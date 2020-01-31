Norms is ‘where life happens.’ Thus, this meatloaf is life

The company that bought Norms restaurants six years ago is expanding the brand. How the 70-year-old chain plans to stay the same to get ahead.

This classic meatloaf is sliced and griddled at Norms, which gives it crusty edges. Feel free to do the same, especially with any leftover cold slices before you make a sandwich.

The meatloaf from Norms, served with bacon, mashed potatoes and mushrooms.

