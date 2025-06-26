Mixed Berry Double-Crust Slab Pie

Roll out the dough for the bottom crust: To roll out the dough, note that the goal is to work quickly so the dough doesn’t warm up in the process. Have flour handy for dusting the dough and have a quarter-sheet pan close by; as you are rolling, keep in mind that you are lining that pie dish, so your goal is to roll it into a ⅛-inch-thick rectangular-ish shape that is at least 1½ inches larger than that pan, around all sides.

Lightly dust a flat work surface with flour. Remove 1 slab of dough from the refrigerator, unwrap it and place it on the floured surface with the short edge parallel to the counter. Place your rolling pin in the center of the slab of dough. (I like a French rolling pin, which has tapered edges and no handles. It’s easier to gauge how much pressure you’re putting on the dough and feel it stretch out under your hands. Using a rolling pin with handles, the tendency is to just roll back and forth as if you were rolling paint onto a wall, and you are not painting a wall. If you only have a rolling pin with handles, pretend the handles aren’t there and rest the palms of your hands directly on the pin.)

Applying gentle pressure, roll toward the top edge, feeling the dough gently stretch out under the rolling pin. Return the pin to the center position and do this a few more times, adjusting the pressure and the angle of your rolling pin and rotating the dough as needed to roll the dough to an even thickness. Dust underneath the dough, the top of the dough and the rolling pin lightly with flour whenever the dough is sticking and when you rotate it. (If the dough gets warm and difficult to work with — if it is sticking and ripping — transfer it in whatever state of rolling it’s in onto a large baking sheet and throw it in the freezer to firm up, then start again.) Place the quarter-sheet pan on the dough and make sure it’s at least 1½ inches larger all around. If not, roll the dough until it is.