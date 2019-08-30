Every year, I make a cake for my girls’ birthdays themed around whatever they’re obsessed with at the time. The older they get, the harder it is to come up with ideas. Bugs? Easy. Princesses? Totally doable. Pirates? Tricky, but made it work. What’s harder than creating the cake, though, is making it spark that same childlike joy year after year.
So this past spring, when my twins turned 16, I added an element of surprise to their birthday cake. They love getting boba with their friends; that was my starting point. At their age, I was doing the same thing in the San Gabriel Valley when boba started showing up in Taiwanese restaurants. Now it’s everywhere.
This is not a story about those garish kids cakes shaped like trucks or massive butterflies or Elmo.
I nixed the idea of a boba-flavored cake or a cake topped with actual boba because, well, gross. Instead, I decided to put together a dessert that looks just like boba but tastes like my girls’ favorite sweets — boba-sized fudgy chocolate cake balls, piloncillo pudding the same shade of creamy tan as milk tea, and pound cake cubes close enough in color to the pudding to masquerade as ice. I secretly saved a few boba cups and piled in the cake and pudding and slid in the straw.
After I cleared my girls’ birthday dinner plates, I handed them their cups of boba. Their faces went from disappointment — All you got me was a cup of boba? — to suspicion — Why is this so heavy? Finally, shock: ”Yo! Mom! This is sick!” And for a moment, their eyes lighted up with the jack-in-the-box delight that’s particularly hard to extract from teenagers.
Advertisement
And that’s the point of the birthday cake now: giving my kids the feeling of being kids again. If I’m honest, it’s a selfish act too. I get the me-time of baking, something sweet to eat and a moment of kiddie wonder. It’s not that I don’t want them to grow up — OK, I don’t — and I know the whole birthday cake routine can’t turn back the clock. But, for at least a few moments, it does.
1/7
When my youngest turned 1, she was all cheeks. Whenever she flushed pink from laughing, she reminded me of a cute little pig, so I made her a pink pig birthday cake. This was before the Peppa Pig craze, but this would be ideal for any Peppa-themed party. The same cake batter for the face went into three jumbo muffin tins for the nose and ears.
(Genevieve Ko / Los Angeles Times)
2/7
The Very Hungry Caterpillar was and remains a beloved book for me and my kids. When my twins turned 3, we read it together nearly every day, so this was the cake for that year. Cupcakes form the body while marzipan made the big eyes, nose and antennae. The little legs and feet are Tootsie Rolls.
(Genevieve Ko / Los Angeles Times)
3/7
And because I have twins, I like to make individual cakes for them each year while sticking with the same theme. To accompany the caterpillar cake, I made this spider cake based on Eric Carle’s “The Very Hungry Spider.” Chocolate Twizzlers secured with toothpicks form the spindly legs.
(Genevieve Ko / Los Angeles Times)
4/7
At the age of 3, my youngest loved all things pink and princess, so she got an edible castle. A loaf cake and cupcakes created the main structure. Ice cream cake cones for turrets and store-bought candies for trim made this one quick to put together.
(Genevieve Ko / Los Angeles Times)
5/7
All my girls love the ocean, and when they were especially enamored with the sea, I created a cake adorned with starfish, sea horses and whales. It was easiest to make shortbread versions of those creatures and decorate them with royal icing before sticking them onto a cake frosted with whipped cream waves.
(Genevieve Ko / Los Angeles Times)
6/7
For a pirate party, I put together a pirate ship cake. Whopper cannonballs and Rolo gold pirates’ booty sit inside pretzel ship rails. Store-bought tube cookies have a hole just big enough to hold candles snugly.
(Genevieve Ko / Los Angeles Times)
7/7
My twins have been athletes since they could hold a ball. When they were into football, I trimmed a chocolate cake to size, decorated it with melted white chocolate, then set it in a bed of shredded coconut grass.
(Genevieve Ko / Los Angeles Times)
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She has written over a dozen cookbooks with notable chefs and is the author of “Better Baking.” Ko graduated from Yale University and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets, including NYT Cooking. She was born and raised in Monterey Park on dim sum, onigiri and chimichangas.