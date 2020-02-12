A whole side of salmon makes a great stand-in for beef brisket in this treatment that gets covered in a red wine-spiked ketchup glaze before a slow roast in the oven. Make the sauce up to 5 days in advance and refrigerate until ready to use.

Slow-Roasted Salmon a la Brisket

45 minutes. Serves 4 to 6.

1 skinless side of salmon (2 to 2 1/2 pounds)

Olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

3/4 cup ketchup

1/3 cup red wine, such as pinto noir or cabernet sauvignon

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

4 sprigs thyme, stems removed (about 1 tablespoon leaves)

4 fresh or dried bay leaves

1. Heat the oven to 325 degrees. Place the salmon in a shallow baking dish that fits it with at least 1 inch around all sides. Rub the fillet on the top and bottom with some olive oil then season with salt and pepper.

2. In a small saucepan, combine the ketchup, wine, Worcestershire sauce, onion powder, garlic powder, and thyme leaves and bring to a simmer over medium-low heat. Cook, stirring constantly, to marry the aromatics and reduce the sauce slightly, about 5 minutes; remove from the heat. Place the bay leaves evenly over the salmon then spread the warm ketchup glaze over the fillet.

3. Bake until the salmon is opaque on the outside and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the fillet reads 120 degrees for medium doneness, 30 to 45 minutes depending on the thickness of the fillet (if you want your salmon just cooked through, take it to 130 degrees).

4. Remove the pan from the oven and let the salmon rest for 5 minutes. Serve family-style, straight from the baking dish with the side of your choice.