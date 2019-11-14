The official pumpkin spice taste test, including Spam!

Can you feel it in the air? It’s somehow pumpkin spice season again. Displays at your local market are brimming with orange-flecked boxes of cookies and cereal and cartons of coffee creamer. Dusty Ugg boots are emerging from the back of closets everywhere and that SNL “How to Tell if You’re a Basic B” video is making the rounds on social media.

Starbucks may have popularized the pumpkin spice latte, but pumpkin spice, also known as pumpkin pie spice, is a mix of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and clove, spices that have been around for thousands of years.

Since it is the season, we decided to taste-test as many pumpkin spice products as we could find (minus the dog treats. Seriously.). Pumpkin spice Cheerios? Yep. Pumpkin protein bars? Tried ’em. Pumpkin spice Spam? How could we not? We attempted to evaluate each item for deliciousness and if it actually tasted like pumpkin spice.

If you’ve got a favorite pumpkin spice product we didn’t get to, let us know in the comments. And if you’ve tried a terrible pumpkin spice thing we didn’t get our hands on, we’re just as interested in that.

