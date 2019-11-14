Nutmeg, a pumpkin spice staple, takes the spotlight in Malaysia

Come fall, even in places where temperatures still resemble summer, we in the United States start thinking of “warming” dishes: roasted meats, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pies, eggnog and, despite how you might feel about it, the most recent addition to the repertoire, the pumpkin spice latte.

Some of the warming attributes of these dishes come from their inherent heartiness and from our memories of eating them indoors, with family, during holidays. But those warm, fuzzy feels also stem from the associations we have with a specific repertoire of dried spices: namely clove, cinnamon and, perhaps most important, nutmeg.

I live in Southeast Asia, where turkey and stuffing are considered exotic dishes, but was reminded of these spices when I learned that Starbucks was bringing the pumpkin spice latte here for the first time.

In a way, it’s a homecoming. What we know as nutmeg is actually the seed of a fruit with origins in the sunny equatorial archipelago of Indonesia’s Maluku Islands — the fabled Spice Islands — which are also thought to be the source of clove, which along with cinnamon and ginger are what generally constitutes “pumpkin spice.”

But if you really want to see some serious nutmeg eaters, turn not to the Maluku Islands or even rural Connecticut at Thanksgiving, but rather Penang, Malaysia, where nutmeg is consumed in an astonishing variety of ways.

From left, Emily Chang, the fourth-generation owner of Ghee Hup Nutmeg Factory in Balik Pulau, Malaysia, gives a crash course on nutmeg fruit for visiting tourists; nutmeg fruit; nutmeg seeds drying in the sun. (Austin Bush / For The Times)

I’m in a mall on Penang with Jin Teong Ong, a native of the island and author of the cookbooks “Penang Heritage Food” and “Nonya Heritage Kitchen.” Over coffee, we’re talking nutmeg, about how for a period in the 19th century, his birthplace was an important producer and exporter of this once astronomically valuable commodity (these days, Indonesia is the world’s largest exporter of nutmeg). Yet it soon becomes clear to me that when talking about nutmeg on Penang, we are not talking about the seed, but rather the flesh of the fruit.

Jin Teong is Nonya, meaning he’s of mixed Chinese and Malay heritage, and he grew up eating pickled nutmeg and drinking nutmeg syrup, made from the coarse but fragrant flesh of the nutmeg fruit. He recalls that in the old days, ais kacang, the Malaysian dessert of shaved ice, often included candied nutmeg fruit. As a child, if he was feeling sore, he was rubbed with oil distilled from nutmeg fruit.

When I ask about dishes made with nutmeg seed, he seems briefly stumped. He mentions a Chinese soup that includes duck, pickled greens and whole nutmeg seeds, and tells me that during Chinese New Year, his family would make something called sugee cake, a baked good of possible Portuguese origins that includes nutmeg powder and pickled nutmeg fruit.

“I suppose in those days, they only exported the seed,” Jin Teong says, positing that this left the locals with an abundance of nutmeg fruit to deal with. “With the Chinese, we never throw anything away!”