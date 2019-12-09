Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Food

Nancy Silverton is hosting a wood-fire cooking series at Chi Spacca with chefs from London, Napa and Montreal

Chef Nancy Silverton
Chef Nancy Silverton, whose restaurants include Osteria Mozza, Pizzeria Mozza, Mozza2Go and Chi Spacca, is hosting a wood-fire dinner series at Chi Spacca.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn HarrisStaff Writer 
Dec. 9, 2019
3:09 PM
Share

Los Angeles chef Nancy Silverton is hosting a wood-fire cooking series at her meat-centric Italian restaurant Chi Spacca in Hancock Park.

Silverton, who has multiple Los Angeles restaurants, including Pizzeria Mozza and Osteria Mozza, invited chefs from around the world to cook with her and chef Ryan DeNicola over Chi Spacca’s wood-fired grill for three separate dinners.

On Wednesday, Silverton will host Tomos Parry, executive chef at the Michelin-starred Brat in London. At Brat, Parry is known for a menu heavy on Cornish fish and Welsh meat, all prepared over a wood-fired grill.

“I think that Brat is currently one of the best examples of new British cooking in London,” Silverton said. “Tomos focuses on making food of the moment.”

Advertisement

Silverton and Parry collaborated on a menu that includes smoked cod roe with fennel toast, crab and grilled cabbage salad; Dover sole “pil pil” (a Basque Country fish dish) with smoked potatoes and hay butter; and wood-fired cheesecake.

Tickets are $250 per person and include beverages and service.

On March 11, Christopher Kostow of the Charter Oak in Napa Valley will join Silverton and DeNicola in the kitchen. And Marc-Olivier Frappier of Joe Beef in Montreal will close out the series on March 18.

6610 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 297-1133, chispacca.com

Food
Newsletter
Get our food critics’ free weekly dining newsletter
Jenn Harris
Follow Us
Jenn Harris is a senior writer for the Food section and is also the fried chicken queen of L.A. She has a BA in literary journalism from UCI and an MA in journalism from USC. Follow her @Jenn_Harris_.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement