Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Food

Koreatown ramen shop burglarized during restaurant shutdown

Saikai Ramen Bar was broken into shortly after closing down due to the pandemic.
Saikai Ramen Bar was broken into shortly after closing down due to the pandemic.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Lucas Kwan PetersonFood Columnist 
March 31, 2020
10 AM
Share

Saikai Ramen Bar in Koreatown was broken into on Saturday, its front door smashed and broken glass strewn across the floor and sidewalk.

“During these uncertain times, it’s been challenging to keep our spirits high,” the restaurant said in an Instagram post detailing the incident. “It’s saddening to experience this when we already feel kicked down. Hopefully this post will warn other business owners to keep their guards up.”

The post went on to say there were no injuries and that police caught the suspect.

The noodle-focused restaurant, helmed by chef Jimin Kim, opened in July. It, like hundreds of other restaurants in the city, closed for business after Mayor Eric Garcetti ordered the shutdown of restaurants, bars and other nonessential businesses March 15.

Advertisement

Violent and property crimes are down overall in Los Angeles since the beginning of the year. But with restaurants temporarily closed across the city, many chefs have expressed concerns that abandoning their businesses for a long stretch of time could make them more vulnerable to vandalism and burglary.

Food
Newsletter
Eat your way across L.A.

Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more from critics Bill Addison and Patricia Escárcega.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Lucas Kwan Peterson
Follow Us
Lucas Kwan Peterson is a columnist and video producer for the Los Angeles Times Food section.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement