Where to buy the best masa for your tamales this holiday season.
(Elana Marie/For De Los; Photos by Natali Sanchez)
De Los

From local tortillerias to revered restaurants: Here’s where to shop tamale masa

By Cerys Davies
 and Andrea Flores
A crowded kitchen, masa-covered aprons and the savory smell of spiced meat can only mean one thing — tamale season.

With the holidays right around the corner and family traditions in full swing, the preparation for tamale-making can be a process in itself. From soaking the hojas to seasoning the fillings, many families turn to pre-made masa to simplify the process. These bags, filled with the corn mixture, are typically available at various Latino market chains like Northgate or El Super. But in L.A., there’s also the option of purchasing masa from a wide variety of local tortillerias and restaurants that sell their dough by the pound.

From Amapola’s long line, the historic landmark of Los Cincos Puntos and the six different masas offered at La Jolla Tortilleria, each spot offers a different experience. Here are some of the best places to buy masa in L.A.

Amapola Deli & Market
Amapola Deli & Market
(Los Angeles Times)

Amapola Deli & Market

Paramount Grocery Store
By Cerys Davies
At Amapola, patience is key. Every year, the market is notorious for its traditional masa and lengthy wait time, with shoppers lining up as early as 3 a.m. As broadcast news trucks surround the crowd and mariachi bands keep the energy high, patrons from all over Southern California are typically seen purchasing carts full of essential tamale ingredients. Opened in 1961, Amapola follows the Artisanal “Nixtamal” masa-making process which can be traced back to different Indigenous communities. In this process, the masa makers cook and grind the corn without the use of a corn flour. All of their masa is sold ready to be cooked with both savory and sweet offerings. Amapola sells thousands of pounds every holiday season at their three retail locations in Paramount, Downey and Florence.
Workers make flour tortillas at La Gloria Mexican Foods, one of the oldest tortilla factories in the city, on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.
(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

La Gloria

Boyle Heights Tortilleria
By Cerys Davies
Inside La Gloria, the hustle to produce a million tortillas a day is evident. Since 1954, the half-storefront half-factory in East L.A. has focused on making its products the “old-fashioned way.” And as the holiday season looms, the demand for both prepared and Nixtamal masa increases. When ordering masa, every order is bagged fresh and pulled directly from their tamale production line. Sticking to tradition, all of La Gloria’s products are made from scratch and 100% corn. La Gloria’s masa has become a holiday staple but it is also known for its corn tortillas, flour tortillas, tortilla chips and taco shells.

The tortilleria was founded by Manuel Sanchez Behar, who migrated from Puebla, Mexico. He had owned and operated a few tortilla factories in Mexico but wanted to bring the U.S. authentic tortillas. Today, the business is still in the family, with his daughter Maria Vera as the company’s president.
Tortilleria la California masa
Tortilleria la California masa
(Natali Sanchez)

Tortilleria La California

Glassell Park Tortilleria
By Cerys Davies
Just east of the L.A. River in Glassell Park, Tortilleria La California is the one-stop-shop for tamale season. The tortilleria, which opened in 1996, offers a wide range of different masas, corn husks, spices, chiles and lard. For masa, they sell masa nixtamal, tortilla masa, tamale masa and unprepared masa for the chefs looking to add in their own blend of spices. It also offers the option of yellow, white or quebrada masa.

Housed in a bright orange building with a La Virgen de Guadalupe mural, Tortilleria La California was founded by Sergio Mora Sanchez, whose first job was at La Gloria, the East L.A. tortilleria. Taking what he learned from the generational business, he started his own factory that specializes in wholesale and retail sales. Today, Tortilleria La California provides tortilla products to Southern California taco spots like King Taco, Taqueria Hoy and Rigo’s Tacos.
Carrillo's Tortilleria

San Fernando Mexican cuisine
By Andrea Flores
Carrillo’s prepares a nostalgia-filled masa that draws hundreds of customers every holiday season. The family-run business has been serving Mexican comfort food in San Fernando for over 75 years, withlocations in Canoga Park and Simi Valley. While widely known for its fresh flour tortillas — highly regarded as a prime taco and burrito spot by celebrities Danny Trejo and George Lopez — its masa is also in high demand.

Its prepared masa, pre-mixed with salsa and lard, is $2.25/lb. It also offers unprepared masa at $1.35/lb for those who want to adjust the flavor to their abuelita’s liking. Pre-orders and walk-ins are accepted. However, be warned: the lines tend to stretch around the block as Christmas Eve approaches.
La Jolla Tortilleria
(Sean Hernandez)

La Jolla Tortilleria

Central-Alameda Tortilleria
By Cerys Davies
In the neighborhood of Vernon, La Jolla Tortilleria is located in an unassuming strip mall. Bordered by the Vernon Rancho Market and its sister store, the La Jolla Taqueria, the family-owned and operated business offers premixed savory masa as well as strawberry and pineapple. Opening as early as 6 a.m., La Jolla’s masa is served ready to be spread on hojas without adding any additional fixings. La Jolla prioritizes using non-GMO corn and gluten-free flour in the products that it sells directly to the public and wholesale customers around the world. In addition to the tortillas and tamale masa it also sells fresh sopes, tortilla chips and tostadas.
Los Cinco Punto
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Los Cinco Puntos

Boyle Heights Mexican Cuisine
By Cerys Davies
At the five-point intersection of East Cesar E. Chavez Avenue, Lorena Boulevard, and Indiana Street lies one of East L.A.’s most iconic eateries, Los Cinco Puntos. Known for its hand-made corn tortillas and nopales tacos, the restaurant also sells masa perfect for the holiday season. Its menu always offers a selection of tamales including a green chile with cheese, pork and beef in a red sauce, chicken, and a sweet tamale. When purchasing masa on its own, customers can make their own version of a Los Cincos Puntos dish.

Opened in 1967, the family-run business has played an important role in L.A.’s history. It was the starting point of the Chicano Moratorium, the 1970s Chicano anti-war movement, and the restaurant also appeared in the cult classic, “Blood In Blood Out.”
Evet Casimiro stirs the masa during the cooking process while making masa at La Princesita Carniceria in the East LA area of Los Angeles, Calif. on Dec. 11, 2024.
Armando Anaya mans the grinder during process of making masa at La Princesita Carniceria in the East LA area of Los Angeles, Calif. on Dec. 11, 2024.
(Jill Connelly/For De Los)

La Princesita

East Los Angeles Tortilleria
By Andrea Flores
La Princesita offers up the real deal when it comes to masa. Its dough has a moist consistency as the maize is finely ground through nixtamalization, a traditional grinding process of finely pre-soaked grains. La Princesita is also a one-stop shop where customers can buy meat fillings and quality corn husks, which are sorted in-house to ensure no broken pieces. The family-owned business has been a community staple since 1972, selling thousands of pounds of masa on Christmas Eve alone. It has multiple locations across the Eastside, though the flagship site is in East L.A. Stuck in line waiting for the dough? Don’t fret as most folks are waiting for roughly 30 minutes, according to the owner. But if you’re starting to get a little hungry, be sure to stop in to preview the magic of the masa yourself with La Princesita’s fresh-made tamales.
Mushroom pibil tamale.
(Hijo De Su Madre)

Hijo de su Madre

West Los Angeles Mexican cuisine
By Andrea Flores
Vegans don’t have to miss out on the tamale delicacy. After facing a health scare in his mid-20’s, Hijo de su Madre owner Gregory Owens set out to veganize his family’s Yucatecan recipes so that others like him can remain linked to their culture. He offers a twist on the traditional masa dough by replacing the standard lard ingredient with a vegan alternative: olive oil.

Available for pre-order are the Yucatecan tamales, which come wrapped in banana leaves as opposed to corn husks. But if you’re looking for a hands-on experience, it also sells masa and mushroom and jackfruit fillings by the pound. Inquire online, through the phone or at the brick-and-mortar restaurant in West L.A. You might even want to check out their Yucatecan tamale pie known as “pib,” which is baked in an earth oven and typically eaten during Hanal Pixan, a Mayan Day of the Dead that extends through the end of the year.
Sonora Food Products

Artesia Mexican cuisine
By Andrea Flores
Sonora is the quintessential spot for masa. Located off Artesia Boulevard, the beloved mom-and-pop shop serves classic Mexican dishes year-round, including its popular corn-husked tamales. Their meat-to-dough ratio and buttery consistency makes them a sought-after commodity come Christmas time. The raw masa dough is $2.10 per pound, but for those who’d rather skip the kitchen hustle, Sonora also offers freshly made tamales for bulk order. While the small business is quick to fulfill every order, it’s best to call ahead before the holiday rush.
Martin Sanchez mixes masa at La Morena Bakery in the East LA area of Los Angeles, Calif. on Dec. 11, 2024.
(Jill Connelly/For De Los)

La Morena Bakery & Tortilleria

Boyle Heights Tortilleria
By Andrea Flores
La Morena Bakery is a small but mighty Mexican grocery store on the historic Cesar Chavez Boulevard. If the big-font “masa” lettering on the storefront banner isn’t clear, this is La Morena’s bread and butter— or rather its maize and lard. The store has been selling the traditional corn-based dough for over 40 years under a single owner, making it a neighborhood staple in the Boyle Heights community. It offers the traditional salt-based dough for savory fillings and a sweetened option for tamale dessert lovers. Customers seeking to purchase the popular masa must wait in a line that forms for blocks, as there is no way to pre-order.
