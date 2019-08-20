Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Food

Hatch chiles are here! They’re tastiest in our top 5 Hatch chile recipes

Hatch Chile Pork Tacos with Kohlrabi Mango Slaw
Hatch Chile Pork Tacos with Kohlrabi Mango Slaw
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
By Genevieve KoCooking Editor 
Aug. 23, 2019
5 AM
Share

Hatch chiles have arrived in Southern California. This year, there’s a shortage because of heavy rainfall, but the mild, fruity-tasting peppers are still available in farmers markets and grocery stores around the region. For an up-to-date list on where to find them, check out this online guide from specialty produce company Melissa’s.

To enjoy Hatch chiles in all their glory, try these braised pork tacos that blend dried and fresh ones. An Instant Pot transforms this into a quick meal, but if you don’t have one, try the stove top or slow cooker variations.

Another perfect chile-pork pairing comes in the form of a thick green stew, bright with tomatillos and cilantro.

The chiles are ideal for meatless meals too. They elevate regular mac and cheese into an ultra-rich casserole with pops of freshness.

Advertisement

Paired with corn and zucchini, the chiles turn a frittata into a meal that’s as satisfying at dinner as at brunch. The trio also makes for a good side dish that goes with just about anything.

FoodCooking
Newsletters
Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter
Genevieve Ko
Follow Us
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She has written over a dozen cookbooks with notable chefs and is the author of “Better Baking.” Ko graduated from Yale University and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets, including NYT Cooking. She was born and raised in Monterey Park on dim sum, onigiri and chimichangas.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement