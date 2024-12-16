From local tortillerias to revered restaurants: Here’s where to shop tamale masa
A crowded kitchen, masa-covered aprons and the savory smell of spiced meat can only mean one thing — tamale season.
With the holidays right around the corner and family traditions in full swing, the preparation for tamale-making can be a process in itself. From soaking the hojas to seasoning the fillings, many families turn to pre-made masa to simplify the process. These bags, filled with the corn mixture, are typically available at various Latino market chains like Northgate or El Super. But in L.A., there’s also the option of purchasing masa from a wide variety of local tortillerias and restaurants that sell their dough by the pound.
From Amapola’s long line, the historic landmark of Los Cincos Puntos and the six different masas offered at La Jolla Tortilleria, each spot offers a different experience. Here are some of the best places to buy masa in L.A.
Amapola Deli & Market
La Gloria
The tortilleria was founded by Manuel Sanchez Behar, who migrated from Puebla, Mexico. He had owned and operated a few tortilla factories in Mexico but wanted to bring the U.S. authentic tortillas. Today, the business is still in the family, with his daughter Maria Vera as the company’s president.
Tortilleria La California
Housed in a bright orange building with a La Virgen de Guadalupe mural, Tortilleria La California was founded by Sergio Mora Sanchez, whose first job was at La Gloria, the East L.A. tortilleria. Taking what he learned from the generational business, he started his own factory that specializes in wholesale and retail sales. Today, Tortilleria La California provides tortilla products to Southern California taco spots like King Taco, Taqueria Hoy and Rigo’s Tacos.
Carrillo's Tortilleria
Its prepared masa, pre-mixed with salsa and lard, is $2.25/lb. It also offers unprepared masa at $1.35/lb for those who want to adjust the flavor to their abuelita’s liking. Pre-orders and walk-ins are accepted. However, be warned: the lines tend to stretch around the block as Christmas Eve approaches.
La Jolla Tortilleria
Los Cinco Puntos
Opened in 1967, the family-run business has played an important role in L.A.’s history. It was the starting point of the Chicano Moratorium, the 1970s Chicano anti-war movement, and the restaurant also appeared in the cult classic, “Blood In Blood Out.”
La Princesita
Hijo de su Madre
Available for pre-order are the Yucatecan tamales, which come wrapped in banana leaves as opposed to corn husks. But if you’re looking for a hands-on experience, it also sells masa and mushroom and jackfruit fillings by the pound. Inquire online, through the phone or at the brick-and-mortar restaurant in West L.A. You might even want to check out their Yucatecan tamale pie known as “pib,” which is baked in an earth oven and typically eaten during Hanal Pixan, a Mayan Day of the Dead that extends through the end of the year.
Sonora Food Products
La Morena Bakery & Tortilleria
