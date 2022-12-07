Cocktails and coffee, beer and cider, chocolate and wine: Where to get L.A.’s best drinks

For their bistro menu, chefs Max Boonthanakit and Lijo George look to France for baseline inspiration, though modernist retooling and a canny use of spice pull dishes like beef tartare and roast chicken out of any usual sense of place or time. Owner Cyrus Batchan is also behind the swank cocktail haunt Lock & Key in Koreatown, and his investment in Camphor’s beverage program is evident. Maître d’ Kalani Lau worked for years at Santa Monica’s Capo, which has a wine binder as thick as a Reuben sandwich, so he knows his grand crus and the more interesting Central Valley reds. If Batchan is in the restaurant, he might tell you about his personally amassed collection of chartreuse — the herbal spirit, whose recipes purportedly total more than 100 ingredients, made by Carthusian monks since the 16th century. The flavor of green chartreuse has no one landing point: It rockets from anise to summery herbs, from sweet to bitter, and back again.