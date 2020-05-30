In Bakersfield, a hungry and weary soul searches for a bite to eat

A group of friends in baseball caps and streak-dyed hair parked their trucks and SUVs in a circle, hatches open, across the way from some swaying oil pumps, and about 200 yards from a party-people cantina called Chuy’s Mesquite Broiler. A light pole’s cement base served as a tabletop on which they balanced takeout chicken tacos, fruity cocktails in clear plastic to-go cups and oversized pale orange Mexican lagers.

This was a birthday party for Jessica, who declined to give her last name for fear of any backlash for drinking in a parking lot. But it was her 40th, and her commitment to the coronavirus lockdown had all but withered.

“Do I want to hang out by this light fixture on my birthday?” Jessica moaned. “No, I want to be hanging out with my friends and just come have a meal.”

It was mid-May, the height of the lockdown, and if restaurants were open, she would have partied the locals’ way. She would have had a big meal at Luigi’s, a beloved Italian institution open since 1910, then headed a few corners up to Pyrenees Cafe, a Basque watering hole and banquet-style restaurant circa 1899. “Then I’d take a Lyft home,” she said wistfully.

The parking lot outside Chuy’s, her favorite sunny-weather hangout, was the next best thing.

The Pyrenees Cafe in Bakersfield. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

The restaurant’s manager warned them that they had to disperse but didn’t give the impression she expected them to. Tolerance for the lockdown among skeptics in counties with relatively low infection and mortality rates for COVID-19 — such as Kern, where Bakersfield is the county seat — had grown thin. In addition, Sheriff Donny Youngblood had said publicly he wouldn’t enforce the measures, part of a flurry of passively or openly rebellious activity in the Central Valley against the mandates from Sacramento.

Diners in this unheralded food city at this point were just finding a way.

“It’s a serious disease, I get that. For two months I did the lockdown,” continued Jessica, in a blue L.A. Dodgers cap slightly bleached by the sun. “I’m a baseball fan. I understand not having baseball, but not opening that patio?” — she asked, pointing to the restaurant’s highway-facing deck — “I personally don’t understand that.”

Chuy’s was among a handful of restaurants that swung open their doors a few days earlier, over confusion and exasperation with the whiplash-inducing rules. When officials threatened to pull their licenses or permits, the restaurants closed and waited for the official all-clear.

Two weeks before Gov. Gavin Newsom would allow Los Angeles County restaurants to open, I was desperate for a meal with strangers — part of what brought me to Bakersfield in the first place. So I accepted an invitation to join Jessica and her friends. I walked across the baking asphalt and ordered the Thursday special, a tri-tip sandwich with pepper jack cheese, and sweet potato fries to-go, on the manager’s recommendation. For a to-go drink, I asked for the first cocktail I saw, a Baja on the Rocks (“It’s a rum thing.”).

I’ll admit I wasn’t expecting much. But the tri-tip wasn’t chewy or dry, and the roll it came in was decent. The chips and salsa packed alongside the sandwich were better than ordinary, dusted with a seasoning I couldn’t place beyond the aroma of Lawry’s powder. The salsa was fresh, not watery. Jessica and her friends nodded at me like, “It’s good, right?”

They insisted that Bakersfield was “cool,” with “a lot of things going on,” and, after an hour and a half of hanging out and eating, I was prepared to start believing them. If Chuy’s — an Americanized Mexican chain cantina — had good food in the middle of a global pandemic, then maybe any place in this town could have good food.

Yet I wasn’t totally naive about the prospects ahead.

From reading Jonathan Gold and watching Huell Howser, I knew that Kern County was home to a rich community of people whose origins lay in the Basque country, the region-without-a-republic between Spain and France. Immigrant sheepherders arrived in the south San Joaquin Valley around the 1870s and brought along the Basque manner of making restaurants, where you sit down and eat family-style, shoulder to shoulder, to enjoy a parade of dishes such as pickled tongue and oxtail stew, and endless bottles of red wine.

Before the shutdown, the best-regarded local bastions of family-style Basque dining in Bakersfield included the Pyrenees, Wool Growers, Benji’s and the Noriega Hotel, this last one considered the best in town. Unfortunately, by the time I showed up, the pandemic had forced the Noriega to close forever.

