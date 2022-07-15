Our critic’s 10 favorite places to eat in San Diego for Comic-Con and beyond

By the time Comic-Con attendees arrive in San Diego next week, plenty of restaurants in the city’s touristy Gaslamp Quarter will have dreamed up themed enticements — cocktail ice cubes resembling the Bat Signal, say, or sushi in the shape of Yoda.

With admiration for such tailored feats of imagination, allow me to also offer some suggestions for Con-goers that center on a restaurant’s highest callings: great food and a sense of the local community.

This is a concise list of personal favorites for tacos, burgers, seafood, coffee and finer-dining options — the places I’d send friends if they asked me for recommendations in San Diego, where I’ve traveled frequently over the last decade.

I’m so tempted to send comic fans who also happen to love food on journeys further afield; I want to urge you to the original location of TJ Oyster Bar in Bonita for aguachile and garlic shrimp tacos, and up the coast for Eric Bost’s French-Californian cuisine at Jeune et Jolie in Carlsbad. But I’m being realistic: Most of these restaurants are a few miles from the San Diego Convention Center. The one exception? A fantastic bakery in La Jolla that’s worth the trip for breakfast pastries before the festivities begin each day.