12 essential recipes for your classic Thanksgiving

Here’s the L.A. Times Food guide to all of the classics for Thanksgiving. These are timeless recipes, updated appropriately. The techniques are straightforward, the ingredient lists kept as short as possible, and the recipes developed with one goal in mind: easy and delicious results year after year.

Each recipe is accompanied by a video, walking you through each step so you know exactly what to do. You’ll find ingredient substitutions galore, and ways to jazz up the recipes to suit any taste.

Roast turkey, easy gravy, green bean gratin, bright cranberry sauce, creamy potatoes and two kinds of stuffing (vegan or not) plus three stellar pies — whether you make one or all, these are holiday recipes you can always rely on.

Perfect Thanksgiving roast turkey Butter stuffed under a Thanksgiving turkey’s skin keeps the breast meat moist as it roasts. Prepping the day before allows the salt to season every part of the bird. Watch the recipe tutorial

Soft and Buttery Dinner Rolls Honey lightly sweetens these super-tender, pillowy yeast rolls, drenched in melted butter, baked until light golden, and finished with a pinch of flaky salt. Watch the recipe tutorial

Citrus Cranberry Sauce Orange zest, segments and juice add floral freshness to the most fantastic cranberry sauce in this traditional Thanksgiving condiment perfumed with cinnamon. Watch the recipe tutorial

Classic Pumpkin Pie Cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger spice canned pumpkin in this classic Thanksgiving pie recipe. Blind-baking the crust ensures a crisp pastry to contrast the smooth custard filling. Watch the recipe tutorial

