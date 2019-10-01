The Laotian fish curry fit for royalty

Sheatfish, a type of wild catfish found in the Mekong River, is traditionally used in this curry — one of several traditional recipes preserved in “Traditional Recipes of Laos,” a cookbook containing recipes for chef Phia Sing’s royal dishes — because it’s what’s available in Laos. Here, though, use catfish, tilapia or any kind of thin white fish fillets. As with most cooking in Southeast Asia, the aromatics in this curry are cooked in the fatty cream that rises to the surface when making fresh coconut milk. Using canned coconut milk is much simpler; just remember to refrigerate the cans overnight (or chill in the freezer for 20 minutes) to firm the fat at the top so it’s easy to scoop off when you open the can. Also, the potatoes in this curry are optional. They make a heartier curry, but if you want, leave them out and simply simmer the curry for 12 minutes in Step 5 to marry its flavors before cooking the fish.

Kale Pa Sa Ngoua (Laotian Sheatfish Curry)

45 minutes. Serves 4.

Ingredients



2 cans unsweetened full-fat coconut milk (14 ounces each), chilled

2 sprigs cilantro, stems removed

6 small shallots, roughly chopped

4 inches fresh ginger, peeled and very thinly sliced across the grain

3 tablespoons mild curry powder

1 tablespoon tomato paste

2 cups fish stock or chicken stock

1 pound russet or gold potatoes, peeled and cut into ½-inch pieces

3 red Thai chiles

10 ounces catfish, tilapia or Dover sole fillets (about 5), cut into quarters

Crushed red chile flakes, to taste

Fish sauce, to taste

Thinly sliced scallions, to garnish

Cooked white rice, for serving

Instructions

