Tacos 1986 brings its Tijuana-style tacos to Westwood

Here are some of the notable restaurant openings around Southern California:

Tacos 1986

Tacos 1986 opened a new location in Westwood last week for its Tijuana-style tacos, mulitas, quesadillas and vampiros with adobada, asada, mushrooms and chicken. This is the restaurant’s second brick-and-mortar location; a third on Beverly Boulevard is scheduled to open this spring.

Tacos 1986, 10874 Kinross Ave., Los Angeles, (310) 824-2000

Surfer Rose

Surfer Rose will open Wednesday in Santa Monica from the owners of the Cliffdiver. The menu includes lobster rolls with Old Bay-dusted fries, thin-crust white pizza with mozzarella and ricotta, shrimp tacos, and a double burger with American cheese. Cocktails are also available.

Surfer Rose, 2460 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, (310) 828-2115

The thin-crust pepperoni pizza at Surfer Rose. (Klose Up Photography)

AB Steak

AB Steak is open at Beverly Center from Michelin-starred chef Akira Back. The Korean steakhouse includes whiskey-aged bone-in ribeye and Japanese Wagyu cooked over the tables’ built-in grills, plus 24-hour sous vide bossam, aged king salmon, tteok-and-cheese, and jumbo tiger prawns with chojang and garlic butter.

AB Steak, 8500 Beverly Blvd., Suite 111, Los Angeles, (424) 323-3880

A 45-day Camembert aged ribeye from AB Steak. (AB Steak)

Ste. 101

Ste. 101 is open in Koreatown for tabletop barbecue, steak and wine. The options include tacos a la plancha cooked with beef fat, a “tongue experience” featuring various tongue cuts, beef belly, prime ribeye, and ram-don, the dish memorably featured in Parasite. An all-you-can-eat menu is available from 11 p.m to 4 a.m.

Ste. 101, 3450 W. 6th St., Suite 101, Los Angeles, (213) 674-7365

One876 Caribbean

One876 Caribbean is open in Chatsworth. The menu includes goat curry, ackee and saltfish, Jamaican patties, escoveitch fish, and jerk chicken, shrimp and pork.

One876 Caribbean, 20869 Lassen St., Chatsworth, (818) 678-9252

Gus’s BBQ

Gus’s BBQ recently opened a new location in Porter Ranch. The menu includes pecan-wood-smoked St. Louis spare ribs, peppercorn-crusted tri-tip, 14-hour brisket, and Carolina-style pulled pork.

Gus’s BBQ, 20179 W. Rinaldi St., Suite 150, Porter Ranch, (818) 341-3000

BB.Q Chicken

BB.Q Chicken has a new location in Cerritos. The menu includes boneless Korean fried chicken in flavors such as honey-garlic, spicy and gangjeong, with sides such as tteokbokki, onion rings, and kimchi fried rice.

BB.Q Chicken, 11322 South St., Cerritos, (562) 403-2556

The Carving Board

The Carving Board is open in Koreatown for burgers, salads, grilled cheese and delicatessen-style sandwiches. This is the restaurant’s fourth location.

The Carving Board, 687 S. Hobart Blvd., Los Angeles, (213) 336-4747

Square One Tacos

Square One Tacos is open in east Hollywood from the owners of Square One Dining. The menu includes burritos, quesadillas and tacos with rajas, tinga, mushrooms or pastor on handmade blue tortillas and hamburguesas.

Square One Tacos, 4850 Fountain Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 522-6645

Taco de pastor from Square One Tacos. (Matt Harbicht)

Brooklyn Bros. Downtown Eats / West Coast Philly’s

Brooklyn Bros. Downtown Eats and West Coast Philly’s are open in the same space in San Pedro, serving Philly cheesesteaks, meatball sliders, mini Nathan’s hot dogs and pastrami burgers.

Brooklyn Bros., 1902 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro, (424) 264-5349

Wok N’ Tenders

Wok N’ Tenders is open in Mid-City. The menu brings together chicken wings, sliders and tenders with stir-fried Peruvian dishes such as chaufa, lomo saltado and tallarin.

Wok N’ Tenders, 1527 Crenshaw Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 452-9071

Sajj Mediterranean

Sajj Mediterranean is open in downtown L.A. The menu at the fast-casual Northern California export includes falafel, steak shawarma, chicken kabob, and pomegranate chicken in wraps, pita, salad and grain bowls.

Sajj Mediterranean, 630 W. 6th St., Suite 110B, Los Angeles, (213) 265-7546

A trio of wraps at Sajj Mediterranean. (Sajj Mediterranean)

My Lai Kitchen

My Lai Kitchen is open in Mar Vista. The Vietnamese menu includes spring rolls, shrimp-and-tapioca chips, bánh mì and build-your-own bowls with ingredients such as pork, beef, vermicelli, garlic rice and Impossible “pork.”

My Lai Kitchen, 12222 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 439-2259

K5 Pho and Rolls

K5 Pho and Rolls is open in Eagle Rock. The menu includes bún bò huế with deep-fried pork sausage, beef shank and rare steak, plus bánh mì, chả giò and gỏi cuốn.

7315 N. Figueroa St., Suite 103, Los Angeles, (323) 739-0139

Mo’s House of Axe

Mo’s House of Axe combines the pleasures of barbecue, craft beer and cocktails with the art of axe-throwing. The menu includes baby-back and Memphis-style ribs, brisket-topped nachos, hush puppies and smoked wings. Instructors are standing by to teach guests how to properly throw axes at a giant bull’s-eye.

Mo’s House of Axe, 611 S. Western Ave., Los Angeles, (213) 908-0808

Kaylin & Hobbs Pickles

Kaylin & Hobbs Pickles opened Friday at the Original Farmers Market on Fairfax Avenue. Pickles include half and full sours, spicy dill, jalapeño, honey mustard and bread-and-butter straight out of pails, Lower East Side style.

Kaylin & Hobbs Pickles, 187- 299 S. Gilmore Lane, Los Angeles

These restaurants have closed:

Brack Shop Tavern is closed after three years in downtown Los Angeles.

Longtime Sawtelle restaurant Benito’s Taco Shop is closed. The location on Beverly Boulevard remains open.

Mydo Pie is closed after a year at Puente Hills Mall in the City of Industry.

The Park Restaurant is closing on March 19 after 12 years in Echo Park.

More restaurant news:

Sangkap, a cultural and culinary event that explores the history of Filipino food, will take place on Feb. 29 at El Pueblo in downtown L.A. Participating chefs include Andre Guerrero and Johneric Concordia.

Dan Modern Chinese is taking over the space on Sawtelle Boulevard that was recently vacated by ROC Kitchen.

Dan Modern Chinese, 2049 Sawtelle Blvd., Los Angeles

Taisho Japanese Restaurant is under construction in Sherman Oaks. The new menu will focus on robata, sashimi and sake.

Taisho Japanese Restaurant, 14016 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks

Bar Avalon will raise funds for Australian fire relief on March 1 in Echo Park. A five-course dinner will include wine pairings, a silent auction and a menu that includes ricotta nettle tortellini and filet mignon.