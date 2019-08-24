Swipe right on spicy shrimp saganaki

Long ago, I lived in Astoria, Queens, the Greekest neighborhood in New York City. It’s where I fell in love with mounds of garlicky taramosalata, giant bowls of tomato, cucumber and red onion chunks studded with slabs of feta, and whole, grilled fish served with potatoes swimming in lemon juice. But my go-to order was always shrimp saganaki.

Saganaki is, at its most basic, just griddled molten-chewy halloumi. At the restaurants I went to, they’d add shrimp and tomato sauce to the hot cheese — like a relative of shakshuka, but with shrimp and cheese in place of eggs.

My at-home version of shrimp saganaki has morphed over the years. I now use mostly cherry tomatoes in the sauce (instead of canned) because their sweetness plays better with the shrimp. When tomato season is in full swing, I mix different varieties for a colorful, textural contrast. And, though it’s not at all Greek to me, I stir in a bit of harissa paste to give the sauce a little heat and complexity. Finally, I use head-on shrimp and add them right at the end, so they stay juicy.

Making the dish this way — with large shrimp sticking out of a spicy sauce — reminds me of another favorite shrimp-in-a-skillet dish, New Orleans-style barbecued shrimp, so I serve my not-quite saganaki with a crusty baguette, perfect for tearing off chunks and sweeping through the sauce. Twist off the heads and tail shells, dip the shrimp back in the sauce, and follow it with a shooter of crispy halloumi. Tear more bread and repeat, repeat, repeat.

Harissa-spiced tomato sauce suffuses sweet shrimp in this take on classic Greek shrimp saganaki, topped with crisp bits of halloumi. Prop styling by Nidia Cueva. (Leslie Grow / For the Times)

Shrimp Saganaki with Halloumi and Harissa

35 minutes. Serves 4.

This dish’s success relies on the quality of the shrimp, so splurge on the best you can find, ideally fresh, whole ones, but thawed frozen tails are fine too. Season the sauce sparingly with salt, as the shrimp and halloumi bring their own salinity to the dish.

Ingredients



2 tablespoons olive oil

1 small yellow onion, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons harissa paste (not the watery, salsa-like stuff)

2 pounds mixed tomatoes, cut to the same size as cherry or grape tomatoes

4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon honey

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

12 head-on, shell-on extra-jumbo or colossal shrimp

1 package (8 to 10 ounces) halloumi cheese, drained and torn into bite-size chunks

Crusty bread, for serving

Instructions

