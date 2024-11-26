Advertisement
A hand grabbing a kebab in the middle of a spread of food.
L.A. chefs name Ori Menashe and Genevieve Gergis’ trio of restaurants as some of their favorites in the city, including Saffy’s in East Hollywood.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Food

These 13 standout restaurants are where L.A. chefs eat on their nights off

By Danielle DorseyAssistant Food Editor 
Where do L.A.’s best chefs eat on their nights off? We caught up with a few at L.A. Times Food Bowl — including the famed Nancy Silverton, Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson of Kismet, “Stacked” cookbook author Owen Han and others — to ask about the local restaurants that continue to impress them. Their answers are as diverse as the city itself, spanning long-standing taquerias, fine-dining establishments and mom-and-pop spots from Chatsworth to Garden Grove. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that many of the restaurants they mention also appear in the 2023 101 Best Restaurants guide.

Join us for this year’s 101 Best Restaurants in L.A. Reveal Party on Dec. 3 2024. Buy tickets now!

As we count down the days to the 2024 101 Best Restaurants reveal party at the Hollywood Palladium on Dec. 3, we’re also revisiting the restaurants that stand out to our local culinary community, including a vibrant Caribbean restaurant in East Hollywood, a California-inflected izakaya that sits next door to a sibling sake bar, and a modern chophouse.

Fish at Anajak Thai
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Anajak Thai

Sherman Oaks Thai $$
By Danielle Dorsey
Chefs Jeff Strauss of Jeff’s Table, Tiana Gee of Soulphil and Andrew and Michelle Muñoz of Moo’s Craft BBQ named Anajak Thai as one of the best restaurants in the city. The long-standing Thai restaurant from the Pichetrungsi family was revived by son Justin Pichetrungsi, who launched Thai Taco Tuesday, a weekly events with rotating tacos, tostadas and chef specials hosted on the restaurant’s alley patio. Caviar-topped Southern Thai fried chicken and pineapple-glazed pork ribs round out the a la carte menu, alongside a notable wine list.
Route Details
An array of Sri Lankan dishes.
(Oscar Mendoza / For The Times)

Baja Subs Market & Deli

Chatsworth Sri Lankan $
By Danielle Dorsey
Sarah Hymanson, chef-owner of Kismet restaurant, reveals a hidden gem for Sri Lankan food in the San Fernando Valley with Baja Sub. The casual outpost is geared towards takeout, but offers a buffet on Friday and Saturday evenings.
A spread from Bavel.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Bavel

Downtown L.A. Middle Eastern $$$
For a taste of Ori Menashe and Genevieve Gergis’ Middle Eastern roots, head to Bavel, the couple’s second restaurant that debuted in the Arts District in 2018. It’s one of Victor Villa’s (Villa’s Tacos) favorite restaurants in L.A., with highlights including a menu of shareable spreads, lamb neck shawarma, pomegranate-glazed oxtails and pear cake or chocolate lavender doughnuts for dessert.
Roasted marrow bone with spinach gnocchetti, crispy breadcrumbs and aged balsamic
(Silvia Razgova / For The Times)

Bestia

Downtown L.A. Italian $$$
By Danielle Dorsey
Andrew and Michelle Muñoz of Moo’s Craft BBQ and Victor Villa of Villa’s Tacos named Ori Menashe and Genevieve Gergis’ restaurants as their favorites in Los Angeles. Bestia was the first to launch in a tinny Arts District warehouse in 2012, featuring a Cal-Italian menu with highlights such as duck liver pate, saffron-scented ricotta gnocchi and sage-and-mortadella pizza. On the beverage side, there’s a California-leaning wine list, creative cocktails and bone luges, or shots that waterfall down an empty bone marrow shaft into the imbiber’s mouth.
Cod cakes from Bridgetown Roti.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Bridgetown Roti

Downtown L.A. Caribbean $
After several years of running a successful pop-up, chef Rashida Holmes opened Bridgetown Roti alongside business partner Malique Smith and her mother Joy Clarke-Holmes, in a colorful storefront on Vermont Avenue over the summer. The Caribbean menu pulls influence from Holmes’ Bajan heritage, including macaroni and cheese pie, jerk chicken, goat and shrimp roti, codfish cakes and oxtail patties. Chef Jeff Strauss of Jeff’s Table and Tiana Gee of Soulphil both agree that the restaurant is already standing out as one of the best in the city.
The birria burrito from Burritos La Palma.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Burritos La Palma

El Monte Mexican
By Danielle Dorsey
The mini taqueria chain from the Bañuelos Lugo family has been around since the ’80s and is a local favorite for its miniature Zacatecas-style burritos wrapped in flour tortillas. “The Mythical Cookbook” author Josh Scherer highlighted the casual outpost one of his favorites in L.A. Burritos can be filled with birria de res, deshebrada, chicharrón, chicken tinga or beans and cheese, and quesadillas are available with cheese, choice of meat or quince jam.
California-sourced dishes like burrata with citrus and charred broccolini are featured at Great White Cafe.
(Danielle Dorsey / Los Angeles Times)

Great White

Windsor Square Californian $$
By Danielle Dorsey
For brunch, “Stacked” cookbook author Owen Han recommends Great White, a Cal-Aussie concept with locations in Larchmont, West Hollywood and Venice. Each outpost features a breezy coastal aesthetic, and the menu spans a breakfast burrito with Oaxacan cheese, bacon and tots; Bolognese with handmade trofie; and pizzas topped with duck bbq, smoked salmon or truffles. A rotating selection of natural wines is available for pairing, along with a full cocktail menu, including a trio of brunch-appropriate cocktails.
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 29, 2023: Coq au Vin with applewood smoked bacon, pear onions, and crimini mushrooms, and a side of Jar fries with candied garlic from Jar a modern American chophouse, ran by restaurateur / chef Suzanne Tracht, photographed on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA. (Silvia Razgova / For The Times) Assignment ID: 1367208-fo-101-2023-jar
(Silvia Razgova / For The Times)

Jar

Beverly Grove New American Steakhouse $$$
By Danielle Dorsey
Esteemed restaurateur and chef Nancy Silverton recommended Jar, Suzanne Tracht’s modern steakhouse that was inducted on The Times’ Hall of Fame restaurants list in 2023, as a reliable spot for a wonderful meal in Los Angeles. The menu reinterprets retro American staples into hits such as crab-deviled eggs, a char siu pork chop and kimchi Brussels sprouts. Cocktails err towards the classics, including a memorable martini with olive juice and blue cheese olives.
West Hollywood, CA, Thursday, November 4, 2021 - Natural wines are featured at Night+Market WeHo. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Night + Market

West Hollywood Thai $$
By Danielle Dorsey
“Stacked” cookbook author Owen Han said that he frequents Kris Yenbamroong’s Night + Market — with locations in West Hollywood, Venice and Silver Lake — at least once a week. Here, you can experience Yenbamroong’s signature “L.A. Thai” cuisine that marries traditional flavors with his experience growing up in his family’s L.A. restaurant, resulting in dishes such as a catfish tamale and pastrami pad kee mao.
Oc & Lau

Garden Grove Vietnamese $$
By Danielle Dorsey
“The Mythical Cookbook” author Josh Scherer shared that the Vietnamese seafood restaurant in Garden Grove is one of his favorites in the region. The extensive menu covers hot pot, stir fry, rice and noodle dishes and Vietnamese salads, with juices, smoothies and a full cocktail menu available, including a weekday happy hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with $3 off any cocktail.
Los Angeles, CA - November 01: Sake at Ototo in Echo Park on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Ototo

Echo Park Japanese Sake Bar $$
By Danielle Dorsey
Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson, chef-owners of Kismet restaurant and authors of “Kismet: Bright, Fresh, Vegetable-Loving Recipes,” recommend that L.A. diners try Courtney Kaplan and Charles Namba’s side-by-side sake bar and izakaya in Echo Park. While Tsubaki can get busy during dinner, Ototo has a more casual feel with an L-shaped bar and walk-in service. The sake program from Kaplan rotates seasonally and the food menu features casual bar bites such as kabocha tempura, chicken karaage and a beer-battered take on McDonalds’ Filet-O-Fish.
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 14: clockwise from bottom left: Lobster skewer, shawarma plate and the grilled onion and endive salad from Saffy's on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Saffy's

East Hollywood Middle Eastern $$$
By Danielle Dorsey
In a cozy Virgil Village restaurant imbued with Art Deco design, Saffy’s is the third project from Ori Menashe and Genevieve Gergis (Bestia, Bavel) and centers Middle Eastern home-style cooking with spreads, kebabs, red snapper tagine and house soft serve in flavors such as avocado honey butter. House cocktails take similar inspiration, including spiked mango lassi with vodka, clarified milk punch and a gin and vodka vesper with rose and raspberry. During the day, Saffy’s offers coffee and tea service with pastries, breakfast and lunch, including challah French toast, shakshuka and a beef and lamb brisket pita sandwich.
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 29, 2022: Ebi Sumibi-Yaki in the dining room at Tsubaki on Thursday, Sep. 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
(Ron De Angelis / For The Times)

Tsubaki

Echo Park Japanese Restaurant $$
By Danielle Dorsey
Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson, the chef-owners behind Kismet restaurant, Kismet Rotisserie and the cookbook “Kismet: Bright, Fresh, Vegetable-Loving Recipes,” cite Courtney Kaplan and Charles Namba’s Echo Park restaurants as side-by-side boons for the neighborhood. Tsubaki is a California-hued izakaya with seasonal plates that offers reservations, while next-door sibling Ototo is a casual sake bar with snacks best paired with drinking.
