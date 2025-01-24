24 delicious ways to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Los Angeles

Lunar New Year is a time of vibrant celebrations, cherished traditions and joyful reunions. Across China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Korea and beyond — including here in the U.S. — families travel great distances to gather, homes are cleaned to sweep away the past year’s misfortune, and dragon and lion dances fill the streets, inviting good luck for the year ahead.

Naturally, food is at the heart of the festivities, with dishes carefully chosen for their symbolism and shared with loved ones. Here in Los Angeles, a diverse Asian community weaves its own rich customs into the holiday, such as ringing in the holiday with afternoon tea or reimagining classic dishes with a modern twist.

Although Lunar New Year celebrations herald the start of a new year on the lunar calendar, they also reflect hope, unity and resilience — values that resonate more deeply than ever after the recent wildfires that devastated parts of L.A. County. Starting Jan. 29, the Year of the Snake feels particularly poignant. After all, the snake symbolizes wisdom, transformation and renewal, shedding its old skin to start afresh — fitting themes as our communities work to rebuild.

Whether you’re seeking an auspicious feast, hoping to catch a lucky lion dance or eager to support local restaurants — many of which are fundraising for first responders and families affected by the fires — there’s something for everyone. From prix-fixe menus and limited-edition specials to red-envelope giveaways, L.A. offers countless ways to welcome a fortune-filled year. Use this guide to navigate all the exciting events and delicious celebrations happening around the city.

