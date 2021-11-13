New mandates have restaurateurs in low-vaccination areas bracing

This week, restaurateurs across Los Angeles found themselves in the midst of another pandemic pivot — dealing with an ordinance that requires customers to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. The new mandate, columnist Jenn Harris writes, “will bring with it a minefield of potential failures and confrontations for all businesses affected, but owners of restaurants in areas with lower vaccination rates believe their survival is especially precarious. “

Kim Prince, who owns Hotville restaurant at the Baldwin Hills-Crenshaw mall, wasn’t looking forward to “carding” each customer. “One thing I don’t want to have to do is have to ask every single individual, ‘Can I see your card?’” Prince said. “I don’t know what the solution is, but what I do know is that businesses are already suffering, and they are going to suffer to the point of closure, particularly if they rely on patrons to come through their door, and they know their community is not vaccinated.”

In the meantime, a 1960s-inspired diner space in Hollywood is being revived. The 101 Coffee Shop was a hangout for the neighborhood and the entertainment community for years, and many mourned its closure just weeks into the first dine-in pandemic-related shutdown last year. But Stephanie Breijo writes that the storied restaurant space will soon reopen as the Clark Street Diner — part of the Clark Street Bread group founded by Zach Hall, one of L.A.’s most esteemed bakers.

Zack Hall’s Clark Street Diner (former site of the 101 Coffee Shop) is opening in Hollywood this month. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

The first time Hall saw the space, he knew it was special, Stephanie writes: “With its tan leather booths, swivel stools, rock walls, tile and Midcentury Modern charm, the throwback diner didn’t look out of place in Hollywood, where it has existed on the ground floor of a hotel … in various iterations since the 1930s. Its booths were featured in ‘Swingers’ and ‘Entourage,’ were the scene of many scriptwriting sessions, and later became a lynchpin to the neighborhood’s late-night scene.” Clark Street Diner is scheduled to open later this month.

Other stories

• We’re hoping we don’t need to remind you, but just in case: Thanksgiving is quickly approaching. If you’re thinking about cooking, check out our collection of recipes from cookbook author and recipe developer Andy Baraghani that will make for an amazing feast. And if you’re not quite ready for a pre-pandemic-style gathering, or if you don’t want to cook, there are restaurants that will do it for you. Jenn and Stephanie have pulled together a list of some of the regions’ best options for Thanksgiving takeout meals.

Chef Andy Baraghani developed this salted and spiced roast turkey with stress-free gravy. (Jennifer Chong / For The Times)

• And here’s something else to look forward to: the 2021 edition of our 101 best restaurants guide. Restaurant critic Bill Addison has dedicated the last few months to this project, and his list will include some old favorites and several surprises. Mark your calendars for Dec. 7 for its digital debut (the print guide publishes Dec. 12).

• To celebrate the release of the guide, which is presented by City National Bank, The Times is hosting a tasting event at downtown’s City Market Social House from 7 to 10 p.m. Dec. 7. Thirty of L.A.’s top restaurants will be serving bites of some of their best dishes, and guests will be able to watch the live reveal of the 101 list at they enjoy food from establishments including A.O.C., Alta Adams, Evil Cooks, Bavel, Rossoblu, Pizzana, Parks BBQ, Kato, For the Win, Post & Beam (winner of the 2020 Gold Award) and Phenakite (The Times’ 2021 restaurant of the year). Tickets are $175 per person; a limited number of early-bird tickets are selling for $150. For more information go to events.latimes.com/101list/

