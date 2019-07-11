'Sewer salmon' and the secrets of the L.A. River

As I battle the unseen foe at the end of my line, I find that it's a game of angles and rhythm. Hold the fish tight for a bit, let it loose so it can play out for a moment, then take the slack off again and reel in the line a little. At the same time, rotate the rod. Bring it parallel with the water on one side of you and then the other. It's a dance you have to do with the fish, and eventually, Neptune willing, your partner tuckers out. After a few tantalizing peeks at my catch as it breaks the surface closer and closer to me, Jubilado is able to step in and net it. The thrill, the rush of the payoff, is palpable. I've hooked me a chubby little carp, eyeballed by Jubilado to be around 4 pounds. It spazzes once or twice in the net, then lies still.