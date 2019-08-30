Monty’s Good Burger and Teddy’s Red Tacos add Echo Park locations, and more restaurant news

The third location of Monty’s Good Burger is open in Echo Park. The menu at this meat-free burger restaurant includes double burgers with plant-based cheese, as well as two kinds of potatoes , salads, cookies and shakes.
1533 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, montysgoodburger.com
Being European
Haute Mess is open on Beverly Boulevard. The European-style market, coffee bar, patisserie and bakery sells sandwiches on housemade sourdough, plus wines, pastries and imported cheeses.
7636 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 621-4556, hautemess.la
Up in yolk
Popping Yolk Café is open in Alhambra with a menu of breakfast and brunch dishes including egg-topped club sandwiches, toffee-banana French toast, smoked salmon Benedicts and Hawaiian-style burgers.
119 W. Main St., Alhambra, (626) 940-5822, instagram.com/poppingyolkcafe
Thai chicken and rice in West Hollywood
What the Cluck is open in West Hollywood for khao man gai, Thai chicken and rice, including a dish called “the Ultimate” topped with chicken liver and poached egg. The restaurant also has a location in San Francisco.
8281 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, (323) 378-5648, whatthecluckus.com
Chicken little
Mon Petit Poulet has opened its second L.A. location, this one downtown. The Paris-based restaurant focuses on organic chicken, rotisserie-roasted in au jus with ingredients such as figs, oranges or rosemary.
541 S. Spring St., Los Angeles, (213) 278-0872, monpetitpoulet.la
Green streets
Vow Burger is open on Fairfax. The vegan menu includes double burgers with a choice of two Peruvian sauces, plus curly fries and dairy-free shakes. For every meal sold, the restaurant vows to donate a meal to fight hunger.
519 N. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 879-9925, vowburger.com
Burgers and 30 taps in LBC
Long Beach Tap House is open in Belmont Shore. Grass-fed beef burgers are on the menu, alongside fried chicken sandwiches, steak frites, boozy milkshakes and 30 draft beers.
5110 E. 2nd St., Long Beach, longbeachtaphouse.com
The great res
Teddy’s Red Tacos has a new truck in Echo Park. You’ll find the Tijuana-style birria de res specialist outside of Club Bahia nightclub from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
1130 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, instagram.com/teddysredtacosofficial
Mar Vista’s morning mud
Mavro Coffee is open in Mar Vista. The white-tile-and-marble-lined cafe sells nitro cold brew, iced coconut lattes, oat matcha, brioche cinnamon rolls and chocolate hazelnut Danishes.
12224 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles, mavrocoffee.com
A mango-authority from Hong Kong
Hui Lau Shan is open in Irvine. The Hong Kong-based chain, which has locations across Asia, is known for Cantonese tong sui desserts, puddings and mochi made with mango, herbal teas and jellies, plus savory snacks such as chicken wings and pan-fried radish cake.
5365-M Alton Pkwy., Irvine, (949) 418-7989, hkhls.com/en
Closings
Market City Caffe has closed after more than 27 years in Burbank. marketcityburbank.com/thank-you-and-goodbye
Swinger’s closed Sunday after nearly 20 years in Santa Monica. The Hollywood location remains open.