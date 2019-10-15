A ‘Breaking Bad’ restaurant opens in West Hollywood this week

Cook session

The Breaking Bad Experience, a restaurant themed after the show, is opening Oct. 16 in West Hollywood. The highly Instagrammable restaurant includes re-created sets from the show, including a prop Winnebago that leaks blue smoke, as well as Heisenberg sliders and loaded “Saul-sa” nachos served by people in hazmat suits.

7100 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, thebreakingbadexperience.com

Fish fulfillment

Somi Somi has a new location in Little Tokyo. The Japanese-inspired soft serve parlor offers flavors such as ube, black sesame, milk tea and matcha served in the fish-shaped cakes known as taiyaki.

322 E. 2nd St., Los Angeles, (213) 265-7769, somisomi.com

Mar hopping

Tacos Mar Vista is now open in Palms, Mar Vista and Panorama City. The trucks serve cemitas and tortas cubanas, as well as birria de res in tacos and gorditas.

10113 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles, (213) 909-4027; 3760 S. Centinela Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 674-6122; 8401 Van Nuys Blvd., Panorama City, (818) 527-0150, instagram.com/tacosmarvista

Little Italy

Sunday Gravy is open in Inglewood. The menu at this Italian red sauce joint includes beef-and-pork meatballs with whipped ricotta, rigatoni in short rib ragu, linguine with white clams and New York-style cheesecake.

1122 Centinela Ave., Inglewood, (424) 227-6500, eatsundaygravy.com

LAX-it

The Rooster truck will be one of the food trucks on rotation at the new LAX-it lot. The truck will be there on Nov. 1 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. serving an abbreviated menu that includes breakfast burritos and sandwiches.

roostereats.com

Tacos + Croissants = Tacros

Vive la Tarte is open in Silver Lake. The bakery and cafe, which comes from San Francisco, serves breakfast dishes including fried egg sandwiches, smashed avocado toast and the “tacro,” a hybrid of taco and croissant, with bacon, egg and house-made pickles.

3515 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles,vivelatarte.com/silverlake

Mosa nostra

Mosa is now open in Hermosa Beach. The seafood-centric menu, from chef/co-owner Anne Conness, includes oysters, branzino with red pepper rouille, cioppino and pappardelle with lamb and pecorino.

190 Hermosa Ave., Hermosa Beach, (310) 504-0381, mosacoastal.com

Big cheese

Burrata House opened a second location last week at Grand Central Market in downtown. The stand features burrata imported from Italy in an assortment of meat- or vegetable-layered panini and grain bowls.

308 S. Hill St., Los Angeles, (844) 287-7282, burratahouse.com

Retailer swift

Swift Cafe will open Oct. 18 in Leimert Park from chef Kyndra McCrary. The healthy-leaning menu includes bison burgers, jerk chicken, sweet potato ravioli with almond milk ricotta, and berry cobbler.

4279½ Crenshaw Blvd., Leimert Park, instagram.com/theofficialswiftcafe

Smashed burgers go Hollywood

Smashed is now open on Hollywood Boulevard from the owners of Te’Kila. The restaurant pairs smashed burgers with cocktails, serving items such as a double Wagyu burger, loaded fries and the Rush Hour cocktail, with mezcal, yuzu honey, lemon and orange bitters.

6541 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 645-7747, instagram.com/smashedhollywood

A tonkatsu hub hits Gardena

Kagura, which Jonathan Gold once wrote was “the best place to get Japanese tonkatsu in the Los Angeles area,” now has a location in Gardena. The izakaya serves an abridged menu focusing on chicken or pork tonkatsu in sandwiches, set dishes and rice bowls.

1740 Artesia Blvd., Gardena, littletokyorestaurant.com

Never Oax alone

Mi Cocina Oaxaqueña is open in Pico Rivera. The menu includes enchiladas with mole negro, pork ribs in salsa, caldo de res and picaditas.

4901 Durfee Ave., Pico Rivera, (562) 699-9817, instagram.com/micocinaoax

Pie candy

Urban Pie is popping up Friday evenings at Ashley’s on Fourth in Long Beach. The wood-fired pizza truck specializes in sourdough pizza with toppings such as house-made bacon and charred pineapple, Calabrese salami and house-smoked honey, and fig and prosciutto.

1731 E. 4th St., Long Beach, (323) 265-7334, urbanpiela.com

Sunday in Brooklyn comes downtown

Sibling Rival opened Oct. 11 on the ground floor of the Hoxton, a new downtown hotel. The menu includes a togarashi-spiced fried chicken sandwich with miso lime yogurt, spiked milkshakes, wood-roasted rutabaga reubens and “disco tots” with bacon and green mole. The restaurant comes from the owners of Sunday in Brooklyn and will be followed soon by the opening of a rooftop restaurant called Pilot.

1060 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, (213) 725-5850, siblingrivaldtla.com/restaurant

A banh mi blossoms in Sawtelle

Le Banh Mi is popping up Sundays at the West L.A. Farmers Market. The stand serves Vietnamese sandwiches and rice noodles with honey-grilled pork and lemongrass-marinated chicken or beef.

instagram.com/lebanhmi_la

Closings

Rascal is closed after eight years on La Brea. The space is being taken over by owners of neighboring Met Her at a Bar.

Extras

All’Antico Vinaio, a celebrated panini shop from Florence, Italy, is coming to Mozza2Go from Oct. 21-27. The lunchtime pop-up will include sandwiches such as the Inferno, with porchetta, ’nduja, fried zucchini and eggplant; and the Los Angeles, with mortadella, burrata and pistachio cream.

6610 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 297-1130, mozza2go.com

Huckleberry is now holding “Huck Hot Chicken Nights” every Thursday, featuring chef Erin Eastland’s take on Nashville hot chicken in plates and sandwiches served on Milo & Olive bread.

Lunetta will turn into a steakhouse for one night on Oct. 16 with help from Standing’s Butchery. Menu items will include rib-eye, tomahawk and porterhouse steaks grilled over wood, plus steak tartare, crab gnocchi and shrimp cocktail.

2420 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica, (310) 581-9888, lunettasm.com

DTLA Ramen plans to serve a CBD-infused ramen for one day only on Oct. 24.

952 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, (213) 265-7641, dtlaramen.com