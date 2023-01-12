A guide to craft breweries on the greater Eastside of Los Angeles
In 2015, this newspaper published a guide to “the best craft beer in L.A.” with a map of the “more than 30 craft breweries and brewpubs” across the county. The majority of L.A.’s craft breweries were concentrated in the regions of downtown and northeast Los Angeles; Burbank, Glendale and the San Fernando Valley; the foothills and 210 corridor, from Pasadena to Claremont and the Inland Empire; and the South Bay-Long Beach-405 corridor.
Back then, there was a huge gap on the region’s brewery map: the greater Eastside of L.A. That gap has been filled.
Today, the Los Angeles County Brewers Guild counts 95 members, a boom of nearly 70 new craft breweries in seven years. That’s not counting the brewpubs, craft beer bars and gastropubs that populate the map and add to a growing list of tap offerings around town. Since 2015, a proliferation of breweries opening in places like San Gabriel, Montebello and Whittier has closed the gaps and put the greater Eastside on L.A.’s craft beer map.
Why do I write about beer? It all started with a visit to a brewery in Washington with my grandpa when I was just 3.
In defining this beer region “east of East L.A.,” I draw from two sets of scholarly works. In the 2000 book “Latino Metropolis,” professors Rodolfo D. Torres and Victor M. Valle use the term “Greater Eastside” to describe the “industrial landscape” and network of the primarily Latino and Asian working- and middle-class suburbs and cities of eastern Los Angeles County. The essay collection “East of East: The Making of Greater El Monte” (2020) draws on this articulation of the “Greater Eastside” to designate the “east of East L.A.” cities of South El Monte and El Monte. We can extend “east of East L.A.” to include all of the San Gabriel Valley, a region “defined by [its] majority-minority status and ambivalent relationship to Greater Los Angeles.”
In brewery terms, we can use “Greater Eastside” to describe those neighborhoods and cities that span roughly east of the Los Angeles River to the 57, bordered by the 10 to the north and Imperial Highway to the south. This includes “Greater El Monte” and other parts of the San Gabriel Valley down to Southeast L.A. and along Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino county lines.
Unlike some of the more established breweries in the South Bay or downtown L.A., most of the breweries in the greater East L.A. region have been open for less than five years. Many opened for business during or after the 2020 pandemic closures, which saw new or fledgling local craft breweries turn to canning and to-go sales to stay afloat until customers could be welcomed back into taprooms.
These new breweries reflect a growing diversity in the groups that make, drink and enjoy craft beer. Many have already enmeshed themselves in local communities, often supporting nonprofit organizations, local artists, fundraising causes and collective efforts through special brewery collaborations. Nearly all of them are small, independent, family-run breweries that depend on steady business from neighborhood locals and new visitors alike.
As a relatively new craft beer region led predominantly by women, Latinas/os/x and Asian Americans, the Greater Eastside is on the rise, home to award-winning and innovative beers ranging from classic styles to experimental brews and trendy seltzers.
While many craft beer fans have their favorite “away” brands, there’s nothing like the beers that say “home.” For those of us who make home in greater East L.A., we don’t have far to go to find a brewery and a fresh pint with our name on it. With at least a dozen breweries and a few more slated to open this year in Covina and La Puente, along with breweries in surrounding regions like Pasadena and the foothills, craft beer drinkers on the Greater Eastside have many breweries to choose from for their fresh beer fix.
Here’s a guide to the local breweries of the emerging craft beer scene in Greater East L.A., alphabetically by city.
Ohana Brewing Co.
Ohana’s year-round beers include its bestselling flagship, Pacific Ale, and Spa Water Saison, a refreshing French session-style ale made with lemongrass and cucumber. Rotating seasonal beers, creative and flavorful, keep customers coming back to try new twists on old favorites, like the Matcha Blonde and Tiki on the Beach. IPAs, stouts, and saisons round out Ohana’s tasty menu.
Border X Brewing
Beer Thug Brewing Co.
Alosta Brewing Co.
Alosta Brewing Company, now in its ninth year, takes its name from the old town of Alosta, a 19th century name for a part of Glendora that permitted alcohol sales and consumption. The indoor/outdoor taproom pours a balanced menu of easy-drinking ales, lagers and hard seltzers. For starters, try the You’re Welcome Old Ale, Dig Tussy Cream Ale or the award-winning El Guerrero Mexican Lager, or go right for the tasty IPAs, saisons and oatmeal stouts. Vendors serve food most days.
Arrow Lodge
Nova Brewing Co.
Angry Horse Brewing
Highlights include the popular East LA IPA, the Regal Beagle blonde ale, and the Purple AF hibiscus saison. Angry Horse also brews a reliable selection of easy-drinking lagers, hoppy hazies, and big imperial stouts. Try the Mango Milkshake IPA and the latest stout on nitro.
La Jara Brewing Co.
La Jara makes good, drinkable beers in a range of lager and ale styles. Popular ones include the Revival West Coast IPA and Annabelle Blonde Ale. Other notable beers include Dips Amber Lager, smooth and balanced with subtle caramel finish; the toasty Jekyll American Stout; and the pleasing Stunt Dubbel Belgian-style ale. Don’t miss resident pop-up Watson’s Pizza serving chewy, gooey oven-baked pies on site.
Brewjería Co.
Brewjería specializes in Belgian-style ales with a Chicano-Mexican twist. Signature beers include Tomo La Flor, a hibiscus pale ale; Rubia Fuerte and Rubia Light blonde ales; and Grapes of Wrath Belgian Tripel brewed with muscat grapes. Other must-try brews include the Nut Brown English ale — think Newcastle with more body and flavor — and Pump Up the Yams robust porter.
Ogopogo Brewing
Best known for its award-winning flagship Boeman Belgian White Ale, Ogopogo also makes a gold-medal beer in Nix Pale Ale. Try the crisp La Llorona Mexican Lager and house-made dry apple cider for a drier, lighter option.
Whittier Brewing Co.
Located in a cavernous food hall inside the historic Nixon Building, Whittier Brewing Co. features a solid list of hop-forward beers on 20 taps, with the occasional amber, lager, robust stout, and barrel-aged special rotating through. Fun one-off beers also make it on the menu, like the Rye IPA called Thas Sah after hometown comic Melissa Villaseñor’s locally famous “SNL” skit about Pico Rivera homegirls. Signature WBC brews include the Friendly Pils German-style pilsner, Greenleaf West Coast IPA, and Crack That Wit Belgian-style witbier. The spacious patio area occasionally hosts DJs, live music, and trivia nights.
LA Bodega Brewing Co.
Unique for its lager-centric approach , LA Bodega’s house brews are meant to complement the Mexican-influenced menu that features a chile verde pork burrito, bodega fries, and a grilled Caesar salad with Tijuana-style dressing . LA Bodega’s signature brews, German-style with a Mexican twist, are crisp, clean, and flavorful — enjoyable alone or paired with meals. Bestsellers include Hazlitt Hazy IPA, Buena Suerte Lager, and Költura Kölsch. Also delicious: Mala Suerte Dark Lager, toasty and balanced like a more robust Negra Modelo; Bodega Drunkel, a smooth Belgian-style dark lager; and Abuelita Stout on nitro infused with coffee, peppers, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, and chocolate.
Progress Brewing
A decade later, Progress has grown into a San Gabriel Valley fixture known for its beer of the month club and lively atmosphere, especially during Dodger baseball season. Signature beers at Progress include the Sud-le-Mont Saison, Alamo Munich Helles and Burro Belgian Pale Ale. Don’t miss the Turner American Red Ale, Kama Citra Hazy IPA or customer favorite Sandia Loca, a blonde ale brewed with watermelon and chamoy.
