Hatch chiles have arrived in Southern California. This year, there’s a shortage because of heavy rainfall, but the mild, fruity-tasting peppers are still available in farmers markets and grocery stores around the region. For an up-to-date list on where to find them, check out this online guide from specialty produce company Melissa’s.

To enjoy Hatch chiles in all their glory, try these braised pork tacos that blend dried and fresh ones. An Instant Pot transforms this into a quick meal, but if you don’t have one, try the stove top or slow cooker variations.

Another perfect chile-pork pairing comes in the form of a thick green stew, bright with tomatillos and cilantro.

The chiles are ideal for meatless meals too. They elevate regular mac and cheese into an ultra-rich casserole with pops of freshness.

Paired with corn and zucchini, the chiles turn a frittata into a meal that’s as satisfying at dinner as at brunch. The trio also makes for a good side dish that goes with just about anything.