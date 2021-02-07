Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Feel-good soups that deliver big on flavor

Aromatic, brothy soups, like this quick chicken pho, revive health and soul in every way.
(Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times )
By Ben MimsCooking Columnist 
Recently, a friend asked me how to make their diet breakfast shakes taste better, and I drew a blank. I had no clue because, confession, I’ve never actually made a shake like that and don’t like drinking them.

I’ve bought breakfast shakes and juices before in many failed attempts to be one of those “healthy people,” and I found couldn’t stomach them. I know many people love them, and I understand the point of them. But my idea of a healthy breakfast is scrambled or soft-boiled eggs with herbs showered on top — I’ll leave the drinking for my coffee, thankyouverymuch. However, the one liquid food I can get down with for health reasons is soup. Enriching, warm and savory, I feel 10 times better by the first spoonful — your fave juices and shakes could never.

And some of the best soups are the simplest. This garlic soup is just what it sounds like: broth suffused with the potent allium, which becomes sweet while cooking and then swirled with beaten egg for body. This ginger chicken soup is perfumed with lemongrass and bulked up with rice — refreshingly light but filling. French onion soup isn’t exactly light, but on chilly nights, it’s the best candidate for bringing warmth deep down to your bones where you need it. This quick chicken pho provides all the flavor of the long-simmering original but in a fraction of the time — great for emergencies when it’s 5 o’clock and you need dinner fast. And finally, a classic leek and potato soup is deeply savory and enriched with just a touch of cream at the end. Yes, it’s puréed smooth as a shake, but when it’s eaten hot out of a bowl and accompanied with a slice of crusty bread, this soup is far more nourishing than a shake and much more enjoyable to eat.

Quick chicken pho

Quick Chicken Pho (pho gà nhanh)

50 minutes
Serves 2

The freshness of ginger, scallions and cilantro perfume this quick but satisfying version of pho.

French leek and potato soup made by Martha Rose Shulman with her food mill. The cookbook author and food writer is a fan of the textures that food mills deliver.

French leek and potato soup

1 hour
Serves 4 to 6

A great blueprint for any vegetables you have lying around, but don’t skip the potato: It adds body and depth to the soup.

Garlic Soup

45 minutes
Serves 4

Simmering garlic in broth transforms it from assertive to sweet in this easy French country soup.

Soupe a l'oignon gratinee

Soupe a l'oignon gratinee

3 hours
Serves 8

The flavor of the slowly braised onions in this classic soup are well worth the time and effort.

A bowl of chicken soup shot with ginger can be a pretty good hangover remedy.

Ginger Chicken Soup With Shiitake Mushrooms

1 hour 40 minutes
Serves 6

Lemongrass, mushrooms and ginger infuse chicken broth with aromatic intensity in this simple soup.

Ben Mims

Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.

