming-hot bowl of pho — the Vietnamese noodle soup that many claim is their go-to remedy for nursing a hangover, fending off a cold or simply warming up on a chilly day. Its aromatic broth, meticulously simmered for hours to extract deep, complex flavors, is pure comfort in a bowl, complemented by tender meat, fresh herbs and rice noodles. As Vietnam’s national dish, it’s a cornerstone of Southeast Asian cuisine, and thanks to Southern California’s thriving Vietnamese community, it’s a staple across Los Angeles too.

Nourishing and fortifying, pho has earned its place as a dish that feeds both body and spirit. Whether you’re in the mood for the lighter, simpler Northern-style pho, with its clean, delicate broth and minimal garnishes, or the richer, sweeter Southern pho, packed with robust flavors and generous toppings, Los Angeles has a pho spot for every craving. From the San Gabriel Valley to the Westside, we’ve rounded up 11 must-visit restaurants for the ultimate way to kick off 2025 — one satisfying slurp at a time. Here’s your guide to the most phenomenal pho in the city.

Golden Deli

San Gabriel Valley Vietnamese $
By Tiffany Tse
Trieu and Lan Do, the founders of Golden Deli, arrived in Los Angeles with dreams of opening a restaurant. In 1981, uncertain if Vietnamese cuisine would be well-received, they started with a fast-food Chinese spot. As demand for their flavors grew, they gradually introduced Vietnamese dishes and opened locations in San Gabriel and Temple City. Their pho is a family recipe, slow-simmered for six to eight hours in large kettle pots. True to Southern Vietnamese style, the broth is beefy and robust, made with bones, brisket, roasted vegetables, aromatics and spices. Order the best-selling pho dac biet loaded with tender rib-eye, brisket, tendon and tripe — a harmony of melt-in-your-mouth meat and fragrant broth.
A bowl of pho from Pho Hue Oi.
(Pho Hue Oi)

Pho Hue Oi

Vietnamese $
By Tiffany Tse
Chef Linh Duong and his wife, chef Vinh Le, are bringing the flavors of their hometown, Huế, to life at this unassuming strip-mall gem in the South Bay. While the convenient parking is a plus, it’s the masterfully balanced pho that keeps dienrs coming back for more. The broth is slow-cooked for 13 hours with beef bones, brisket, tendons, flank, star anise, cinnamon, dried licorice, onions, ginger, nutmeg and a bit of chicken bouillon, resulting in a flavorful stock where the spices subtly enhance, rather than overpower. Guests can tailor their pho with a choice of three proteins — from well-done brisket and flank to beef meatballs and rib-eye — and opt for fresh rice noodles (as an upgrade). Be on the lookout for a new location opening in Torrance early this year.
Pho Dakao (L to R) Pho Ga Kho - Dry-Rice noodles with Stir-fried Chicken Mien Ga di bo - Glass Noodles with Free-Range Chicken Pho Ga di bo - Rice noodles with Free-Range Chicken
(Dylan James Ho)

Pho Kadao

Rosemead Vietnamese
By Tiffany Tse
Pho Dakao may have rebranded as Pho Kadao last year, but its specialty remains a beloved classic. While pho is most often associated with beef, this spot’s standout dish is chicken pho, or pho ga. One taste, and you’ll quickly understand why it’s earned a reputation for being the best in town. The restaurant is notable for its use of organic, free-range chicken and incredibly clear, clean broth. Diners can choose between dark or white meat, both served with fresh rice noodles and paired with a garlic-chile dipping sauce that adds just the right amount of tang and heat to every bite.
Pho from Top Tep
(Top Tep)

Top Tep

Venice Vietnamese $$
By Tiffany Tse
Founded by Hanoi natives Thao Pham and Nam Nguyen, this Vietnamese dinner pop-up — held quarterly at the Waterfront Venice — pays homage to the flavors of their childhoods. Their fragrant beef pho showcases the Northern-style soup they grew up with; clear, aromatic and brimming with umami, it’s made by simmering charred onions, ginger and spices like star anise and cinnamon for hours. Complemented by fresh rice noodles, tender slices of protein and a sprinkle of scallions and cilantro, Top Tep’s pho is served simply, allowing the broth to shine. The best part? Honoring a Hanoi tradition, the dish comes with an egg poached in the broth. While typically served on the side in Hanoi, here it’s perched on top, meant to be enjoyed in one indulgent bite before diving into the rest of the soup.
A bowl of Pho next to other Vietnamese specialties
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Pho Saigon Pearl

Beverly Grove Vietnamese Cuisine
By Tiffany Tse
Opened in 2016 by the children of Vietnamese refugees, this Mid-City restaurant brings a nostalgic twist to Vietnamese cuisine. The space reflects their parents’ legacy with a homey charm — think childhood photos, VHS movies and checks presented inside cassette tapes. The pho boasts a deeply flavorful broth simmered for 20 hours, and whether you opt for bone-in oxtail, tender house-made meatballs or thinly sliced rare filet mignon, every bowl is a tribute to tradition. Pro tip: Always say yes to the complimentary bone marrow, a nod to their grandmother’s tradition of using the fatty morsels to enhance the broth’s depth and flavor.
Pho 87

Elysian Park Vietnamese $
By Tiffany Tse
This cash-only joint in Chinatown is a must for pho lovers. The house special is a highlight, packed with tender cuts of meat, all floating in a full-bodied broth that’s never too salty or heavy. The rice noodles are cooked to perfection as well, providing just the right texture with every slurp. Plus, if you’re craving more, you can customize your bowl with extra noodles, meat and even more fresh garnishes like white onions, bean sprouts, basil and mint leaves, for an additional cost.
Pho from Phorage.
(Phorage)

Phorage

Palms Vietnamese $$
By Tiffany Tse
Phorage’s Palms and West Hollywood locations offer cozy, intimate settings that feel like dining in a friend’s kitchen — if that friend happened to be a pho master. As soon as a bowl of the signature Wagyu pho hits the table, you’re treated to a sensory feast: marbled slices of rare American Wagyu top round gently cooking in the steaming broth, nestled alongside tender brisket. The dish strikes a delicate balance, embracing the simplicity of Northern-style pho while leaning Southern with its thinner noodles and abundance of garnishes.
Pho from Ktown pho.
(Ktown pho)

Ktown Pho

Koreatown Vietnamese $
By Tiffany Tse
This small Vietnamese restaurant in Koreatown has built up a devoted following, and it’s easy to understand why. Despite its modest, no-frills setup, diners flock here for pho that truly lives up to the hype — crafted from a complex broth that draws out the full spectrum of flavors through slow simmering. The menu boasts nine varieties of pho, including options such as Wagyu filet steak, oxtail and a vegan version, all served in generous portions that leave you feeling totally satisfied.
Chopsticks dip into a bowl of pho
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Pho So 1

Van Nuys Vietnamese $
By Tiffany Tse
Since the early ’90s, Pho So 1 has been the San Fernando Valley’s go-to pho spot with six locations spanning Van Nuys, Granada Hills, Tarzana and beyond. Renowned for its consistently flavorful broth achieved by boiling beef bones with a medley of spices, including star anise and cloves, Pho So 1 delivers an excellent savory soup that’s piled with fresh Thai basil, cilantro, bean sprouts, lime and chile. There’s something for everyone here; the menu boasts an impressive 31 options with a variety of protein combinations — from tender rare steak and well-done flank to fatty brisket and more.
Pho from Mien Tay
(Mien Tay)

Mien Tay

El Monte Vietnamese $
By Tiffany Tse
For a well-executed, reasonably priced bowl of pho, this local favorite tucked away in a strip mall in El Monte is a must-visit. For those who appreciate subtle, nuanced flavor profiles, the broth here is clean and light — proof they’ve carefully skimmed off the fat overnight. As a result, a bowl of their pho feels incredibly satisfying without being too rich. The noodles are slightly wider with just the right amount of bounce and chew, never soggy or overly soft. Whether you’re craving a hearty combo of rare steak, brisket, tripe and beef balls, or a simple, meat-free rice noodle soup, this spot has you covered.
Pho and other dishes from Nong La Cafe.
(Nong La Cafe)

Nong La Cafe

Sawtelle Vietnamese $
By Tiffany Tse
When you want a reliable bowl of pho on the Westside, Nong La is your best bet. After tinkering with family recipes, siblings Elaine and Victor Phuong opened the restaurant to honor their mother’s cooking — first in Sawtelle, followed by La Brea and, most recently, Culver City. This family-run spot delivers a broth infused with a proprietary blend of spices, paired with fresh rice noodles and your choice of premium cuts of meat, including tender beef balls, thinly sliced rare filet mignon or free-range chicken. Each bowl is topped with a vibrant mix of white and green onions and cilantro and served alongside fresh herbs — just the way their mother always prepared it.
