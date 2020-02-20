Creole spices add heat to this vegan spin on polenta

Cookbook author Bryant Terry pulls from his family’s Afro-Asian background for his inspired spin on polenta cakes from his new vegan cookbook, “Vegetable Kingdom.” Here, they’re made with Southern-style grits dyed verdant green with puréed kale and spinach, then pan-fried until crisp. The small triangles serve as a great appetizer for a dinner party or can be cut larger to serve as the basis of a main dish.

The accompanying vegan Creole-spiced cream sauce adds the perfect amount of richness and warmth to the earthy cakes; if you’re not vegan, you can use sour cream or plain Greek yogurt spiced to taste with some of Terry’s homemade Creole seasoning, which is much fresher than the stuff you’ll get from a jar.

Use any leftover seasoning for blackened fish fillets or use it to season Brussels sprouts, cauliflower or any other hearty, roasted vegetables. Make the cream sauce and the grit cakes a day ahead of time, so all you have to do to serve is fry off the cakes and reheat the sauce.

Spinach and Kale Grit Cakes With Creamy Creole Sauce

5 hours, largely unattended. Serves 4 to 6.

Grit Cakes

3 cups unflavored unsweetened almond milk

1 cup vegetable stock

1 cup stone-ground white or yellow corn grits, soaked in water overnight and drained

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for frying

1 cup cleaned and chopped leek, white part only

½ teaspoon kosher salt

2 teaspoons minced garlic

¾ cup stemmed and chopped lacinato kale greens

¾ cup chopped baby spinach

Fresh thyme leaves and flaky sea salt, for garnish

Creamy Creole Sauce

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons millet flour

1 cup finely diced yellow onions

½ cup finely chopped celery

½ cup finely diced green bell pepper

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon Creole Seasoning (recipe follows)

¼ teaspoon kosher salt, plus more

3 tablespoons tomato paste

1 tablespoon liquid aminos, such as Bragg’s

1 cup vegetable stock, preferably low-sodium

1/3 cup Cashew Cream (recipe follows)

1. Make the grit cakes: In a medium saucepan, combine the almond milk and stock and bring to a simmer over medium heat. While whisking constantly, slowly pour in the grits. Continue to whisk until no lumps remain. Bring to a simmer, still whisk­ing, then reduce the heat to low. Simmer the grits, stirring every 2 to 3 minutes to prevent sticking, until tender and very thick, 30 to 45 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, warm the olive oil in a small skillet over medium heat. When the oil is shimmering, add the leek and salt. Cook, stirring, until well-browned, 10 to 15 minutes. Add the garlic and sauté until fra­grant, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside.

3. Combine the kale, spinach and 6 table­spoons water in a blender. Purée until very smooth, scraping down the sides as necessary, 1 to 2 min­utes. Set aside.

4. Once the grits are done, scrape in the spinach and kale green mixture and the leek mixture and stir well. Continue to simmer on low heat, stirring frequently, until most of the additional liquid has been absorbed and the grits are once again very thick, 10 to 15 minutes.

5. Pour the grits into a 9-inch-square baking dish and spread them out with a rubber spatula. Refrigerate and allow the grits to rest until firm, about 3 hours or up to overnight.

6. Meanwhile, make the sauce: In a medium saucepan over medium-low heat, warm 2 tablespoons of the oil until shimmering. Slowly whisk in the millet flour. Cook, whisking constantly, for about 15 minutes. Stir in the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, the onions, cel­ery and bell pepper and cook, stirring frequently, until the vegetables soften, about 5 minutes. Stir in the garlic, Creole seasoning, salt, tomato paste and liquid aminos. Cook, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes. Stir in the vegetable stock and cashew cream and bring to a simmer. Simmer the sauce, stirring occasionally, until it starts to thicken, about 20 minutes. Season with salt to taste. Remove from heat and reserve.

7. When you’re ready to finish the cakes, preheat the oven to 250°F. Flip the grits out onto a cutting board. Slice into 16 2-inch squares, then cut each square in half diagonally to form triangles.

8. In a large nonstick skillet, warm a scant tablespoon of olive oil over medium-high heat. When the oil is hot, pan-fry the cakes in batches, replenishing and reheating the oil between batches, until golden brown and crisp, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer the cooked cakes to a baking sheet and keep them warm in the oven until all of the cakes are cooked.

9. Before serving, warm the sauce in the pan over low heat, stirring occasionally. Spread sauce on individual plates and top with a few grit cakes. Garnish with thyme leaves and sea salt to serve.

Creole Seasoning

Makes about 2 tablespoons

1 ½ teaspoons garlic powder

1 ½ teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon coarse sea salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

½ teaspoon dried thyme

½ teaspoon dried oregano

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Combine all the ingredients in a mortar or spice grinder and grind into a fine powder. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 6 months.

Cashew Cream

Makes about 1 cup

1 cup raw cashews, soaked in water overnight and drained well

Combine the cashews and ½ cup fresh water in a blender and blend until smooth and creamy. Use immediately or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.

Adapted from “Vegetable Kingdom: The Abundant World of Vegan Recipes” by Bryant Terry, copyright © 2020.