Newsletter: Did you check our list of 2019’s best dishes?

Hello from Maryland, everyone. I’ve been visiting family for the holidays, eating (out-of-season-but-still-can’t-resist) crab cakes for every lunch and dinner. If you happen to come to Baltimore soon, check out True Chesapeake Oyster Co. , a 3-month-old restaurant that’s my favorite new place in the city. Chef Zach Mills makes food that tastes like Maryland to my native tongue: oyster stew, rockfish, fried chicken in a sheer crust and misshapen crab cakes laced with frilly threads (rather than hard, monstrous lumps, a sure sign the crab is not from local waters).

I’m headed back to Los Angeles shortly — and planning on a comforting breakfast of fatteh at Kobee Factory when I land.

Hope your holidays wind down peacefully. For some dining inspiration, Patricia Escárcega and I published a list of our favorite dishes of 2019 .

Here’s what else is happening this week in the Food section:

Advertisement

—To get a grip on a New Year’s tradition, the title of this Emily Timberlake story says it all: “When it comes to sabering a Champagne bottle , it’s not the size of your sword that counts.”

—Heather Platt reports on artist Michelle Jane Lee and her vegan Korean pop-up dinners .

—Genevieve Ko and Ben Mims name their favorite recipes from their first year on The Times Food team! (Mmm, remembering that barbacoa de Borrego.)

—To pregame the diets and cleanses that will start in January, Genevieve also has vegetable recipes from chefs whose restaurants appear on the 101 best restaurants list.