Norms is ‘where life happens.’ Thus, this meatloaf is life

This classic meatloaf is sliced and griddled at Norms, which gives it crusty edges. Feel free to do the same, especially with any leftover cold slices before you make a sandwich.
Norms Meatloaf
1 ½ hours. Serves 6 to 8.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 slices white sandwich bread
- 3 tablespoons whole milk
- 1/2 cup finely chopped yellow onion
- 6 tablespoons plus 1/2 cup ketchup
- 2 1/4 teaspoons seasoned salt, such as Lawry’s
- 2 1/4 teaspoons steak sauce, such as A1
- 2 1/4 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce, such as Lea & Perrins
- 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme, crushed with your fingers
- 2 small garlic cloves, minced
- 2 large eggs
- 2 1/2 pounds ground beef, preferably 85/15
- 1/2 teaspoon dark brown sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon yellow mustard
Instructions
- Heat the oven to 325 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil and place a 9-by-5-by-4-inch loaf pan on top.
- Tear the bread into small pieces over a large bowl. Pour the milk evenly over the bread and let stand for 5 minutes to soften. Stir the bread until it forms a mostly smooth paste. Add the onions, 6 tablespoons ketchup, the seasoned salt, steak sauce, Worcestershire sauce, thyme, garlic and eggs and stir until evenly combined.
- Working over the bowl, crumble the beef into small pieces, letting them fall in the sauce. Using your hands, gently toss the meat with the other ingredients until everything is evenly combined, making sure not to knead the beef too much. Immediately transfer the beef to the prepared loaf pan and pat it gently to smooth the top.
- In a small bowl, combine the remaining 1/2 cup ketchup, the brown sugar and mustard and stir until smooth. Pour the sauce over the top of the meatloaf and spread it into an even layer. Place the meatloaf on the baking sheet in the oven and bake until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center reads 155 degrees, about 1 hour and 10 minutes.
- Remove the meatloaf from the oven and let rest for 10 minutes before slicing and serving from the pan.