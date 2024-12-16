From local tortillerias to revered restaurants: Here’s where to shop tamale masa

A crowded kitchen, masa-covered aprons and the savory smell of spiced meat can only mean one thing — tamale season.

With the holidays right around the corner and family traditions in full swing, the preparation for tamale-making can be a process in itself. From soaking the hojas to seasoning the fillings, many families turn to pre-made masa to simplify the process. These bags, filled with the corn mixture, are typically available at various Latino market chains like Northgate or El Super. But in L.A., there’s also the option of purchasing masa from a wide variety of local tortillerias and restaurants that sell their dough by the pound.

From Amapola’s long line, the historic landmark of Los Cincos Puntos and the six different masas offered at La Jolla Tortilleria, each spot offers a different experience. Here are some of the best places to buy masa in L.A.