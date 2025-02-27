10 Black-owned dessert spots in L.A. for a little something sweet
“I just need a little something sweet.”
It was a predictable post-dinner refrain growing up, stated matter-of-factly by my mother, Southern grandmother or aunts, as though they were prescribing themselves dessert. The assertion was made regardless of the meal we’d just eaten, whether it was a simple weeknight dinner or a generous spread at a holiday gathering. The necessity of dessert — nothing too heavy, just a taste of something sweet — never waned.
Now I find myself doing the same thing, searching for the ideal treat that will perfectly round out my meal. In those moments, I gravitate to the classic Southern desserts I was raised on: cinnamon-swirled Sock-It-To-Me cake, crumbly 7-Up poundcake with a delicate lemon-lime glaze, peach cobbler and sweet potato pie with flaky, buttery crusts that prove just as delicious as the filling.
Thankfully, Los Angeles has plenty of Black-owned dessert shops ready to curb my craving. On South Central Avenue, a landmark bakery now in its third generation of family ownership represents the largest manufacturer of sweet potato pie on the West Coast. In View Park-Windsor Hills, another family-run spot specializing in sweet and savory pies proudly serves the neighborhood they’ve called home for years.
The Black-led sweets scene is also expanding with fresh bakeries that bring new influences, including a French-inspired cookie shop in West Adams and a hip-hop-themed sticky bun pop-up at Smorgasburg L.A.
Here are 10 Black-owned spots to visit next time you need something sweet to complete your meal:
All About the Cinnamon
Cali Love Pie
Crustees
Fleurs et Sel
Gourmet Cobbler Factory
Ms Ruby's Bakery
My 2 Cents
Southern Girl Desserts
Sweet Red Peach
27th Street Bakery
