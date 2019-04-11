Kitchen Comforts: More flavor with flourless peanut butter cookies

As I grew up, the list of what constituted comfort food for me grew. My first-ever plate of mujadarra — rice and lentils with fried onions — was a revelation. It was when I realized that you don’t have to have a personal connection to a dish for it to comfort you. There’s something intangible to dishes that make the list, but every culture has them. I think it’s rooted in how everyday cooking is a mix of selflessly making food to feed others while also selfishly giving you pleasure in the process. They are honest dishes with simple, satisfying flavors and textures. Because this isn’t food that makes you think; it’s food that makes you feel.