Turkey is not just for Thanksgiving Day: Recipes for your leftovers

There’s a way to eat Thanksgiving dinner and there’s a way to eat Thanksgiving surplus, particularly the uneaten turkey. (The term “leftovers” somehow seems a bit irreverent for the treasured remains of one of America’s favorite meals.)

I have a friend who ritualizes her post-Thanksgiving meals almost as much as the hallmark Thursday dinner. She has a full repertoire of Thanksgiving-weekend recipes that make delicious use of the turkey meat and carcass as well as other remains of the day. To her point, chef, restaurateur and KCRW “Good Food” host Evan Kleiman recommends planning the Thanksgiving menu with the end in mind — the end being dishes to be constructed from what didn’t get consumed on the holiday itself. She advises to make a shopping list that includes any additional ingredients needed for your post-turkey-day favorites.

If you are not married to a particular turkey sandwich composition, you may want to refer to L.A. Times deputy food editor Betty Hallock’s deep dive on the turkey sandwich , where she talks with chefs about their post-Thanksgiving creations. Chef Michael Voltaggio, for example, shares the evolution of his favorite sandwich of Turkey With Melted Camembert And Mostarda .

In a one-pot solution for the turkey and snippets of leftover vegetables, French Laundry chef Thomas Keller’s Turkey Casserole uses it all — and an add-in or two — to create an entirely different, memorable meal. Another one-pot wonder, writer Regina Schrambling’s Turkey Gumbo With Artichokes And Andouille , will transport your taste buds from the Thanksgiving table to the Louisiana bayou, with the help of a few additional ingredients, per Kleiman’s suggestion. Simpler to prepare and still full of flavor, former L.A. Times cooking editor Genevieve Ko’s Leftover Turkey Collard Greens is a great vehicle for those bony turkey parts that nobody has either the courage to pick up and eat with their hands or the patience to fuss with. Stewing a drumstick in the greens will leave the meat falling off the bone.

By the way, if you’re still planning Thanksgiving, you’ll find recipes in our essential guide. For a spicy Thanksgiving, Jing Gao — founder of chili crisp maker Fly by Jing — brings the flavors of Sichuan to the holiday table.

Turkey With Melted Camembert And Mostarda

Transform leftover Thanksgiving turkey into a savory sandwich with melted Camembert and mostarda using chef Michael Voltaggio’s easy, yet impressive, recipe.

Cook time: 50 minutes.

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Turkey Casserole

Leftover Thanksgiving turkey, Thomas Keller-style: in a casserole with bacon, Brussels sprouts, yams and a Gruyère-pecan crust that the entire family will enjoy.

Cook time: 1 hour 30 minutes.

(Arkasha Stevenson / Los Angeles Times)

Turkey Gumbo With Artichokes And Andouille

A leftover Thanksgiving turkey carcass brings big flavor in this gumbo recipe, packed with Andouille sausage and artichokes for a hearty bite.

Cook time: 4 to 7 hours for stock, about 1 hour 30 minutes for gumbo.

(Gary Friedman / Los Angeles Times)

Leftover Turkey Collard Greens

Braise a leftover turkey leg from Thanksgiving with collard greens using this easy side dish recipe. Perfect for cold nights or when you’re craving comfort.

Cook time: 45 minutes.

(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times / prop styling by Kate Parisian)