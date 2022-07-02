Three new-ish San Francisco restaurants that our critic loves

It’s been four years since I last witnessed the summer fog in San Francisco come barreling over Twin Peaks, soon to blanket the city. I’d forgotten how fast the mass moves, almost like you’re watching a time-lapse video but the speed is real life, and how the cloudy wisps cluster and bond almost as if they’re sentient.

I did not appreciate this chilly phenomenon during the brief time I lived in San Francisco in the 2000s. It’s more comforting now. Too many things are changing in the world, but leaving the house without a jacket while walking through the Castro isn’t one of them, at least this week.

I’m in the Bay Area on a reporting trip. You’ll hear more about it in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, I’ve also been checking out restaurants that opened since I last dined my way through SF. Here are the three I’d most recommend.

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a subscriber.

BEIT RIMA

In early 2019 Samir Mogannam began taking over locations of the local BurgerMeister chain established two decades ago by his father Paul. He renamed the restaurants for his mother Rima (“beit” means “house” in Arabic) and started serving subtly retuned versions of his family’s Palestinian and Jordanian recipes.

Advertisement

A mezze sampler sets the mood with its whirls of creamy dips: hummus, baba ghanoush, lebneh, muhammara with its pleasant bite of pomegranate molasses and a couple spheres of falafel with bright green centers. Pita comes on the side, but it’s well worth the extra $5 to order “Samir’s hand kneaded bread,” an oblong puff of crackling dough covered with za’atar and sumac.

For more substantial plates, look to the Gazan-style lamb shank submerged in spiced tomato sauce. Scoop to the bottom of the bowl to retrieve the maftoul — hand-rolled Palestinian pearls of pasta made from whole wheat and bulgur. His take on samak bil tahineh presents a whole, beautifully fried branzino with tarator (lemony tahini sauce) on the side, shutta (red chile sauce) and a tuft of herb-onion salad. My friends and I traced the contours of the fish with our hands, plucking off every bit of crisp, semolina-coated skin from around the edges.

The chicken shish tawook plate from Beit Rima in San Francisco’s Cole Valley. (Bill Addison / Los Angeles Times)

The restaurant has two locations, one in the Castro and one in the lovely Cole Valley neighborhood (which was the outpost open the night I arrived in San Francisco). A former third Beit Rima in Daly City closed during the pandemic, but I hope Mogannam keeps opening storefronts and eventually expands down the coast to Los Angeles. beitrimasf.com

Newsletter Eat your way across L.A. Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

GOOD GOOD CULTURE CLUB

The pops of hot pink and turquoise, with a mural of tropical flora from Oakland artist Kalani Ware along the back wall; a cocktail like “Home by the Sea” that mingles gin with shiso liqueur, plum sake and preserved lemon in one hand; and a poppyseed-crusted bao stuffed with smoked beef belly in the other. It felt good to be in a Ravi Kapur restaurant again.

I loved Kapur’s Liholiho Yacht Club when it opened in 2015, and while he and his partners gear up to reopen that temporarily closed restaurant, their new place in the Mission rekindles the same kind of upbeat energy and food that defies any broad labels.

Two of us plowed through a minty shrimp and cabbage salad set over coconut-makrut cream and tossed with fried butter beans for crunch; another salad of little gems in a bright, earthy taro leaf dressing; tempura soft shell crab with green curry ranch dressing and chickpea-sized English peas; and the night’s favorite, grilled short ribs cut galbi style smeared with a cherry-sesame compote. Two vegan treats framed the meal: chips with a smoked cashew dip to start, and the incredible “halo ha-lao” layered with ube sorbet, tapioca, blueberries and honeydew and finished with coconut foam and tomato shaved ice.

Crying tiger shrimp at Good Good Culture Club in San Francisco. (Bill Addison / Los Angeles Times)

The crowds start milling outside Good Good Culture Club soon after it opens at 5 p.m. Reservations are scant, but we slid in at 5:45 p.m. as walk-ins and were very happy sitting at one of the restaurant’s many bar perches. goodgoodcultureclub.com

Have a question? Email us.

SAN HO WON

Corey Lee’s flagship restaurant Benu serves an astonishing tasting menu of Korean, Cantonese and French flavors; it ranks very high on my short list of the nation’s destination restaurants. Lee has been working toward creating his interpretation of a Korean barbecue restaurant for years. In November it finally became a reality, opening in a handsomely stark space in a restaurant-dense section of the Mission not far from Potrero Hill. Jeong-In Hwang, chef de cuisine and partner, previously worked with Lee at Benu and his experimental In Situ at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

Los Angeles has one of the most profound Korean dining scenes in the world. That said, there’s nothing in our city quite like how Lee and Hwang approach the genre of Korean barbecue. Hwang and his team grill meats (double-thick galbi, rib-eye cap, velvety beef tongue that arrives in burger-shaped rounds) over lychee charcoal; they prepare everything in the kitchen, forgoing the tabletop action. The lettuces and chile-spiked sauces for saam-style wrapping are impeccable in a California fantasy sort of way. A regular special of bulgogi crusted with pine nuts has so much texture I wound up eating it solo, unwrapped and unsauced, to better savor its nuances. It’s all cheffy and fastidious, but the heart in the food very much comes through.

That goes for starters and sides too, including gyeranjjim that billows into the form of an egg souffle; a staffer scoops it into bowls tableside and then ladles an anchovy broth over it. Sublime. Long beef mandu arrive bound in a sheath of lacy batter. A stew that melds kimchi jjigae and pozole riffs off of a frequent staff meal and is worth saving a bit of appetite for; it’s usually served post-barbecue.

The dining room at San Ho Wan in San Francisco. (Bil Addison / Los Angeles Times)

My critic brain wants to keep returning to San Ho Won and mulling over its expressions of tradition and innovation. But one meal is enough for me to tell you that it’s among the most exciting new restaurants in California. sanhowon.com

Other stories

— Back in Los Angeles, this week I review two hot Silver Lake restaurants that sit side by side: Causita and Bar Moruno.

— Jenn Harris recommends a mighty roast pork sandwich served from a medical office in Yorba Linda and an over-the-top Hawaiian burger with gravy in Koreatown.

— Jacqueline Pinedo brings you nine favorite places for satisfying cups of café de olla.

— Stephanie Breijo reports on the complex reception that awaited new restaurant Dunsmoor during its opening week in Glassell Park.