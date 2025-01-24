Advertisement
Illustration of dumplings and other festive dishes on a red tabletop
Lunar New Year brings culinary traditions such as eating dumplings for wealth, fish for prosperity and oranges for good luck.
(Fangyu Ma / For the Times)
Food

24 delicious ways to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Los Angeles

By Tiffany Tse

Lunar New Year is a time of vibrant celebrations, cherished traditions and joyful reunions. Across China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Korea and beyond — including here in the U.S. — families travel great distances to gather, homes are cleaned to sweep away the past year’s misfortune, and dragon and lion dances fill the streets, inviting good luck for the year ahead.

Naturally, food is at the heart of the festivities, with dishes carefully chosen for their symbolism and shared with loved ones. Here in Los Angeles, a diverse Asian community weaves its own rich customs into the holiday, such as ringing in the holiday with afternoon tea or reimagining classic dishes with a modern twist.

Although Lunar New Year celebrations herald the start of a new year on the lunar calendar, they also reflect hope, unity and resilience — values that resonate more deeply than ever after the recent wildfires that devastated parts of L.A. County. Starting Jan. 29, the Year of the Snake feels particularly poignant. After all, the snake symbolizes wisdom, transformation and renewal, shedding its old skin to start afresh — fitting themes as our communities work to rebuild.

Whether you’re seeking an auspicious feast, hoping to catch a lucky lion dance or eager to support local restaurants — many of which are fundraising for first responders and families affected by the fires — there’s something for everyone. From prix-fixe menus and limited-edition specials to red-envelope giveaways, L.A. offers countless ways to welcome a fortune-filled year. Use this guide to navigate all the exciting events and delicious celebrations happening around the city.

Coconut & Co. is offering a coconut dragon fruit shake and nasi lemak in celebration of Lunar New Year.
(Coconut & Co. )

Coconut & Co.

San Gabriel Valley Singaporean Indonesian $
By Tiffany Tse
Best friends Carmen Seetho and Shelly Lin teamed up to open this charming San Gabriel cafe, where they showcase their Singaporean and Indonesian roots through dishes and drinks with coconut as the star ingredient, drawing inspiration from coconut-based beverages popular in Southeast Asia. From Jan. 29 through Feb. 28, the duo is offering two Lunar New Year specials. Made with fresh fruit, 100% organic young Thai coconut water, coconut meat and ice cream, the dragonfruit coconut shake comes in a vibrant hue that symbolizes vitality and good fortune. Meanwhile, nasi lemak is a Singaporean, Malaysian and Indonesian favorite that’s traditionally enjoyed during holidays and represents togetherness. Coconut & Co.’s version features fried anchovies, fresh cucumber, pickled shallots, hardboiled eggs and a choice of slow-cooked rendang pork or beef, simmered with more than 15 spices.
Lunar New Year dishes from Wallflower
(Wallflower)

Wallflower

Venice Indonesian $$
By Tiffany Tse
Wallflower, the modern Southeast Asian restaurant known for its creative takes on classics such as beef rendang and soy-braised pork belly, is marking the Lunar New Year with two exclusive menu items. From Jan. 29 to Feb. 4, the restaurant will serve Wagyu and chive dumplings with caramelized onion and black vinegar dip, as well as hand-pulled noodles with Sichuan chile sauce and braised pork cheek. Both dishes honor key holiday dining traditions: dumplings symbolizing wealth and noodles representing longevity. To complete the celebration, guests can sip on Wallflower’s signature Red Envelope cocktail, a vibrant blend of gin, hibiscus tea, coconut pandan, lemon and egg white — a perfect toast to the new year.
A dish from Hop Woo's menu for the Lunar New Year.
(Hop Woo)

Hop Woo

Chinatown Chinese
By Tiffany Tse
How many places in L.A. let you order a whole roast suckling pig? With just five days’ notice, Hop Woo does — offering everything from a 20-pound trotter that serves 12-18 to a massive 60-pound pig fit for 40. A staple of Chinese celebrations, the whole pig symbolizes completeness and good fortune, the perfect centerpiece for your Lunar New Year meal. If you didn’t plan ahead, no worries — this family-owned Chinatown institution, serving homestyle Cantonese comfort food since 1993, has plenty more to offer with over 100 different dishes on its expansive menu. Think authentic Hong Kong-style BBQ, stir-fried lobster and beef chow fun, all served in a classic setting with cozy booths and round tables. Call (213) 617-3038 to preorder.
A selection of limited Lunar New Year dishes from the Lunasia pop-up at the Peninsula Beverly Hills.
(Lunasia)

Lunasia Dim Sum House at the Peninsula Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills Dim Sum $$
By Tiffany Tse
Ask anyone in the San Gabriel Valley for their go-to dim sum spots, and chances are Lunasia will top the list. For those outside the Alhambra area, Lunasia is bringing its famed flavors to the Peninsula Hotel Beverly Hills with an exclusive, limited-time menu available through Feb. 2. Dishes include jumbo shrimp har gow, steamed BBQ pork baos, sweet egg yolk baos and sesame balls filled with sweet bean paste, available at all of the hotel’s dining venues. In addition, treat yourself to a Lunar New Year afternoon tea at the Peninsula’s Living Room through Jan. 31, where savory delights such as vegetable banh mi and Japanese egg sandwiches can be paired with red bean macarons, black sesame choux and Lunasia’s signature egg custard tart.
Wok-fried char kway teow with chicken is one of the Lunar New Year dining specials at Bone Kettle.
(Bone Kettle)

Bone Kettle

Pasadena Southeast Asian $$$
By Tiffany Tse
This beloved family-run Southeast Asian restaurant in Pasadena is ushering in the Year of the Snake with a celebratory feast meant for sharing, available the week of Jan. 20. At the heart of it all is an impressive tomahawk Wagyu steak paired with a bold green Sichuan pepper salsa. Dinner continues with salted egg yolk lobster, wok-fried char kway teow with chicken, crisp green beans tossed in XO sauce and fluffy white rice to round out the meal. Designed to serve four to five guests, the family-style dinner spread is priced at $360.
Read All Read Less
A limited edition Lunar New Year-themed box of chocolates from Valerie Confections.
(Valerie Confections)

Valerie Confections

Glendale Teahouse Chocolate shop Bakery $$
By Tiffany Tse
Gift-giving always plays an important role in Lunar New Year celebrations, a thoughtful tradition meant to convey wishes for a year of abundance and prosperity to the recipient. While presents such as tea, fruit baskets,and luxury foods including edible bird’s nest and abalone are staples, chocolates are always a nice gesture — symbolizing a life filled with sweetness. Enter Valerie Confections, a luxury chocolatier from Valerie Gordon that celebrated its 20th anniversary last year and recently debuted a limited-edition Lunar New Year collection. Available at the Glendale and Echo Park locations, the festive lineup includes lucky truffles with bittersweet ganache, black sesame toffee enrobed in rich chocolate, chewy caramels with soy salt and black sesame, and a rice-and-sesame milk chocolate bar — all elegantly packaged and ready to gift.
Read All Read Less
From Scratch is a new supper club series hosted by Tiffany Tse and chef Thao Pham
(Bach Tran)

From Scratch: Lunar New Year Dinner Fundraiser

Miracle Mile Vietnamese $$$
By Tiffany Tse
Chef Thao Pham, who helms the quarterly Vietnamese pop-up Tóp Tép, and I recently launched From Scratch, a series of dinner-party fundraisers supporting families affected by the wildfires and helping them rebuild their lives “from scratch.” Hosted at a private residence, the events are designed to offer a connection-driven dining experience that fosters community over a shared meal. The first installment, set for Jan. 26, features a three-course Lunar New Year dinner crafted by Pham. While Central and Southern Vietnamese cuisine dominate L.A.’s food scene, Pham‘s cooking offers a delicious glimpse into the Northern flavors she grew up with. Expect Hanoi-style deep-fried spring rolls, papaya salad with grilled shrimp and beef noodle soup, among other specialties — with vegetarian requests available upon advance notice. Priced at $175 per person, the dinner includes tax and sake and cocktail pairings.
Read All Read Less
At Formosa Cafe, guests can even enjoy a special lion dance performance by the East Wind Foundation’s youth troupe
(Formosa Cafe)

Formosa Cafe

Restaurant
By Tiffany Tse
For over 80 years, the Formosa Cafe has been an iconic landmark, serving up classic Chinese American fare with a side of Hollywood history. Once frequented by the likes of Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley, this legendary spot remains a favorite among locals, offering a mix of traditional dishes such as chile wontons, chow mein and honey-glazed walnut shrimp, alongside modern twists including crab rangoon dip, Sichuan wings and kung pao Brussels sprouts. On Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m., guests can even enjoy a special lion dance performance by the East Wind Foundation’s youth troupe — a truly festive way to celebrate the Year of the Snake at this historic venue.
Read All Read Less
Dig into an upscale, six-course dinner at Beverly Hills institution
(Crustacean)

Crustacean

Beverly Hills Vietnamese European $$$
By Tiffany Tse
Crustacean is pulling out all the stops for Lunar New Year with a sophisticated spread. Available Jan. 29-Feb. 2, the limited-edition dishes honor the natural elements — sky, earth and sea — while symbolizing good fortune, longevity, family unity and a bountiful harvest. Highlights include money bag shumai, salt and pepper crispy quail, caviar fried chicken, poached sea bass, uni garlic noodles with 24k gold and strawberry chiffon shortcake in honor of the Year of the Snake, all available à la carte or as part of an eight-course prix-fixe menu. On Jan. 31, there will be dragon dance performances at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., and on Feb. 2, enjoy a lively Lunar New Year brunch with another dragon dance, the dim sum-inspired An-Sum cart and more good-luck dishes.
Read All Read Less
Dumplings from Dan Modern Chinese.
(Dan Modern Cuisine)

Dan Modern Chinese

Manhattan Beach Chinese $$
By Tiffany Tse
This Los Angeles gem with seven locations spanning from Manhattan Beach to Topanga is known for expertly executed classics including scallion pancakes, soup dumplings, three-cup chicken and short rib dan mien. This January, the restaurant is stepping up to support those affected by the recent fires by matching every dish purchased with a donation to individuals impacted by the fires and emergency responders. In the spirit of Chinese New Year, the restaurant is also offering a special promotion: Purchase a gift card (up to $100) and receive the same amount to give a loved one or keep for yourself. Echoing the traditional Chinese New Year practice of giving cash-filled red envelopes as a token of good luck, 5,000 envelopes filled with dining credits (up to $88) will be given away to dine-in guests.
Read All Read Less
SANTA MONICA, CA- October 18, 2019: Uni, tapioca from Kato on Friday, October 18, 2019. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
(Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Kato

Downtown L.A. Taiwanese $$$$
By Tiffany Tse
This Lunar New Year, Kato (ranked No. 1 on the 2024 101 Best Restaurants list) is bringing together the best of the country’s culinary scene for a meaningful cause. All proceeds from its exclusive collaborations with acclaimed restaurants will benefit Restaurants Care, directly supporting those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires. Kicking off on Jan. 20 and 21 with Kasama from Chicago, the series continues with Brooklyn’s Sunken Harbor Club on Jan. 23 and 24, Oakland’s Commis on Jan. 25 and 26, and San Francisco’s Kiln on Jan. 27. Each dinner is priced at $495 per person and includes a collaborative menu with optional wine or alcohol-free pairings.
Read All Read Less
An overhead of food and tea from Liu's Cafe in Koreatown, including Chiayi chicken rice, wontons in chile oil, pineapple bun
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Liu's Cafe

Downtown L.A. Chinese Bakery
By Tiffany Tse
Since opening in 2023, this Chinese American diner, bakery and cafe has quickly become a standout in Koreatown, earning Michelin Bib Gourmand status in its first year. Recently, the restaurant expanded to include an ice cream shop next door, serving Taiwanese and Hong Kong-inspired flavors. For this Lunar New Year, Liu’s Cafe is collaborating with Britney Wang, better known as @chefbaobae, on limited-edition zucchini and shrimp dumplings. Rarely used in dumplings, zucchini adds a subtle sweetness and a burst of juice that perfectly complements the shrimp. Served with a special soy vinegar dipping sauce, the dumplings are available at the cafe from Jan. 22 to Feb. 2 with limited quantities daily.
Read All Read Less
LOS ANGELES, CA - November : Xiao Long Bao from Din Tai Fung on Monday November 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Yasara Gunawardena / For The Times)
(Yasara Gunawardena / For The Times)

Din Tai Fung

Torrance Chinese $$
By Tiffany Tse
The red envelope is one of the Lunar New Year’s best traditions, symbolizing good fortune and the sharing of blessings with loved ones. At all of its locations across Los Angeles, including Glendale, Santa Monica, and Torrance, Din Tai Fung is embracing this custom in a collaboration with Taiwanese American artist James Jean. Starting Jan. 21, everyone’s go-to soup dumpling restaurant will distribute limited-edition envelopes featuring Jean’s vibrant artwork to all dine-in and takeout guests, while supplies last. Inside the envelopes, guests will find a gift certificate for Din Tai Fung’s seaweed and bean curd salad to be redeemed during a future visit, along with a guide to lucky New Year dishes. To further celebrate, Din Tai Fung is offering a limited-edition reusable tote bag with takeout orders over $175.
Read All Read Less
TEMPLE CITY, CA - OCTOBER 08: Na's Peking duck at Bistro Na's in Temple City, CA on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Bistro Na's

Temple City Chinese $$$
By Tiffany Tse
Gather your loved ones for an extraordinary feast at Bistro Na’s, which transports diners to the last imperial dynasty of China with its ambience and food. From Jan. 28 to Feb. 3, the Temple City restaurant is offering exclusive Lunar New Year sets for 10 people, priced from $888 to $1,588. These sets feature some of chef Tian’s most indulgent seasonal dishes, including chayote leaves salad and braised lobster with crab meat. As a special treat, dine-in guests will receive a complimentary bing tang hu lu, a traditional Beijing dessert of tart hawthorn berries coated in a sweet sugar glaze, available in 50 servings daily on a first-come, first-served basis. For reservations, call (626) 286-1999.
Read All Read Less
For Lunar New Year, afternoon tea at Dahlia will include organic jasmine pearl white tea and osmanthus oolong.
(Dahlia)

Dahlia

Downtown L.A. Cocktails
By Tiffany Tse
While Dahlia’s afternoon tea typically showcases modern American flavors, executive chef Tiffany dela Pena and pastry chef Irene Widjaya — who have Filipino and Indonesian heritage, respectively — are celebrating Lunar New Year with a more Asian-inspired menu. This limited-time offering features savory bites such as shrimp toast with lemongrass and fried purple sticky rice with Wagyu beef bacon, alongside sweets such as pear pomegranate marshmallows and spiced blood orange macarons. Paired with teas from TEALEAVES, including organic jasmine pearl white tea and osmanthus oolong, this special Lunar New Year tea service is available for two weekends only, Jan. 24-26 and Jan. 31-Feb. 2, at the stunning Kelly Wearstler-designed Downtown L.A. Proper Hotel.
Read All Read Less
COSTA MESA, CA - December 1: Specialty Xiao Long Bao at Paradise Dynasty on December 01, 2023 in Costa Mesa, CA. (Yasara Gunawardena/ For The Times)
(Yasara Gunawardena / For The Times)

Paradise Dynasty

Costa Mesa Singaporean Chinese $$
By Tiffany Tse
For those willing to venture a bit further south, Paradise Dynasty at South Coast Plaza — a renowned Singaporean restaurant with a strong presence across Asia — is offering Lunar New Year specials through Feb. 7. Standouts include crab and silken tofu bisque, Singapore-style black pepper lobster noodles, braised black truffle chicken and signature offerings including the famous soup dumplings naturally dyed in vibrant vegetable hues. As a festive touch, guests will also receive lucky red envelopes filled with 20%-off vouchers for future visits.
Read All Read Less
An vertical closeup of rigatoni in kimchi vodka sauce topped with burrata and herbs at Jilli restaurant in Koreatown
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Jilli

Koreatown Korean $$
By Tiffany Tse
From the founders of Chimmelier, Jilli is a modern Korean bar with plenty of personality — basically, the ideal spot for a lively Lunar New Year dinner that captures the essence of Korean drinking culture. For the holiday, Jilli has teamed up with KACE Tea, a Taiwanese-Filipino brand known for its ready-to-drink teas in unique Asian flavors, to create a special menu with cocktails and Korean street food. Get ready for bold flavors with dishes such as pork jowl tangsooyuk (a sweet and sour Korean-Chinese dish), deep-fried prawns in cream mayo sauce and truffle jjajang tteokbokki (chewy rice cakes in a savory black bean sauce) — all for $55 per person. Pair these dishes with creative cocktails such as boba milk tea-ni and green tea fizz, each priced at $16.
Read All Read Less
For Lunar New Year, HiFi Kitchen is offering Tirami-Sum.
(HiFi Kitchen)

HiFi Kitchen

Westside Filipino $
By Tiffany Tse
For the past few years, HiFi Kitchen in Historic Filipinotown has been carving out a space for itself with chef-owner Justin Foronda’s food, which honors his Filipino roots while embracing the multicultural spirit of Los Angeles. To celebrate Lunar New Year, he’s rolling out two limited-time specials. On the savory side, Dollar Pinoy is his Filipino tribute to the “dollar Chinese” spots Foronda frequented growing up — featuring garlic fried rice, pansit canton and popcorn chicken with a banana glaze. For something sweet, Tirami-sum reimagines the dim sum pairing of almond jello and tea, transforming it into a tiramisu made with oolong tea in place of espresso and almond-infused cream. Both specials are available Jan. 27-Feb. 2 or until sold out.
Read All Read Less
For Lunar New Year, Tea Modern Chinese will feature a special Lunar New Year menu.
(Tea Modern Cuisine)

Tea Modern Chinese

Chinese $$
By Tiffany Tse
Opening just in time for the holiday, this new spot from Allan Tea brings a fresh take on Cantonese cuisine to Old Towne Orange. Tea brings a wealth of culinary expertise to his latest venture. Not only is he from the family behind Capital Seafood, he also co-owns Hello Kitty Cafe and operates Cali Dumpling, which supplies fresh dumplings to restaurants across Southern California, including Mama Lu’s. From Jan. 24 to Feb. 2, Tea Modern Chinese will feature a special Lunar New Year menu with highlights such as whole steamed fish, house special lobster noodles, roast duck with crepe wraps and duck fried rice.
Read All Read Less
ALHAMBRA, CA - JANUARY 29: Dancers with the Korean Dance Academy wearing traditional garb perorm the fan dance at The Alhambra Lunar New Year Festival along the 200 block of Main St. in downtown on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 in Alhambra, CA. Year of the Rabbit. The festival, since 1993, will feature all-day entertainment with lion dancers, live candy sculpting, live Chinese demonstrations, food, merchants abd activity booths, in the heart of Downtown Alhambra. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
(Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

Alhambra Lunar New Year Festival

Alhambra Festival $
By Tiffany Tse
A tradition since 1993, this one-day street festival returns to downtown Alhambra on Feb. 8. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the family-friendly festivities will take over Main Street between First and Third streets with cultural performances, live art, cooking demonstrations and cuisine that showcases the cultural richness of the San Gabriel Valley. New this year, the Cultural Passport experience will guide visitors through the holiday’s time-honored traditions, including lucky money, the color red and prayers for prosperity. Visitors can also shop handcrafted goods in Artist Alley, admire zodiac-inspired artwork in a gallery and enjoy a variety of interactive activities throughout the day.
Read All Read Less
Rodeo 39 Public Market will celebrate Lunar New Year with a mini market pop-up.
(Rodeo 39 Public Market)

Rodeo 39 Public Market

Stanton Food Court $
By Tiffany Tse
This destination-worthy food hall welcomes the Lunar New Year with a family-friendly day on Jan. 25. Enjoy a red-envelope giveaway, a mini-market pop-up featuring local vendors, a dragon dance performance, face painting, Lunar-themed flash tattoos and specialty cocktails from Rodeo Bar. The festivities start at noon, and when hunger hits, choose from a variety of Rodeo 39’s specialty Asian eateries such as Tenori for musubi, Oi Asian Fusion for Filipino rice bowls or Chic Now for Hainan chicken rice.
Read All Read Less
The City of Santa Ana is celebrating Lunar New Year with its second annual Tết Festival.
(Santa Ana Parks and Recreation)

Tết Festival

Santa Ana Festival $
By Tiffany Tse
Home to a thriving Vietnamese community, the city of Santa Ana is celebrating Lunar New Year with its second annual Tết Festival on Jan. 25 at Centennial Park from 1-6 p.m. This free event, hosted by the Santa Ana Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Agency and the Santa Ana Public Library, offers a lively mix of cultural performances, including a lion dance and drum showcases, along with family-friendly activities such as a scavenger hunt featuring the animal zodiac signs. Festivalgoers can also enjoy food vendors, arts and crafts and a kids’ zone. The celebration will culminate with a spectacular fireworks show at 5:45 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and picnic supplies.
Read All Read Less
The USC Pacific Asia Museum Lunar New Year Event on Feb. 10, 2024, in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Loreen Sarkis/Capture Imaging)
(USC Pacific Asia Museum)

USC Pacific Asia Museum

Pasadena Festival $
By Tiffany Tse
On Jan. 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., an art-filled Year of the Snake celebration takes over USC Pacific Asia Museum — one of the few U.S. institutions dedicated to the arts and culture of Asia and the Pacific Islands. The annual festival will bring together calligraphy, lion dancers, martial artists, traditional East Asian music, opera and crafts with Barnsdall Arts, along with a special story time presented by the Altadena Public Library. Festivalgoers can also grab bites from local food trucks and explore the museum, which is offering free admission for the day. Don’t miss “Cai Guo-Qiang: A Material Odyssey,” a fascinating exhibition showcasing the Chinese artist’s signature use of gunpowder. You can also help revive art programs for Pasadena Unified students affected by the Eaton fire by contributing to the festival’s art supplies donation drive.
Read All Read Less
A spread of dishes from Lucky Mizu in Level 8, the eighth-floor dining and drinking complex at the Moxy and AC Hotels.
(Andrea D’Agosto)

Level 8

Downtown L.A. Global Bar/Nightclub $$$
By Tiffany Tse
Level 8’s roving dining experience, Feastival, is back for one night only on Feb. 6 with a Lunar New Year-inspired lineup of bites, cocktails and live entertainment from 6-11 p.m. This 21+ event invites guests on an interactive, multi-restaurant tasting tour through downtown L.A.’s ultimate culinary playground. A complimentary welcome drink kicks off the evening. Starting at $74 per person, the event includes chef-curated dishes such as kung pao prawn teppanyaki from Maison Kasai, Cantonese-style lobster toast at Mother of Pearl, xiao long bao from Lucky Mizu and tea-smoked duck in scallion pancakes at Golden Hour.
Read All Read Less
