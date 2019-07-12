Mother-daughter duo cook side-by-side at Belizean pop-up No Reservation L.A.

This same condiment provides acidic counterpunch to a whole tilapia, offered grilled or fried, its earthy flesh easily parting from a grid of bones. Oxtails are cooked for five hours in coconut oil and fresh herbs after marinating in paprika and recado, rendering the tough cuts into slightly sticky, strikingly tender hunks of beef in a pool of natural gravy and red beans. Oxtail is also available in tacos that, although not alien to northern Belize, are a nod to L.A.