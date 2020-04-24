Staggering shutdown in the meat industry raises concerns of a global shortfall

It’s no longer just the U.S. that’s facing a meat scare. With shutdowns spreading in the world’s biggest exporters, serious questions are being raised over global shortfalls.

Brazil, the top supplier of chicken and beef, saw its first major closure after local authorities ordered a halt of a poultry plant owned by JBS SA, the world’s top meat company.

That comes amid more shutdowns in the U.S., which is also a key shipper. Smithfield Foods Inc., the world’s No. 1 pork producer, said Friday it was closing another pork plant, this one in Illinois. That news hit less than an hour after Hormel Foods Corp. said it was idling two of its Jennie-O turkey plants in Minnesota. Indiana Packers is closing a key pork operation in the state.

Friday’s moves added to a flurry of closures reported in the space of just a few weeks, including halts in Canada, another big exporter.

Advertisement

The escalation in shutdowns for the meat industry has been staggering. A month ago, many analysts were assuring Americans that supplies were plentiful and the virus impact would be limited. Now there’s suddenly a chorus of experts raising the alarm over shortfalls.

About 25% of American pork capacity and 10% of beef is now offline, according to the United Food & Commercial Workers, which estimates that at least 13 U.S. plants have seen closures.

To be sure, some plants have come back on line after testing workers and improving safety conditions, and most Brazilian facilities are still operating. Still, executives from Tyson Foods Inc., JBS and Smithfield Foods have all warned that consumers are likely to see impact at the grocery store.

Advertisement

At the same time, U.S. federal employees responsible for inspecting meat plants are falling ill. More than 100 inspection-service employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the government confirmed. At least two deaths of inspectors have been reported.

U.S. inspectors travel among facilities. That’s adding to fears that shutdowns will keep occurring, especially if a sick federal employee brings the infection to plants where there’s not yet an outbreak.

Close confines for some workers, both at home and at the packing plants, also boost the risk of transmitting the virus.