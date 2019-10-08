Spicy tonkotsu ramen in the LBC? Yes, please

Openings

Silverlake Ramen lands in LBC

Silverlake Ramen opened a new location at the Long Beach Exchange last week. The square, modestly sized space has seven varieties of ramen, including spicy tonkotsu and Tokyo-style tsukemen, as well as fried chicken, rice bowls and gyoza.

4101 McGowen St., Long Beach, (562) 420-7422, silverlakeramen.com

Bone marrow tacos in Boyle Heights

Pepe’s Red Tacos is open in Boyle Heights for brisket barbacoa in mulitas, vampiros, tortas and tacos. The truck also sells tacos topped with bone marrow.

2720 E. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, facebook.com/pepesredtacos

Boba vet

Wushiland Boba, an import from Taiwan with one location in San Gabriel, is now open at Westfield Century City. The menu includes black tea macchiatos, yogurt green tea and red bean milk tea.

10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, facebook.com/WushilandBobaUSA

Pizza, pasta and burgers

Spaghetti scampi with sautéed shrimp, garlic, shallots, capers and lemon wine butter sauce at Allegra California Café, now open in Culver City. (Saul Bretado)

Allegra California Café is open in Culver City. The Italian-influenced, all-day restaurant serves skirt steak with eggs and smoked salmon Benedict in the morning and pizza, burgers, pasta, grilled meats and seafood for lunch and dinner.

4437 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City, (424) 500-2700, allegracaliforniacafe.com

A birria de res truck in HP

Birrieria Salazar is now open in Highland Park for Jalisco-style birria de res. The truck’s short menu includes tacos, mulitas, quesatacos, vampiros, consommé and tortas.

5100 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, (626) 399-3800, instagram.c om/b irrieria.salazar

Beginner’s cluck

Fyrebird Chicken is open in Gardena. You’ll find chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, served with fries and your choice of house-made dipping sauce.

15717 Crenshaw Blvd., Gardena, (424) 269-1943, instagram.com/fyrebirdchicken_

Birria a la Barca

Birrieria la Barca is now open in Huntington Park. The specialty is roasted birria de chivo in the style of La Barca, Jalisco, available on plates and in tacos.

2881 E. Gage Ave., Huntington Park, instagram.com/birrierialabarca

Slow Jin

Jin Cook opened in late September in Glendale. The Korean menu includes curry pork katsu, braised beef short ribs in a clay pot, steamed dumplings, wings and chicken-and-pork soup.

310 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale, (818) 637-7822, instagram.com/jincookus

Be-bot-a-lula

BeBot is now open in LBC for “Filipino soul food” from chef AC Boral of Rice & Shine Eats. The menu includes twice-cooked pork belly adobo, mushroom pancit, lumpia with kalamansi crema and ube suman.

2741 E. 4th St., Long Beach, facebook.com/bebot.filipinofood

Nice work

Hamburgers Nice is popping up every Thursday morning at Commodity in Long Beach. The main attraction is breakfast burgers with a sausage-and-beef patty topped with a fried egg, onions and cheese.

1322 Coronado Ave., Long Beach, instagram.com/hamburgersnice

Fried chicken and pho

Louisiana Asian Kitchen is open in Long Beach. The spot is a hybrid of the Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken outpost that once stood there and a new Vietnamese restaurant, offering pho and spring rolls alongside gumbo and fried chicken.

2405 E. 7th St., Long Beach, (562) 588-7004

Miso ramen from a Tsujita vet

Ramen and Tsukemen Tao is now open in Buena Park. The chef-owner is Toshimasa Sano, a veteran of Tokyo’s Tsujita. He’s serving Hokkaido-style white miso ramen and miso tsukemen, as well as rice bowls and Tokyo-style red miso ramen.

10488 Valley View St., Buena Park, (714) 699-1078, facebook.com/RamenTsukemen-%E9%81%93-TAO-102866661073135

Closings

Sweet Rose Creamery has closed its location on Beverly Boulevard after five years.

Mexicano is closed after four years in Baldwin Hills.

Small Batch is closed after two years in Mar Vista.

Extras

Shibumi will hold a five-course “World of Wagyu” dinner on Oct. 20 in downtown to highlight a range of Japanese beef, including Hokkaido snow beef, sake-fed Takamori beef and ultra-exclusive olive-fed Wagyu.

shibumidtla.com/world-of-wagyu-2019

Westside Food & Wine Festival returns to Culver City on Oct. 13. Participating restaurants at the fundraiser for Westside Food Bank include Gus’s Fried Chicken, Fresh Brothers Pizza and Harajuku Taproom.

eventbrite.com/e/la-westside-food-winespirits-festival-benefiting-the-westside-food-bank-tickets-56069361971

XO Fatty noodles with bean sprouts, garlic chives, XO sauce, crispy garlic and shallots at the Formosa Café. (Maxim Shapovalov)

The Formosa Café is now serving lunch. The menu includes Hainan chicken, dan dan mian with brisket, fish dumplings and walnut shrimp.

7156 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, (323) 850-1009, theformosacafe.com