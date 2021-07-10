Boyle Heights is now home to incredible Cameroonian cooking

Last fall, in the thick of the pandemic, Claudia Wanki was searching online for restaurant spaces to lease. She noticed one in a shopping center along South Soto Street in Boyle Heights. It had previously housed Puertos Del Pacifico, which specialized in mariscos. Wanki rented the building and named her new business Mama D’s African Cuisine, in homage to her mother’s restaurant in Maryland just outside of Washington, D.C.

Wanki had worked previously as a substitute teacher and a senior caretaker. She was finishing her M.B.A. degree from Marymount California University as she opened the restaurant in November, cooking many of the same Cameroonian dishes she learned in her mother’s kitchen. She is often a one-woman operation “I don’t mind working long hours,” Wanki told me in a phone interview.

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a subscriber.

Mama D’s African Cuisine is this week’s review. If you’re new to the flavors of Cameroon, a country at the cusp of western and central Africa that borders Nigeria to the south, I’d suggest wading in with two regionally specific dishes, ndolé and eru. They’re based on greens; they’re very different, though equally delicious. To find out more … right this way.

Advertisement

Newsletter Eat your way across L.A. Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Mama D’s African Kitchen’s Poulet dg. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

Have a question? Email us.

Other stories

— Jenn Harris reports on the L.A. invasion of the Las Vegas Strip, including outposts and new restaurants from Ray Garcia (Broken Spanish); Bricia Lopez (Guelaguetza); Kris Yenbamroong (Night + Market); and many others.

Chef Ray Garcia at his new restaurant, ¡Viva!, located inside the newly opened Resorts World Las Vegas. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

— Lucas Kwan Peterson and Carly Olson look into a pressing question: How will newly permanent outdoor dining programs and al fresco setups help reestablish L.A. restaurants derailed by COVID-19?

— In addition, Lucas reviews “a slew of new products” at Trader Joe’s.



— Photographer Michael Owen Baker captured the reopening of the beloved weekly event Smorgasburg L.A. It rebooted in Row DTLA on July 4.

A plate of tacos from Tacos 1986 at the July Fourth reopening of Smorgasburg L.A. (Michael Owen Baker / For The Times)