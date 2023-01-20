Konbi, home to the best egg salad sandwich in L.A., to close both locations







Konbi, the Japanese cafe and bakery, will close both its Echo Park and newly opened Culver City locations this weekend. The restaurant announced the closures in a statement posted to Instagram Friday.

“For a variety of reasons the business cannot continue to operate and we will be closing our doors,” read the statement. “Let’s not be sad about the end. Konbi had its moment and its time and place.”

Konbi Ni in Echo Park will stop service Friday evening while Konbi in Culver City, open since August 2022, will close at the end of service on Sunday.

A representative for Konbi confirmed the closures via email.

Food Review: At Konbi in Echo Park, Japanese sandwiches with a cult following The eggplant katsu sandwich at Konbi in Echo Park has the demure looks of a high society English tea sandwich: crustless slices of springy white bread, tidily filled with fried eggplant and finely shredded cabbage.

The celebrated restaurants are known best for chefs and co-owners Akira Akuto and Nick Montgomery’s konbini-style sandwiches and chef Kiyoshi Tsukamoto’s pastries, garnering national recognition for their egg salad sandos, egg omelette sandos filled with crab and excellent croissants. The restaurant was recognized on multiple Los Angeles Times 101 Best Restaurants lists.

The closures come shortly after the team renamed and retooled the Echo Park restaurant as Konbi Ni. After operating as a takeout-only, walk-up window during the pandemic, Konbi Ni reopened in December with a return to dine-in service and prices inclusive of service charges, all intended to create a more sustainable business model and the ability to offer employees health insurance and competitive pay.

“It feels like what it is and what it should be,” Montgomery told The Times in December. “We put an incredible amount of time and effort into making the restaurant what it was, and is. Coming to the realization that we should more or less bring back as much of what it was before the pandemic made sense, while also evolving a little bit.”

Konbi also launched the Konbi Supper Club in late 2022, a $50 monthly club that offered members seasonal menus for home dining.

There’s no word yet on whether another iteration of Konbi will resurface in the future. Akuto and Montgomery were not available for comment.