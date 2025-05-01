The best places to eat and drink this month, according to our food writers

The L.A. Dodgers are (thus far) leading the league with the most wins this season, and a celebratory spirit seems to have settled over the city. Perhaps it’s aided by the start of fesitval season and a bounty of new seasonal fruits and veggies hitting the shelves of our local markets.

In case you’re wondering how to maximize your farmers market spoils, the Food team rounded up our favorite cookbooks released this spring, as well as culinary titles, new and old, that we can’t imagine living without. Sample the splendor with recipes for Queen St.’s mackerel tartare, Fat + Flour’s London Fog brownies and a hibiscus margarita from cocktail expert Caroline Pardilla’s new book.

The month of May often brings showers and flowers, along with Mother’s Day and Memorial Day holidays. Consult our staff guide for the city’s best weekend brunch spots.

And if you’re still looking for dining ideas this month, bookmark this list with new openings including a rooftop temaki bar in the Original Farmers Market, a modern diner in Santa Ana and a recently reopened superette in Altadena.