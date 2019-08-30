Fudgy and rich, this cake is meant to resemble fat tapioca balls in the Boba Birthday Cake. Dark chocolate chips and black cocoa powder make this cake the same nearly black hue as boba balls. Bittersweet chocolate chips are available in supermarkets, and you can buy black cocoa powder at specialty stores or online. It’s an extra-dark version of Dutch process cocoa powder, which you can use instead, though you’ll end up with a lighter shade of cake.

Flourless Dark Chocolate Cake

1 1/2 hours. Makes one 8-inch cake.

Ingredients



1 cup unsalted butter, plus more for the pan

1 1/2 cups bittersweet chocolate chips

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup unsweetened black or Dutch-processed cocoa powder

6 large eggs, room temperature

Instructions



Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Butter an 8-inch springform pan, line the bottom with parchment paper, and butter the parchment. Combine the butter and chocolate chips in a heavy medium saucepan. Melt over low heat, stirring occasionally, until smooth. Remove from heat. Meanwhile, whisk the sugar and cocoa powder in a large bowl until blended. Add the eggs and whisk until smooth. While whisking the eggs continuously, pour in the melted chocolate in a steady stream. Whisk until smooth. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out with a few crumbs clinging to it, 40 to 45 minutes. Cool the cake completely on a wire rack. Release the pan sides and slide the cake off the base. Serve or use in the Boba Birthday Cake.

Make ahead

The cake can be wrapped tightly in plastic wrap and kept at room temperature for up to 3 days or frozen for up to 3 months. If frozen, thaw before serving.