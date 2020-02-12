Eight quick sides to serve with salmon for your weeknight dinner

These eight veggie-based sides add crunch and cold contrast to these eight recipes to shake up your salmon routine. Pick one and make it while your salmon slowly roasts in the oven. Armed with a new arsenal of 64 possible combinations, you won’t be bored with salmon anytime soon.

Coriander-Lime Radishes (best with Slow-Baked Salmon with Al Pastor Rub)

Thinly slice 12 radishes (about 10 ounces) then toss them in a bowl with 3 tablespoons lime juice and 2 teaspoons toasted and cracked coriander seeds. Season with salt and refrigerate for 15 minutes before serving cold.

Sesame-Sizzled Beets (best with Slow-Baked Salmon with Spicy Chicory and Olives)

Dice 4 medium cooked peeled beets (about 13 ounces) and place in a small bowl. Heat 2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil and 1 tablespoon sesame seeds in a small skillet over medium heat until the seeds are golden brown. Pour the hot oil and seeds over the beets and immediately stir until evenly coated. Add 2 tablespoons each Chinese black vinegar and finely chopped cilantro leaves and season with salt and pepper. Serve cold or at room temperature.

Cool Coconut Cucumbers (best with Slow-Baked Salmon with Fresh Tomato-Chile Sauce)

In a bowl, whisk together 1/2 cup unsweetened coconut cream, 2 tablespoons white wine or distilled white vinegar, and 2 teaspoons each minced garlic and ginger. Stir in 4 thinly sliced Persian cucumbers, season with salt and pepper and refrigerate until chilled. Serve cold.

Cocktail Carrots (best with Slow-Baked Salmon with Dill and Lemon Salsa Verde)

Thinly slice 4 small carrots (10 ounces) and toss them in a bowl with 3 tablespoons prepared horseradish and its liquid. Season with salt and pepper and let stand for 15 minutes to soften the carrots. Stir in 1/3 cup ketchup and 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, season with salt and pepper and serve cold.

Curry-Mustard Cabbage (best with Slow-Baked Salmon a la Brisket)

Whisk together 1/4 cup mayonnaise, 3 tablespoons Dijon mustard, 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar and 2 teaspoons curry powder in a medium bowl. Add 6 cups shredded Napa cabbage (1/2 head), season with salt and pepper and toss until well-coated. Refrigerate for 15 minutes (cabbage will wilt) then toss again before serving cold.

Creamy Green Celery (best with Slow-Baked Salmon with Spiced Citrus Mojo)

Mash 1 large avocado in a bowl until smooth, then whisk in 3 tablespoons white wine vinegar and 2 tablespoons finely chopped basil. Add 4 stalks thinly sliced celery, season with salt and pepper and toss to combine. Refrigerate for 15 minutes before serving cold.

Herb and Chile Onions (best with Slow-Baked Salmon with Charred Garlic and Mustard Aioli)

Thinly slice 1 small red onion or 2 medium shallots and toss in a bowl with 1/4 cup red wine vinegar. Season with salt and refrigerate, tossing occasionally, for 15 minutes. Stir in 1/4 cup olive oil, 1 tablespoon each finely chopped flat-leaf parsley and cilantro, and 1 serrano chile, seeded and thinly sliced. Season with salt and pepper and stir again before serving cold.

