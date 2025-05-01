The best places to eat and drink this month, according to our food writers
The L.A. Dodgers are (thus far) leading the league with the most wins this season, and a celebratory spirit seems to have settled over the city. Perhaps it’s aided by the start of fesitval season and a bounty of new seasonal fruits and veggies hitting the shelves of our local markets.
In case you’re wondering how to maximize your farmers market spoils, the Food team rounded up our favorite cookbooks released this spring, as well as culinary titles, new and old, that we can’t imagine living without. Sample the splendor with recipes for Queen St.’s mackerel tartare, Fat + Flour’s London Fog brownies and a hibiscus margarita from cocktail expert Caroline Pardilla’s new book.
The month of May often brings showers and flowers, along with Mother’s Day and Memorial Day holidays. Consult our staff guide for the city’s best weekend brunch spots.
And if you’re still looking for dining ideas this month, bookmark this list with new openings including a rooftop temaki bar in the Original Farmers Market, a modern diner in Santa Ana and a recently reopened superette in Altadena.
Altadena Beverage & Market
Read about Altadena businesses that are slowly reopening.
Angel's Tijuana Tacos
Read about the new location of Angel’s Tijuana Tacos.
AttaGirl
Read about chef David LeFevre’s new Hermosa Beach restaurant.
BBAD
Read about the new breakfast burrito spots in Pasadena.
Darkroom
Read columnist Jenn Harris’ Darkroom review.
Dog Haus
Read about the best new breakfast burritos in Pasadena.
El Patron
Read about the restaurants reopening in Altadena.
Evangeline Swamp Room
Read about Chinatown’s new cocktail lounge.
Heavy Handed
Read about the third location of Heavy Handed.
Kurrypinch
Read about the new Sri Lankan restaurant.
Le Hut Dinette
Read about the new opening from Heritage BBQ chef Daniel Castillo.
Sama
Read about the new hand roll bar in downtown.
Santa Canela
Read about the new Highland Park bakery.
Savta
Read about the new Euro-California bistro at the Original Farmers Market.
Sobuneh
Read about the breakfast burrito specialist in Sawtelle.
Sora Temaki Bar
Read about the new dining concepts at the Original Farmers Market.
Stara Pierogi & Sausage
Read about the new vendors at the Original Farmer’s Market.
Villa's Tacos #3
Read about the third location of Villa’s Tacos.
61 Hundred Bread
Read about the viral bakery in Santa Ana.
88 Club
Read about chef Mei Lin’s new Beverly Hills restaurant.
