Don’t feel like cooking this Thanksgiving? These L.A. restaurants feel you — with takeout

Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, and while we can’t do anything about those awkward political conversations at the table, we can tell you where to get your turkey and some really good pie in L.A.

If you’re still not ready for a pre-pandemic-style gathering, or if you just don’t feel like cooking this year, there are many restaurants that will do it for you. The following are our picks of the best options for takeout meals for Thanksgiving. If you do the math and plan ahead, you can have an interesting meal for about $100 a person or less.

Beachside restaurant at Jamaica Bay Inn

The hotel will have a Lil Feast (four to six people, $175), a Lil Bigger Feast (six to eight people, $230) or a Whole Party (eight to 10 people, $300). Highlights from all three options includes turkey breast, stuffing, baby root vegetables and pumpkin pie cheesecake. Wine packages and cocktails are available for purchase. Call (310) 439-3033 to pre-order by 5 p.m. Nov. 18 for pickup on Thanksgiving between 9 a.m. and noon.

4175 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey, jamaicabayinn.com

Bourbon Steak

Michael Mina’s Glendale steakhouse is offering two takeout options for Thanksgiving this year. For a smaller affair, a turkey dinner for two ($189) includes ready-to-eat roasted heritage-turkey breast, thigh and confit leg; cornbread-and-chestnut stuffing; cranberry mostarda; sage gravy; soup; truffled caesar salad; Parker house rolls; and a pecan cinnamon roll. For a group of up to six people, the “feast package” includes all sides from the two-person takeout, plus choice of a 16-pound whole roasted heritage turkey ($249) or a 6-pound truffle-rubbed Black Angus rib-eye roast ($349). To place an order, call (818) 839-4130 or email Chris Kott at ckott@bourbonsteak.com. Package orders must be ordered by Nov. 16 and picked up by 5 p.m. Nov. 24.

237 S. Brand Blvd., Glendale, (818) 839-4130, michaelmina.net/restaurants/bourbon-steak/los-angeles

Michael Mina’s steakhouse Bourbon Steak offers turkey, rib-eye roast and sides such as truffled caesar salad this year. (Bourbon Steak)

Cafe Sevilla

You can choose a takeout menu that features either roasted turkey breast and ham or paella and lamb chops. Other highlights include sweet mashed potatoes, stuffing, cornbread and pumpkin pie. The meals are $99 for two people or $195 for four. A la carte items, wine and sangria are also available. Call (714) 717-4945 or email holly@cafesevilla.com to pre-order between Nov. 10 and 4 p.m. Nov. 22 for pickup on Thanksgiving between 1 and 4 p.m.

Multiple locations at cafesevilla.com

Holy Basil

Downtown Thai spot Holy Basil is cooking up a Thai-style take on the classic Thanksgiving dinner, replacing turkey with two whole roasted-then-grilled Jidori chickens, plus a slab of crispy pork belly and two whole grilled lemongrass branzinos. Six of the restaurant’s signature gra pow sausages are included in the feast package, as are Holy Basil’s house-made hot sauces , a half pan of Thai-American fried rice, and pints of pickled cucumber, pickled bitter melon, and tomato-and-corn salad. Each Thanksgiving platter ($244) feeds four to six and comes with reheating instructions, plus garnishes for serving. Orders must be placed through Tock , then picked up between noon and 2:15 p.m. Nov. 25.

718 S. Los Angeles St., Space A, Los Angeles, (213) 559-4994, holybasildtla.com

Hotel Casa del Mar

The hotel is offering a three-course dinner priced at $115 per person. Menu highlights include roasted Cinderella squash soup, Mary’s roasted turkey with apple and chestnut stuffing and pumpkin pecan pie. Pre-order online for pickup Nov. 24 between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.

1910 Ocean Way, Santa Monica, (310) 581-5533, hotelcasadelmar.com

Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe

The restaurant is taking orders for whole roasted and un-roasted Mary’s Organic turkeys and whole breasts, braised legs and thighs, Grass Run Farms roasted beef tenderloin and fillets of slow-roasted Scottish salmon. Sides include smashed potatoes, boxes of biscuits, stuffing and cranberry sauce. For dessert, there’s bourbon pecan pie, take-and-bake apple crumble pie and turkey-shaped ginger cookies. Pre-order via Tock or email (catering@huckleberrycafe.com) or by calling (310) 451-2311 by 3 p.m. Nov. 18 for pickup Nov. 24 and 25.

1014 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, (310) 451-2311, huckleberrycafe.com

Jar

Chef Suzanne Tracht’s three-course prix-fixe meal includes reheating instructions and a no-substitutions menu of chestnut chickpea soup; sliced roast turkey breast with leg confit and thigh; cornbread and turkey-sausage stuffing with shiitake; cranberry sauce; mashed potatoes; gravy; Tuscan kale with porcini broth; and a dessert of pear-and-cranberry almond crumble, priced at $400 for four or $775 for eight. A la carte sides serving three to four people or six to eight people are also available. Orders must be placed via Tock by 6 p.m. Nov. 20, and picked up between 1 and 5 p.m. Nov. 24.

8225 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 655-6566, thejar.com/thanksgiving

In addition to a three-course meal, Lunetta’s to-go dinners include reheating and plating instructions. (Lunetta)

Lunetta

At Lunetta, to-go Thanksgiving ($95 per person) involves a ready-to-heat three-course meal with choices such as turkey with potato gratin and stuffing with chicken sausage, cranberry and apple; six-hour-roasted ossobuco; chestnut soup with duck confit; and pumpkin pie with spiced mascarpone cream. Additional sides can be purchased for $10 apiece. To-go meals include reheating instructions and diagrams for plating the meal at home. Orders must be placed by Nov. 17 and picked up Nov. 25 between 12:30 and 2:15 p.m.

2424 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica, (310) 581-9888, lunettasm.com

Maple Block Meat Co.

Culver City barbecue joint Maple Block Meat Co. is offering smoked whole turkeys and sides available for pickup Nov. 25. Turkeys run 12-14 pounds ($243), 15-17 pounds ($279) or 18-20 pounds ($315), or 7 pounds as unsliced turkey breast ($182), while sides can be purchased for a large group ($200 for a combo that feeds 10-12) or à la carte by the small tray (prices vary) in options such as mac and cheese with white cheddar crumble; braised greens; mashed potatoes; and roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon. Order online , then choose a pickup time between 11: 30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

3973 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City, (310) 313-6328, mapleblockmeat.com

Mírame

Modern-Mexican destination Mírame is serving a ready-to-eat, to-go feast for four to six people ($450), complete with 8 to 10 pounds of turkey ballotine; a fall Caesar salad with pepitas and roasted kabocha squash; esquites with dried shrimp; fresh tortillas; roasted beets; roasted potatoes; mushroom and pine nut bread pudding; Sonoran heirloom beans with smoked short rib; mole torte with orange curd; and pumpkin pie made with masa crust and hoja santa meringue. Takeout cocktail and wine pairings are also available. Orders must be placed via Tock and picked up on Nov. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

419 N. Canon Drive, Beverly Hills, (310) 230-5035, mirame.la

Moo’s Craft Barbecue

The restaurant will offer a whole prime brisket ($180), smoked turkey leg ($20), smoked turkey breast ($80), whole smoked turkey ($140), pork ribs ($60), and four-packs of Thanksgiving sausage ($25) and verde sausage ($25) along with sides and dessert to order à la carte. Pre-order online for pickup Nov. 24.

2118 N. Broadway, Los Angeles, (323) 686-4133, mooscraftbarbecue.com

Pasjoli

The restaurant is offering a family-style package with highlights that include roasted turkey breast with black truffle gravy, herbes de Provence stuffing, duck leg confit and pumpkin Basque cheesecake. The meal is $100 per person. Cocktails and wine are available for an additional cost. Pre-order online for pickup Nov. 24 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

2732 Main St., Santa Monica, (424) 330-0020, pasjoli.com

Sage Vegan Bistro

For a plant-based Thanksgiving, Sage Vegan Bistro is offering a lentil spin on meatloaf ($55) and a seitan take on turkey ($75), each half-tray feeding up to 12 people. Sides such as cranberry-and-apple stuffing and mac and cheese can be ordered by the quart or the half tray, while a family-style meal for four ($299) includes both proteins, four quarts of sides, gravy, cranberry sauce and a sweet potato pumpkin pie. Orders can be placed online and picked up at all four locations.

Echo Park: 1700 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, (213) 989-1718; Culver City: 4130 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City, (424) 228-5835; Pasadena: 41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena, (626) 564-8111; and Agoura Hills: 5046 Cornell Road, Agoura Hills, (818) 707-0300, sageveganbistro.com/catering

The Tallyrand

The classic Burbank diner will offer a roast turkey dinner and a ham dinner for those in need of a last-minute solution. Both dinners include mashed potatoes, sourdough bread, salad and pumpkin pie. No pre-order is required. The Tallyrand will be open and taking orders on Thanksgiving Day.

1700 W. Olive Ave., Burbank, (818) 846-9904, www.thetallyrand.com

